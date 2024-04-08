Navy's Submarine Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance Partner with Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs

Students will get hands-on experiences in welding, robotics, automation, mechatronics, and other manufacturing processes Post this

The U.S. Navy is on a mission to transform its submarine fleet and maintain its critical undersea advantage. That success relies on adding over 100,000 skilled workers to the workforce in the next ten years, and they are looking to partner organizations for help in educating and empowering the next generation of manufacturers that are needed to fill these positions.

"This summer, NBT will reach 5,000+ youth at more than 320 manufacturing camps located throughout 30 states across the country," said Ed Youdell, FMA/NBT president and CEO. "Students will get hands-on experiences in welding, robotics, automation, mechatronics, and other cutting-edge manufacturing processes. This exposure to advanced technologies at an impressionable age leads to their discovery of rewarding career opportunities like those in shipbuilding."

A key piece of the partnership between NBT and BFA involves the development of a new program for the foundation, Submarine Manufacturing Camps. These specialized camp programs will be adapted from the traditional NBT camp model, hosted at designated schools with customized curricula, and will focus on engaging students to encourage their pursuit of careers in submarine manufacturing.

"NBT's mission is to inspire, encourage, and support the next generation of skilled manufacturing workers. We are honored that the Navy's Submarine Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance have entrusted us to continue our good work of building the manufacturing workforce for the future," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation director.

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance is a nonprofit, neutral integrator that supports the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base initiatives and efforts to strengthen and sustain the maritime manufacturing sector. BFA is a critical partner in the SIB's mission to ensure industry has the capability, capacity, and resilience to build and maintain America's next generation of undersea platforms. The organization's team of experts in a variety of disciplines focus on addressing critical workforce, technology, and supplier development needs. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit www.BlueForgeAlliance.us.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

