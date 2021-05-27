Nayax : First Quarter Revenue Grew 26% YoY to $22.8M

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

"Today marks the first quarter we report as a publicly traded company. Our recent public offering of 44 million ordinary shares successfully generated approximately $130 million. These funds will fuel our growth strategy through sales and marketing initiatives aimed at supporting customers' cashless payment options in the post pandemic environment," commented Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

"We look forward to enhancing relationships with each group in our stakeholder community and upholding the highest standard of customer relations. Revenues for the quarter increased substantially year over year despite one of our main markets, Europe, remaining under strict lockdown measures and Q1 2020 being mostly unaffected by Covid-19. This growth demonstrates the resilience of our business and the growing demand for our solutions," concluded Yair Nechmad.

First Quarter Financial Highlights



Total revenue was $22.8 million, an increase of 26% over Q1 2020.

Recurring revenue of monthly software and processing fees increased by more than 30% over Q1 2020, increasing their share of total revenue from 57% in Q1 2020 to 59% in the current quarter.

Operational expenses (including R&D, share based expenses and depreciation and amortization) amounted to $12.7 million, an increase of 30%. This is due to our growth strategy of expanding our sales, marketing and R&D staff and improving overall infrastructure.

Capital expenditure (in cash) was $2.3 million, an increase of 28% over Q1 2020.

Gross margin for the quarter was 46%, in line with historical results, resulting in a gross profit of $10.5 million, an increase of 21% over Q1 2020.

Operating loss was $2.2 million, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in Q1 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding one-time costs related to the IPO and share based expenses) was break even. Net loss was $2.2 million, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million in Q1 2020.

As of March 31st, 2021, Nayax had $13.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The IPO generated approximately $130 million, net.

GAAP Results ($M) Revenue

Breakdown Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change (%) Software & Payments 13.5 10.3 +30% Hardware 9.3 7.8 +20% Total 22.8 18.1 +26%









As part of our strategy to increase the number of points of sale (POS) subscribed to our platform, we launched the first unattended eCommerce channel intended to help us capture a substantial portion of the SMB market and automate the onboarding process and KYC. We are well positioned to capture the global small and midsize business which is a dominant portion of the unattended market.

First Quarter Operational Highlights

Total number of connections for the quarter reached 402,000. We connected 21,000 new devices in Q1, which is equal to 50% of the entire growth of connected and managed devices in 2020.

Operational expenses amounted to $8.1 million, excluding IPO expense and share based expenses. Research & Developments expenses excluding share based expenses were $3.2 million. These expenses increased 31% and 65%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. Our points of sale in new machines contribute significantly to R&D expenses as we position ourselves for high growth.

We continue to execute our proven strategy of partnering with our customers to grow within our customer base, while capturing new markets, entering new verticals and launching new marketing initiatives.

During the quarter, we acquired control of Weezmo Technologies Ltd. and expect to complete the acquisition by the end of 2021. Weezmo is an omni-channel marketing solution. We plan to integrate this technology as we enter new markets and strengthen our presence in current and potential operating regions.

First Quarter Key Performance Indicators

Software Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Change (%) Average

Transaction

Value 1.7 1.5 +13% Total

Transaction

Volume 246 189.4 +30% Take Rate %

(Payments) 2.4% 2.3% 7.4%

Outlook

As our key markets accelerate their exit from Covid-19 related restrictions, we expect that unattended retail will enjoy increased adoption, tied with an accelerated shift in consumer behavior towards digital payments. Australia and the U.S. have been strong drivers for growth in terms of new and active POS and transaction volumes.

As Europe follows, we expect stronger results, especially in comparison to Q2 2020. We will continue pursuing marketing and sales initiatives in new markets to support this growth through global diversification. Consumer behavior is expected to change as lockdown measures are reduced, leading to increased cashless payments and subscription to our services by retailers.

The environment for cashless payment solutions has been directly correlated with companies' digital transformations and is imperative for adopting other technologies still in development. Annual revenue is expected to reach over $200 million in the long term fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. An accelerated growth rate of 30% in the medium term will also be supported by customer growth, market penetration and continued expansion of our platform. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% through a combination of providing leasing options for terminals, while increasing the share of software and payments out of total revenue. Furthermore, we expect that the combination of increased operational efficiency with growing total revenue, will result in the long-term EBITDA margin stabilizing around 30%.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integration and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION











March 31 December

31,



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

Note U.S. dollars in thousands Assets

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

13,291 7,043 8,195 Restricted cash transferable to customers for clearing

activity

15,415 9,685 18,166 Short-term bank deposits

90 26 87 Receivables for clearing activity

8,568 6,612 7,213 Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

12,793 10,490 13,840 Others

1,397 1,606 1,976 Inventories

4,600 4,412 5,041 Total current assets

56,154 39,874 54,518









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

799 448 798 Long-term receivables 5B 300 74 - Property, plant and equipment, net

5,160 3,776 5,047 Right-of-use assets, net

4,579 4,134 4,761 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

35,380 24,088 27,388 Deferred income tax

241 135 241 Total non-current assets

46,459 32,655 38,235 TOTAL ASSETS

102,613 72,529 92,753











NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued)











March 31 December 31,



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

Note U.S. dollars in thousands









Liabilities and equity

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank borrowings

11,490 9,418 11,589 Short-term bank loans and current maturities of long-

term bank loans

2,150 1,041 1,938 Loans from shareholders

5,400 - - Current maturities of loans from others

2,710 945 3,041 Current maturities of other long-term liabilities

1,241 469 686 Current maturities of leases liabilities

1,235 1,185 1,320 Payables in respect of clearing activity

29,624 17,279 27,181 Deferred consideration and liability for option

arrangement in business combination 5A 5,829 - - Accounts payable:







