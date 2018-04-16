Nayamode and Bluewave Combine Forces to Become Full-Scale Digital Transformation Player

As organizations of all sizes look to capitalize on the opportunities brought-about by digitization--digital story-telling, content, design, cloud transformation—they seek partners who truly understand the holistic technology, process, and people pieces of this journey. Nayamode has over a decade of experience in this arena, led by mapping Digital Transformation onto the Customer Journey as clients seek to engage and drive loyalty with customers, partners, and consumers world-wide.

"We've had the pleasure of working with incredible teams and companies over the last decade; the time has come for us to further enhance our ability to add value and truly see our customers onto the next phase of their growth," says Srivats Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of Nayamode. "Bluewave is a dynamic company with a team that surrounds their customers with success and as such is a perfect partner for us as we open our next chapter," he added.

The new Nayamode will have over 100 professionals skilled in different elements of Digital Transformation. With joint Headquarters in Seattle and Silicon Valley, Nayamode will continue to expand geographically and vertically.

"Partnering with Nayamode allows us to increase speed and scale on the one hand and introduce new skills on the other; overall a real win for our team and our customers," said David Nix, Co-Founder of Bluewave. "We're most excited about having conversations with our existing and prospective customers as we now have the ability to take our value-addition to a completely different level," he added.

"This is the most exciting time in our history," says Srinivasan. "The teams are integrated and we won't skip a beat," as we engage with and deliver to our customers."

Nayamode is a Modern Marketing company dedicated to helping customers optimize at all stages of the customer journey. With dozens of customers, including Fortune 500 companies, technology stalwarts, and innovative vertical leaders, Nayamode has driven digital success world-wide.

Bluewave is a Visual Communications and Storytelling company focused on creating winning and innovative narratives for their customers. With dozens of Silicon Valley innovators in their client-roster, Bluewave is at the forefront of Digital Transformation.

