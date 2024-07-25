Navy's premier popular music group tours Northeast

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Navy Band Cruisers popular music group begins their 2024 national tour Thursday, Aug. 15, with a stop at Martha's Vineyard, before continuing on through Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York. All performances are free and open to the public. Audiences can hear the Cruisers:

U.S. Navy Band Cruisers performs during Maryland Fleet Week.(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas Higgins) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform "Express Yourself" while celebrating the 245th birthday of the Navy.

Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. , Martha's Vineyard , 35 Panhandle Road West Tisbury, Massachusetts

at , , 35 Panhandle Road Aug. 16 , at 5 p.m. , Ocean Park, 2 Seaview Ave., Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts

, at , Ocean Park, 2 Seaview Ave., Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. , Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston, Massachusetts

at , Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. , Seaport Waterfront Park, 1 Marina Park Drive Boston, Massachusetts

at , Seaport Waterfront Park, 1 Marina Park Drive Boston, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. , Prescott Park , 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire

at , , 105 Marcy St., Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. , Mids Park, 2445 Main St., Lake Placid, New York

at , Mids Park, 2445 Main St., Aug. 22 , 7 p.m. , Shepard Park Amphitheatre, 268 Canada St., Lake George, New York

, , Shepard Park Amphitheatre, 268 Canada St., Aug. 23 , 6 p.m. , Shepard Park Amphitheatre, 268 Canada St., Lake George, New York

For the most up-to-date concert information, visit the band's website at: www.navyband.navy.mil

Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear top 40 tunes from the 1960s to today, and music by the Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and more.

As the Navy's premier popular music group, the Cruisers ensemble features eight of the Navy's most dynamic performers. Formed in 1999, the group takes its name from the Navy's versatile, flexible, multi-missioned ship – the Cruiser – and the band lives up to its namesake. With the capability of playing a variety of musical genres ranging from jazz standards, rhythm & blues, classic rock, adult contemporary and pop, as well as original material, this elite group has engaged and excited audiences of all ages throughout the U.S. and abroad with world-class musicianship and high energy, fun-filled performances.

"Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free," said Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

Quick Facts

The U.S. Navy Band is the flagship musical organization of the Navy and one of 11 Navy bands located around the world.

The U.S. Navy Band is based at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

There are six performing ensembles in the Navy Band: the Concert Band, Ceremonial Band, Sea Chanters chorus, Commodores jazz ensemble, Country Current country/bluegrass ensemble and the Cruisers popular music group.

Almost all of the Sailors in the Navy Band have undergraduate degrees in music, and most have graduate degrees.

Interviews

Contact the Navy Band Public Affairs office to arrange interviews.

Television performances are also available, depending on operational commitments.

