Navy Veteran Honored for His Commitment to Prosthodontics

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David L. Pfeifer, DDS, MS, MEd, FACP, was recently honored with the American College of Prosthodontists Education Foundation (ACPEF) Founders Society Award. This award recognizes an individual who has made a significant impact on the growth and development of the Foundation and has demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment to the specialty of prosthodontics.

Dr. Pfeifer served on the Foundation Board for 11 years and is a past president of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). He served for over 22 years in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Captain and upon retirement was awarded the Navy Meritorious Service Metal.

"Receiving this award is truly a great honor," said Dr. Pfeifer. "While the award is a personal recognition, the reality is that it's representative of the many individuals who have worked so very hard for the current success of the Foundation."

Dr. Pfeifer received his DDS degree from Indiana University School of Dentistry, and went on to receive two masters' degrees from The George Washington University, one in oral biology and another in education. He completed his specialty training in prosthodontics at the Naval Postgraduate Dental School in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Pfeifer practiced prosthodontics for 27 years in California.

The mission of the ACP Education Foundation is to secure and steward resources with the aim of advancing prosthodontics. The Foundation provides funding to support education, research, and other opportunities for growth within the specialty of prosthodontics.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

