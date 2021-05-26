NAWBO California hosts Coffee and Conversation with Hilda Kennedy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the National Association of Women Business Owners California (NAWBO-CA) for "Coffee and Conversation with Hilda Kennedy" on Wednesday, June 16th, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Join us early, at 10:30 a.m. for a lively Morning Connect and get to know women business owners from across the state in intimate group breakout sessions. Register at: www.nawbo.org/california/events.

Kennedy, who was recently named the NAWBO-CA 2021 Woman Business Owner of the Year, is the founder of AmPac Business Capital, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Small Business Administration (SBA) micro lender that has been providing access to capital for businesses at all stages of growth since 2005. Under her leadership, AmPac has provided more than half a billion dollars in the last 16 years, serving numerous small businesses with PPP loans and grants during the pandemic.

Hilda Kennedy, who serves on the NAWBO San Francisco Bay Area Board and is past president of the NAWBO Inland Empire chapter, is a leader dedicated to continual personal and professional growth. A graduate of UC Berkeley with a postgraduate fellowship from the Coro Foundation in New York, she has also completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, and the Wells Fargo Academy for non-profit leaders. Kennedy has also completed master's coursework with the University of San Francisco and has been honored with many recognitions including being selected Woman of the Year by U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu.

"Upon starting AmPac I had a vision to uplift communities, strengthen families, and advance entrepreneurial dreams, and now over 15 years later I think our team has achieved that. I can't wait to see what the next 15 years brings," stated Kennedy.

Coffee and Conversation with Hilda Kennedy will be led by NAWBO-CA President Vikita Poindexter. "We look forward to hearing from Hilda on how she assisted women business owners with access to capital during the pandemic. She is definitely breaking barriers." commented Poindexter, CEO of Poindexter Consulting Group, a human resources consulting firm.

NAWBO CA – Formed in 1999, NAWBO California represents the interests of more than 1.5 million women business owners in the state. California ranks #1 nationally in the number of woman-owned firms, the number of employees (1.9 million) and revenues generated ($318.2 billion annually). The organization is a federation of eleven chapters located in Bakersfield, Central Coast, Inland Empire, Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento Valley, Santa Barbara, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, and Ventura County. (www.nawbo.org/california)

SOURCE NAWBO-CA