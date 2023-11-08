NAW CEO Eric Hoplin Discusses Future Distribution Trends & B2B Challenges on DCKAP's Driven Podcast

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Charts Path for Next-Generation Collaboration

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On DCKAP's Driven podcast, Eric Hoplin, CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), shared his insights on the evolving landscape of distribution and manufacturing with host Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP. Drawing from his extensive travels across the country visiting NAW's distributor members, Hoplin provided a comprehensive look at the pressing challenges in the industry, including recruiting talent, technology adoption, online competition, and legislation.

Host Karthik Chidambaram, CEO of DCKAP, explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution on the Driven podcast and leads a global digital solutions company. Eric Hoplin, President & CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) discusses the evolving landscape of distribution and manufacturing on the DCKAP Driven Podcast.

Recruiting Talent in Distribution: Beyond compensation, distributors can set themselves apart by offering a vibrant culture, a strong mission, and growth opportunities. "People are excited about the mission of distributors when they hear about it. We're moving everything through the supply chain. Joining the distribution industry means being a part of the interwoven fabric of the American economy," said Hoplin.

Beyond compensation, distributors can set themselves apart by offering a vibrant culture, a strong mission, and growth opportunities. "People are excited about the mission of distributors when they hear about it. We're moving everything through the supply chain. Joining the distribution industry means being a part of the interwoven fabric of the American economy," said Hoplin. Technology's Role in Distribution: NAW's digital warehouse is one example, offering a plethora of research and analytics for members. While people remain the heart of distribution, the industry needs tech-savvy talent to exceed customer expectations.

NAW's digital warehouse is one example, offering a plethora of research and analytics for members. While people remain the heart of distribution, the industry needs tech-savvy talent to exceed customer expectations. Online Competition: With some online sellers using anti-competitive and unfair practices, NAW is working with the government to level the playing field. Meanwhile, distributors should focus on stellar customer service and digital experiences comparable to giants like Amazon.

With some online sellers using anti-competitive and unfair practices, NAW is working with the government to level the playing field. Meanwhile, distributors should focus on stellar customer service and digital experiences comparable to giants like Amazon. Lobbying for Distribution: NAW's lobbyists educate legislators on the repercussions of their decisions on the distribution industry, ensuring that policies are beneficial for both businesses and constituents.

Hoplin highlighted NAW's non-partisan, pro-business stance, emphasizing its commitment to shaping the future of the distribution trade. He noted, "NAW is focused on building the next generation trade association—helping the industry take a large step into the future—and serving our customers and economy with excellence."

More Information

Watch this episode: https://youtu.be/bzrc5OymX6Q?si=hmldhbFrAgq7wHEq

Subscribe to the Driven Podcast

For information about ERP integration, product information management, and more, check out the DCKAP Distributor Blog



Additional resources: ERP System Integration | ERP - E-commerce Integration Guide

About the Driven Podcast

The DCKAP Driven Podcast is an audio and video show that explores leaders' stories, digital journeys, and insights on trends in B2B and distribution. The podcast is hosted by Karthik Chidambaram, founder and CEO of DCKAP, who grew the company from two employees to a global team with more than 200 employees. DCKAP was recently awarded "Best Support," "Momentum Leader" and "Easiest to Do Business With" by G2.com, the world's largest and most trusted tech software marketplace. Tune in to the Driven Podcast portal or on Spotify.

About DCKAP

DCKAP is a digital solutions leader that helps distributors simplify digital commerce. Its cutting-edge solutions simplify e-commerce, software integrations, and product information management, ensuring B2B businesses stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. Its flagship product is DCKAP Integrator, which distributors and manufacturers use to automate data between ERP, e-commerce and CRM systems. Founded in 2005, DCKAP is a global and distributed team headquartered in Austin, TX. Visit DCKAP at dckap.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About NAW

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry in North America. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. The industry employs more than 6 million workers, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. More than 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate nearly 150,000 locations in all 50 states. NAW delivers programs and services to help wholesale distribution succeed through programming tailored to CEOs, senior executives, and rising leaders. Visit NAW at naw.org .

Media Contact

Sonia Coleman

Public Relations

636-579-6650

368235@email4pr.com

SOURCE DCKAP