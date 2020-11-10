Navy Veteran Teaching Mandatory Concealed Gun Carrying Courses in a "New Normal" Environment

AUGUSTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because social distancing has become the norm during this pandemic, people who would normally go to a conventional class on how to safely carry a concealed firearm are having difficulty doing so. To enable women to complete the course safely and on time, Brittney Nicole—a Navy veteran, certified gun instructor and owner of Nationwide Gun Permits, is offering an approved online safety course. As she made the announcement, Brittney said that they created the certified gun safety course to allow women to take it in the comfort of their own home. "We will teach you what you need to know to safely carry a concealed weapon and issue you the documentation needed to apply for a Virginia CCW," said Nicole, while emphasizing that her company, as an independent training provider, does not issue permits. Rather, they provide the training that is required to get one. Once the course is completed, an individual can submit the application to the Virginia State Police and get the permit.

Once an individual meets the requirements to own and carry a firearm in Virginia, one can already legally carry a concealed firearm in any state that recognizes Virginia's CCW permit, thanks to the reciprocity laws between states. Brittney emphasized that it does not matter whether one is a resident of VA or a non-resident living in another state. By applying for a VA concealed carrying permit, non-residents can also be given a permit, once they finish the course.

"Doesn't matter where or what state you live in, this course can help you get the documentation needed for a concealed carry permit to carry in over 30 U.S. states," said Nicole, while adding that it is the responsibility of the trainee to find out whether they are allowed to carry a concealed weapon in a given city, state, or any other location.

Brittney, who is founder of Nationwide Gun Permits, said that with her team of female gun instructors, women have the opportunity to maintain social distancing while obtaining the documentation needed to apply for a concealed carry gun permit. She added that for them, it was important to make this course extremely affordable during these rough times.

"The course was very informative and user friendly, my certificate of completion that is needed to apply for a CCW permit was immediately downloaded after completing the course," said an elated Crystal Ayler, a former trainee.

Lawanda Johnson had similar sentiments, expressing how impressed she was at the speed at which she completed the online training. "Surprisingly easy! Took about 30 minutes from start to finish completing the course and receiving my certificate of completion," said Lawanda while highly recommending Brittney Nicole and her team.

About Brittney Nicole

Brittney Nicole is a Certified Gun Instructor as well as an Assistant Instructor in Jiu-Jitsu and Arnis martial arts. Brittney is an American business executive, author, real estate investor, and the current CEO of WCI (Wealth Constructing INC.). Prior to starting Nationwide Gun Permits, Brittney had a successful naval career as an Engineer. She has a passion for teaching people, especially women, on how to protect themselves.

