NAWA America: The New Global Leader In Multifunctional, Ultra-strong Composites From NAWA Technologies

NAWA America has been created by the acquisition of the US leader in VACNT for composite applications, N12 Technologies. Its immediate focus will be to bring a new materials concept, NAWAStitch, to mass market.

Comprising a thin film of trillions of VACNT arranged perpendicular to the carbon fiber layers, NAWAStitch acts as 'nano-velcro', reinforcing the interface between the layers, eliminating the probability that a crack will occur and also greatly improving strike damage resistance. Carbon fiber composites with NAWAStitch have their shear strength increased by a factor of 100 and shock resistance by a factor of 10.

As well as continuing all of N12 Technologies' activities, NAWA America has also established a research collaboration and license agreement with the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI), through the Multifunctional Structures and Materials Group of Dr. Paul Kladitis. It has also signed a field exclusive license agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), through Prof Brian Wardle's (NECSTLAB) research group.

Synergies already exist with NAWA Technologies. In France, it has independently created NAWAShell, a multifunctional composite materials concept. When applied as an integrated structural battery, it incorporates VACNT to give enhanced mechanical strength and electrical energy storage within the composite structure's core. In future, NAWA Technologies sees potential in combining NAWAStitch and NAWAShell to create ultra-strong, multifunctional lightweight materials that can also store energy, whether in a vehicle, airplane, building or mobile device.

Pascal Boulanger, Founder of NAWA Technologies, Chairman and CTO said: "The creation of NAWA America is a natural step for us. This move further cements NAWA Technologies as THE leading specialist in VACNT – and the largest manufacturer of continuous industrial scaled VACNT. We also now have the expertise to bring two major applications of VACNT to a global market: ultra-strong composites and energy storage."

Ulrik Grape, CEO of NAWA Technologies said: "The creation of NAWA America means NAWA Technologies now covers virtually 100 percent of worldwide VACNT uses, a market worth $140 billion, expected to grow to $250 billion in 2025*, across energy storage and composites.

"By combining existing expertise with that of NAWA Technologies and harnessing the huge potential of our relationships with the UDRI and MIT, we will be able to finalize NAWAStitch development and enter volume production in 2021. First markets will be sporting equipment, consumer products and luxury goods, while our longer-term focus is automotive and aerospace."

