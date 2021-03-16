NAWBO-CA is a Partner Organization of the SBDC's Inclusivity Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners California is pleased to announce that it has signed on as a Partner Organization of The Inclusivity Project, an initiative of the Norcal SBDC network, in affiliation with the Norcal Financial Development Corporation (Norcal FDC) and has the support of dozens of partner organizations that care about increasing the success of Black business owners.

The Inclusivity Project launched last month with the goal of securing $100 million for 1,000 Black-owned businesses. The SBDC is committed to economic diversity as it breeds economic vitality, and this opportunity will bring needed attention to Black and minority-owned businesses and demonstrate that the SBDC ecosystem serves all people and bridges pathways for minority-owned businesses to financial platforms to stand on.

"There is much work to be done to improve equity across the nation's businesses. Through The Inclusivity Project, NAWBO-CA is particularly excited that 50% of the equity efforts will be aimed at black, women-owned businesses," commented National Association of Women Business Owners California (NAWBO-CA) president Vikita Poindexter, CEO of the human resources firm Poindexter Consulting Group. She added, "Our NAWBO-CA members, partners, affiliates and colleagues can lift up the voices of black entrepreneurs and black business owners. In addition to recognizing gender inequity that has hindered women business owners, now is the time to acknowledge and recognize the same hindrances that have occurred with black business owners. Our community will direct aspiring black entrepreneurs and black business owners to the SBDC's The Inclusivity Project for access to capital, mentorship, and other resources."

For more information or to apply for services, go to TheInclusivityProject.com and sign up. For more information on the Norcal Small Business Development Center Program, go to norcalsbdc.org. For more information about NAWBO-CA, visit www.nawbo.org/california.

NAWBO-CA – Formed in 1999, NAWBO California represents the interests of more than 1.5 million women business owners in the state. California ranks #1 nationally in the number of woman-owned firms, the number of employees (1.9 million) and revenues generated ($318.2 billion annually). The organization is a federation of eleven chapters located in Bakersfield, Central Coast, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento Valley, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and Ventura County. (www.nawbo.org/california)

