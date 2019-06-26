Navy will access surface warfare technologies through OTA partnership with industry consortium
Jun 26, 2019, 15:26 ET
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) was awarded a new Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Naval Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) to build and manage a naval surface technology consortium focused on developing naval surface and maritime capabilities.
The new consortium will be comprised of small and large businesses, academic institutions, and nonprofits collaborating to improve naval capabilities and deliver innovative solutions across a wide array of technology areas. Through this OTA, the Navy will fund consortium member efforts to develop and prototype innovative technologies that address current and future threats in the surface and maritime environment.
Initial research opportunities will focus on the following technology areas:
- Multi-function materials
- Cyber
- Big data analytics/Artificial Intelligence/machine learning
- Directed energy science and engineering
- Advanced computing and software engineering
- Autonomous and unmanned systems
- Electromagnetic environmental effects and spectrum
- Sensor systems
- Gun and projectile systems
- Digital engineering
- Human systems integration
- Quantum technologies
- Threat engineering
- Mission engineering and analysis
- Integrated warfare systems
- Virtualization
- Asymmetric warfare
- Manufacturing
- Surface offensive and defensive engagements
- Lethality
- Launcher technology
"ATI is honored to continue serving the Navy, our longest standing customer, as the manager of this naval surface technology consortium," said ATI President and CEO, Chris Van Metre. "We look forward to partnering with the NSWC enterprise and the consortium membership to accelerate the collaborative development of innovative technologies needed by America's naval surface forces."
All private sector for-profit and not-for-profit companies, small business organizations, and academic institutions with capabilities in any of the technology domains above are encouraged to join the naval surface technology consortium. Membership is free and open to all U.S.-based organizations with relevant expertise. More information can be found at NSTIC.org, and questions can be submitted to nstic@ati.org
About ATI - Advanced Technology International (ATI) is a nonprofit who builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and develop new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. We bring together experts from multiple disciplines, organizations, and industries to deliver innovative capabilities in areas as diverse as defense technologies, shipbuilding, medical technologies, advanced materials, and space technologies.
