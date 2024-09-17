Nayan Expands Cross-Border Ecommerce Services to Help American Brands Launch in Europe

Unlock European ecommerce success with 85 European experts from 14 countries at your service.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayan , a leader in the European ecommerce sector with 25 years of expertise, is excited to announce its increased capacity for cross-border services aimed at helping American brands seamlessly launch their ecommerce businesses in Europe. Leveraging decades of experience and in-depth knowledge of the European market, Nayan is well-positioned to guide U.S. companies through the complexities of international expansion.

As global ecommerce continues to surge, the European market offers immense growth potential for American brands. However, navigating the diverse regulatory environments, varied consumer preferences, and logistical challenges across Europe requires a specialized approach. Nayan's cross-border services are designed to provide American businesses with the comprehensive support they need to successfully establish and grow their ecommerce presence in Europe.

"We are thrilled to offer our expertise to American brands looking to expand their footprint in Europe," said Benny Sintobin, CEO of Nayan. "With our 25 years of experience in the European market, we understand the intricacies of cross-border ecommerce and are committed to helping our clients overcome challenges and achieve success. Our recently increased team of 85 experts from 14 countries has proved that it can grow brands' D2C presence in Europe and foster years-long partnerships with brands, whether it is through your brand site or via a local marketplace set-up."

Nayan's services include:

Market Entry Strategy: Tailored strategies to identify the most suitable European markets for brand entry, ensuring a targeted and effective launch or expansion.

Growth Marketing: From localized SEO to targeted PPC campaigns and social commerce - attract and convert European customers while maximizing your brand's ROI.

Day to Day Site Management Operations: Operating as your local European team, by running marketing campaigns, updating your website (catalog) or marketplaces, and leading all day to day operations.

Build or Localize Your Online Shop: Customization of ecommerce platforms, content, and marketing strategies to resonate with local audiences across different European regions.

Regulatory Compliance: Guidance on navigating complex European regulations, including VAT, data protection, and consumer rights.

Payments and Fiscal Solutions: Secure global payment systems in multiple currencies taking into account local payment preferences. Nayan can act as your EU merchant of record if desired.

Logistics and Fulfillment: Efficient solutions for the initial stage of cross-border shipping, warehousing, and returns management, either in-house or through partnerships.

Customer Support: Top-rated in-house multilingual customer service to provide seamless support across Europe.

With a track record of helping businesses thrive in Europe's competitive ecommerce landscape, Nayan is the ideal partner for American brands aiming to establish a strong presence across the Atlantic.

For more information on how Nayan can help your brand expand into Europe, visit www.nayan-services.com .

About Nayan

Nayan is a leading ecommerce consultancy partner with 25 years of experience in the European market. Specializing in helping brands navigate the complexities of cross-border trade, Nayan offers a full suite of services, including market entry & expansion strategies, regulatory compliance, localization, logistics, and customer support. Nayan is dedicated to empowering businesses to succeed in the global ecommerce landscape.

