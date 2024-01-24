NAW Expands Reach and Deepens Resources with Acquisition of Modern Distribution Management

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative move for the wholesale distribution industry, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) today announced its strategic acquisition of Modern Distribution Management (MDM), the preeminent source of data, insights, and thought leadership in the distribution industry. This powerful integration unlocks a wealth of data-driven intelligence for NAW members and MDM subscribers.

"This isn't just an acquisition, it's a declaration of NAW's unwavering commitment to distributor success," said Eric Hoplin, President and CEO of NAW. "The industry landscape is shifting, and NAW is committed to doing more than just keeping pace, we're leading the charge. I'm thrilled to welcome the widely respected industry thought leader Tom Gale and the MDM team to NAW."

This acquisition fortifies NAW's position as the preeminent resource, advocate, and champion for distributors across the globe. Merging NAW's and MDM's diverse educational offerings, cutting edge content, in depth research, advanced analytics, and impactful events provides distribution professionals with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.

"Joining NAW opens a vibrant new chapter for MDM," states Tom Gale, MDM CEO. "Together, we'll ensure the voice of distributors resonates louder than ever before, shaping a brighter future where distributors stand united, as a powerful force driving industry progress and success."

Both NAW and MDM remain committed to MDM's editorial independence in its daily publication, to ensure distributors continue to benefit from objective and insightful industry analysis alongside impactful initiatives that champion their success.

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) is one of America's leading trade associations, representing the $8.2 trillion wholesale distribution industry. Founded in 1946, NAW comprises national, regional, and state employers of all sizes, industry trade associations, partners, and stakeholders spanning all distribution sectors. Our industry employs more than 6 million workers throughout the United States, accounting for 1/3 of the U.S. GDP. 35,000 wholesale distribution companies operate in nearly 150,000 places of business across North America, including all 50 states.

Modern Distribution Management is the leading research, analytical and educational provider in wholesale distribution since 1967. MDM brings together unparalleled experience in the distribution industry with powerful data-driven tools and events that increase wholesale distributors' capabilities.

SOURCE National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors