NAW Expands Reach and Deepens Resources with Acquisition of Modern Distribution Management

News provided by

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

24 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move for the wholesale distribution industry, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today announced its strategic acquisition of Modern Distribution Management (MDM), the preeminent source of data, insights, and thought leadership in the distribution industry. This powerful integration unlocks a wealth of data-driven intelligence for NAW members and MDM subscribers.

"This isn't just an acquisition, it's a declaration of NAW's unwavering commitment to distributor success," said Eric Hoplin, President and CEO of NAW. "The industry landscape is shifting, and NAW is committed to doing more than just keeping pace, we're leading the charge. I'm thrilled to welcome the widely respected industry thought leader Tom Gale and the MDM team to NAW."

This acquisition fortifies NAW's position as the preeminent resource, advocate, and champion for distributors across the globe.  Merging NAW's and MDM's diverse educational offerings, cutting edge content, in depth research, advanced analytics, and impactful events provides distribution professionals with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.

"Joining NAW opens a vibrant new chapter for MDM," states Tom Gale, MDM CEO. "Together, we'll ensure the voice of distributors resonates louder than ever before, shaping a brighter future where distributors stand united, as a powerful force driving industry progress and success."

Both NAW and MDM remain committed to MDM's editorial independence in its daily publication, to ensure distributors continue to benefit from objective and insightful industry analysis alongside impactful initiatives that champion their success.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. Our industry employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate in nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 states.

Modern Distribution Management is the leading research, analytical and educational provider in wholesale distribution since 1967. MDM brings together unparalleled experience in the distribution industry with powerful data-driven tools and events that increase wholesale distributors' capabilities.

SOURCE National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Also from this source

Biden Picks Politics Over the Economy says National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Biden Picks Politics Over the Economy says National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

Eric Hoplin, President and CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW), the voice of the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.