Trade

8,488 7,129 10,998 Other

6,199 3,643 5,498 Total current liabilities

74,366 41,109 62,251









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term bank loans

4,589 1,866 5,391 Long-term loans from others

2,365 4,837 2,662 Long-term loans from shareholders

- 270 - Retirement benefit obligation, net

888 619 894 Other long-term liabilities

2,817 3,599 3,374 Lease liabilities

4,686 4,264 5,154 Deferred income tax

980 594 526 Total non-current liabilities

16,325 16,049 18,001 TOTAL LIABILITIES

90,691 57,158 80,252









EQUITY:







Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:







Share capital

7 7 7 Share premium

16,689 16,689 16,689 Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares

- (493) - Capital reserves

8,918 9,493 9,238 Accumulated deficit

(15,152) (11,354) (13,433) Total equity attributed to shareholders of the parent

10,462 14,342 12,501 Non-controlling interest

1,460 1,029 - TOTAL EQUITY

11,922 15,371 12,501 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

102,613 72,529 92,753

NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME











Three months ended March 31 Year ended

December 31,



2021 2020 2020



(Unaudited) (Audited)

Note U.S. dollars in thousands (excluding loss

per share data)









Revenue 4 22,774 18,102 78,783 Cost of revenue

12,273 9,441 41,603 Gross Profit

10,501 8,661 37,180 Research and development expenses

3,300 2,228 9,300 Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,316 6,621 26,545 Depreciation and amortization in respect of

capitalized development costs

878 901 3,559 Other expenses, net

161 - - Loss from ordinary operations

(2,154) (1,089) (2,224)









Finance expenses

924 377 4,277 Finance income

840 148 403 Loss before taxes on income

(2,238) (1,318) (6,098)









Tax benefit

56 15 15 Loss for the period

(2,182) (1,303) (6,083)









Attribution of loss for the period:







To shareholders of the Company

(2,176) (1,317) (6,254) To non-controlling interests

(6) 14 171 Total

(2,182) (1,303) (6,083) Loss per share attributed to shareholders

of the Company:







Basic and diluted loss

(0.0088) (0.0053) (0.0252)











NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)







Three months ended March 31 Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands







Loss for the period (2,182) (1,303) (6,083)







Other comprehensive income (loss) for the

period:













Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss:













Loss from remeasurement of liabilities (net) for

retirement benefit obligations - - (126)







Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:













Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of

foreign activities (384) 16 243 Total comprehensive loss for the period (2,566) (1,287) (5,966)







Attribution of total comprehensive loss for the

period:













To shareholders of the Company (2,496) (1,301) (6,137) To non-controlling interests (70) 14 171 Total comprehensive loss for the period (2,566) (1,287) (5,966)

















NAYAX LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS







Three months ended March 31 Year ended

December 31,

2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss for the period (2,182) (1,303) (6,083) Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating

activities (see Appendix A) 5,927 1,020 12,571 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 3,745 (283) 6,488 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capitalized development costs (1,731) (1,204) (5,731) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (523) (558) (2,125) Loans extended to others - (26) (141) Advance payment on acquisition of shares (see note 5b) (300) - - Loans (extended to) repaid by shareholders (118) 848 786 Decrease (increase) in bank deposits (5) - (411) Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased cash (note 5a) 102 (686) (686) Repayment of liability to pay deferred consideration in

respect to business combinations - - (580) Interest received 1 5 14 Proceeds from sub-lessee 78 69 302 Net cash used in investing activities (2,496) (1,552) (8,572) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Interest paid (266) (282) (1,065) Short-term bank credit received, net 338 1,794 2,976 Support received (royalties paid) in respect to government

assistance plans (55) - 16 Exercise of stock option of subsidiary and increase in equity

interest therein - - (1,049) Long-term bank loans received - - 4,734 Repayment of long-term bank loans (414) (255) (1,003) Long-term loans received from others - 3,451 3,804 Repayment of long-term loans from others (446) - (920) Loans received from shareholders 5,400 270 - Decrease in other long-term liabilities (72) (43) (280) Repayment of lease liability principal (317) (254) (1,167) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,168 4,681 6,046







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,417 2,846 3,962 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning

of period 8,195 4,412 4,412 Gains (losses) from exchange differences On cash

and cash equivalents (315) (222) (222) Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash

equivalents of foreign activity (6) 7 43 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of

period 13,291 7,043 8,195











Three months ended March 31 Year

ended

December

31,

2021 2020 2020

(Unaudited) (Audited)

U.S. dollars in thousands







Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash

flows from operating activities:













Adjustments in respect of





Depreciation and amortization 1,672 1,433 5,908 Retirement benefit obligation, net (6) (43) 106 Income tax revenue (74) (27) (230) Financing expenses (income), net 130 (203) 3,428 Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits 46 72 5 Expenses in respect of share-based payment 373 765 2,965

2,141 1,997 12,182 Changes in operating asset and liability items:





Decrease (increase) in restricted cash in respect of clearing

activity 2,751 (3,449) (11,930) Decrease (increase) in receivables from clearing activity (1,357) 5,605 5,003 Increase in trade receivable 1,104 (612) (3,894) Decrease (increase) in other receivables 632 726 (389) Decrease (increase) in inventory 436 107 (511) Increase (decrease) in payables for clearing activity 2,443 (2,700) 7,203 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (2,658) (581) 3,154 Increase (decrease) in other payables 435 (73) 1,753

3,786 (977) 389

5,927 1,020 12,571







Appendix B – Information regarding investing and

financing activities not involving cash flows:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit - - 575 Acquisition of patents against offset of loan - - 806 Recognition of right-of-use asset in respect of lease of buildings

against a lease liability 74 - 1,235 Amount of expenses attributed to development costs, capitalized

and included in goodwill and intangible assets 497 224 883









