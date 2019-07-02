NAWC and Mazars USA Release Inaugural U.S. Water and Wastewater Contract Operations Market Report

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) today released the inaugural edition of the U.S. Water and Wastewater Contract Operations Market Report. The study establishes accurate, aggregated market data for Contract Operators in the U.S. The goal of the research is to provide a more robust representation of the market size and its growth year-after-year on an industry level.

The study compiled survey data from 12 participating companies, including the six largest NAWC members, on the contract operations of water and wastewater utilities, which has not been consistently collected or analyzed before. The companies surveyed for the report manage 6,451 million gallons per day (MGD) and serve over 41 million people - about 12.5% of the U.S. population. 90% of the 761 contracts reported by participants serve customers at the local, municipal or state level.

Drinking water-only contracts tend to be for systems servicing a large population, while combined water and wastewater systems tend to serve smaller systems. The average population served by contract is 98,600 for water, 54,442 for wastewater, and 28,901 for both water and wastewater.

"Every day, NAWC's contract operations members support municipal, regional, and federal partners to ensure safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater service for communities across the nation," said Robert Powelson, NAWC president and chief executive officer. "NAWC's partnership with Mazars, who collected and analyzed the data, helps quantify the size of this segment of the water industry so we can better track growth and trends in the years ahead."

The Report was published by NAWC's recently formed Contract Operations Committee, a group created to raise awareness of the solutions available to municipal, industrial, and federal water and wastewater utility owners.

About NAWC

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with safe and reliable water service every day. For more information about NAWC, please visit NAWC.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Marybeth Leongini, VP, Communications

Email: Marybeth@nawc.com

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com .

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP

Related Links

https://mazarsusa.com

