Navy Veteran to Expand Blingle!'s Presence in Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA,, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today its newly signed franchise agreement to expand the brand's presence in metro Atlanta. The new franchise locations will be owned and operated by Smyrna resident Amber Hopeman.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Hopeman served in various roles across the world as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy for a decade prior to retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in 2010. In her post-service career, she found a passion for fitness becoming a Level Three Certified CrossFit Trainer and personal trainer. For the last four years she has been the General Manager and Head Coach of a CrossFit gym in the Dunwoody community while also running her own Personal Training business.

"I knew I wanted to own my own business, do something creative, and also set a great example for my two daughters of what it means to build something from the ground up," said Hopeman. "I am excited to start this endeavor knowing that I have the training and backend support of the Blingle! team with their mentorship, expertise in the lighting industry, and proven systems and processes. I am looking forward to using my creative side to engrain Blingle! in the community to meet every lighting need and bring my client's visions to life."

Hopeman's vast experience both in the Navy and running a small business have given her the skills that will be crucial to her being successful as she grows her own business. She knows the importance of listening to a client to help them achieve their vision, and how to build and train a successful team to create a strong culture.

Blingle! Of Buckhead, which is anticipated to open this October, will serve the majority of North Atlanta and parts of South Cobb, from Mableton to Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody providing residential, Commercial landscape, permanent, holiday and event lighting to the communities.

"We are excited to have Amber join the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and services that we have to offer to more people in the Atlanta community is a great opportunity."

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

