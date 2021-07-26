NAWBO-LA Installs New President, Renee Young

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners – Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA), one of the National Association of Women Business Owners' (NAWBO) leading and innovative chapters, has announced the appointment of new president of the board of directors.

NAWBO-LA's mission is to propel women entrepreneurs into social, economic, and political spheres of power by: strengthening the wealth-creating capability of their members and promoting economic development within the entrepreneurial community; creating compelling and innovative and changes in the business culture; building coalitions, affiliations, and strategic alliances; and transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.

"I'm grateful to be in a position to lead this incredible chapter," said Renee Young, the President of NAWBO-LA. "We have a strong membership, board, and community. I am committed to the success of the more than 736k women business owners in L.A.," she added.

As women business owners continue to rebuild, realign, and recommit to their goals during the aftermath of the global pandemic, they will find strength, community and resources in NAWBO-LA.

The NAWBO-LA's board president will provide guidance for the organization's overall strategic direction, establish policies and positions, monitor the organization's financial health, programs, and overall performance and prepare the industry and association for the future, ensuring NAWBO-LA's success as an organization and for its members. The officers will bring the experience, perspectives, skill, and diversity the board is seeking while meeting the criterion of ensuring that women business owners are recognized as a public policy voice to be reckoned with.

Connect with NAWBO-LA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @NAWBOLA #WomanOwnedLA

SOURCE NAWBO-LA