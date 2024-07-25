Navy's premier popular music group tours Northeast

Jul 25, 2024, 11:03 ET
WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Navy Band Cruisers popular music group begins their 2024 national tour Thursday, Aug. 15, with a stop at Martha's Vineyard, before continuing on through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York. All performances are free and open to the public. Audiences can hear the Cruisers:
- Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m., Martha's Vineyard, 35 Panhandle Road West Tisbury, Massachusetts
- Aug. 16, at 5 p.m., Ocean Park, 2 Seaview Ave., Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts
- Aug. 17 at 3 p.m., Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, Massachusetts
- Aug. 18 at 1 p.m., Seaport Waterfront Park, 1 Marina Park Drive Boston, Massachusetts
- Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire
- Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., Mids Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid, New York
- Aug. 22, 7 p.m., Shepard Park Amphitheatre, 268 Canada St., Lake George, New York
- Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Shepard Park Amphitheatre, 268 Canada St., Lake George, New York
For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the band's website at: www.navyband.navy.mil
Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear top 40 tunes from the 1960s to today, and music by the Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more.
As the Navy's premier popular music group, the Cruisers ensemble features eight of the Navy's most dynamic performers. Formed in 1999, the group takes its name from the Navy's versatile, flexible, multi-missioned ship – the Cruiser – and the band lives up to its namesake. With the capability of playing a variety of musical genres ranging from jazz standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop, as well as original material, this elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high energy, fun-filled performances.
"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free," said Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.
Quick Facts
- The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.
- The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.
- There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.
- Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.
Links
Interviews
Contact the Navy Band Public Affairs office to arrange interviews.
Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments.
SOURCE U.S. Navy Band
Share this article