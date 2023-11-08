NAW CEO Eric Hoplin Discusses Future Distribution Trends & B2B Challenges on DCKAP's Driven Podcast

News provided by

DCKAP

08 Nov, 2023, 08:36 ET

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Charts Path for Next-Generation Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On DCKAP's Driven podcast, Eric Hoplin, CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), shared his insights on the evolving landscape of distribution and manufacturing with host Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP. Drawing from his extensive travels across the country visiting NAW's distributor members, Hoplin provided a comprehensive look at the pressing challenges in the industry, including recruiting talent, technology adoption, online competition, and legislation.

Continue Reading
Host Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP, explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution on the Driven podcast and leads a global digital solutions company.
Host Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP, explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution on the Driven podcast and leads a global digital solutions company.
Eric Hoplin, President & CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) discusses the evolving landscape of distribution and manufacturing on the DCKAP Driven Podcast.
Eric Hoplin, President & CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) discusses the evolving landscape of distribution and manufacturing on the DCKAP Driven Podcast.

  • Recruiting Talent in Distribution: Beyond compensation, distributors can set themselves apart by offering a vibrant culture, a strong mission, and growth opportunities. "People are excited about the mission of distributors when they hear about it. We're moving everything through the supply chain. Joining the distribution industry means being a part of the interwoven fabric of the American economy," said Hoplin.
  • Technology's Role in Distribution: NAW's digital warehouse is one example, offering a plethora of research and analytics for members. While people remain the heart of distribution, the industry needs tech-savvy talent to exceed customer expectations.
  • Online Competition: With some online sellers using anti-competitive and unfair practices, NAW is working with the government to level the playing field. Meanwhile, distributors should focus on stellar customer service and digital experiences comparable to giants like Amazon.
  • Lobbying for Distribution: NAW's lobbyists educate legislators on the repercussions of their decisions on the distribution industry, ensuring that policies are beneficial for both businesses and constituents.

Hoplin highlighted NAW's non-partisan, pro-business stance, emphasizing its commitment to shaping the future of the distribution trade. He noted, "NAW is focused on building the next generation trade association—helping the industry take a large step into the future—and serving our customers and economy with excellence."

More Information
Watch this episode: https://youtu.be/bzrc5OymX6Q?si=hmldhbFrAgq7wHEq

Subscribe to the Driven Podcast

For information about ERP integration, product information management, and more, check out the DCKAP Distributor Blog

Additional resources: ERP System Integration | ERP - E-commerce Integration Guide

About the Driven Podcast
The DCKAP Driven Podcast is an audio and video show that explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution. The podcast is hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, who grew the company from two employees to a global team with more than 200 employees. DCKAP was recently awarded "Best Support," "Momentum Leader" and "Easiest to Do Business With" by G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted tech software marketplace. Tune in to the Driven Podcast portal or on Spotify.

About DCKAP
DCKAP is a digital solutions leader that helps distributors simplify digital commerce. Its cutting-edge solutions simplify e-commerce, software integrations, and product information management, ensuring B2B businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Its flagship product is DCKAP Integrator, which distributors and manufacturers use to automate data between ERP, e-commerce and CRM systems. Founded in 2005, DCKAP is a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NAW
The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry in North America. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. The industry employs more than 6 million workers, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. More than 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate nearly 150,000 locations in all 50 states. NAW delivers programs and services to help wholesale distribution succeed through programming tailored to CEOs, senior executives, and rising leaders. Visit NAW at naw.org.

Media Contact
Sonia Coleman
Public Relations
636-579-6650
368235@email4pr.com

SOURCE DCKAP

Also from this source

Epicor President and DCKAP CEO Discuss ERP Trends on Electrical Wholesaling Podcast

Epicor President and DCKAP CEO Discuss ERP Trends on Electrical Wholesaling Podcast

Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, recently joined Lisa Pope, president of Epicor, on the "ERP Challenges and Opportunities" episode of...
From Humble Beginnings to E-commerce Dominance: A Candid Chat with BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm on DCKAP's Driven Podcast

From Humble Beginnings to E-commerce Dominance: A Candid Chat with BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm on DCKAP's Driven Podcast

The DCKAP Driven podcast, a show that features interviews with leading entrepreneurs and business leaders, has released a new episode featuring Brent ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.