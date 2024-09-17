NAXO hires Andrew Rosini to lead the blockchain and cybersecurity firm's growing business advisory practice

A veteran consultant, Rosini joined NAXO's New York office as a partner in early August

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Rosini, who brings more than 20 years of law enforcement and professional services experience at the intersection of traditional and decentralized finance, left a major global consulting firm to join the startup. He recently led independent testing and model validation of a major crypto bank's automated transaction monitoring system and an expansive transaction review to investigate potentially suspicious customer activity.

"Building on NAXO's success as trusted blockchain investigation experts, we are expanding to help a broader range of clients navigate disputes, manage risk and improve governance," said NAXO co-founder Dave Franzel. "Andrew is the perfect person to drive this and his addition is a vote-of-confidence in our rapidly growing business."

"After years being a part of a heavyweight of the business consulting industry, I'm excited about NAXO's ambition and innovation," said Rosini. "Many public and private companies have an enormous need for risk management and investigative services as crypto achieves wider adoption and, in turn, receives intense regulatory and enforcement scrutiny. As a boutique firm, we are nimble and efficient enough to meet that need for a broader range of clients."

Andrew has overseen hundreds of investigations, compliance program remediations, forensic transaction reviews and other risk management engagements. Often serving as an independent consultant or monitor, he offers his expertise to clients seeking to build and enhance compliance programs to prevent and detect financial crimes, money laundering, sanctions violations, corruption, fraud, waste and abuse. Under Andrew's guidance, his teams have achieved favorable settlements for criminal investigations, regulatory proceedings and commercial disputes.

NAXO has grown rapidly since it was founded in 2022, with recent hires that include former HSI Cyber Special Agent and blockchain expert Pete Manning and ex-Amazon Web Services engineer Jimmi Carney. To learn more about NAXO and its services, please visit www.naxo.com or LinkedIn.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE NAXO Labs LLC