Nayax Appoints Four New Board Members

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced the nomination of four new board members following the special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on August 3rd, 2021:

Vered Raz Avayo

Vered Raz Avayo is the Chief Financial Officer at Save Foods inc (Nasdaq: SVFD), an external director at Apollo Power Ltd., Africa Israel Residences Ltd., and a director at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Vered served as Chief Financial Officer of the Leviev Group, and served as an external director of several publicly traded companies, with managerial and consulting experience in finance encompassing a wide range of industries in Israel and overseas, including real estate investment, capital markets, retail, diamonds, jewelry, and aviation.

Vered is an external, independent, director. She will chair the audit and remuneration committees.

Rina Shafir

Rina Shafir currently serves as an Independent Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee at IBI Investment House Ltd., Shlomo Real Estate Ltd. and Biolight Life Sciences Ltd., as Independent Director and Chairperson of the Finance Committee at Almeda Ventures, and as Independent Director at Sunflower Sustainable Industries Ltd. Rina previously served as Independent Director and Chairperson of the Investment Committee at Analyst Provident Funds Ltd. Independent director of Kesem ETFs Ltd, Clal Finance Ltd and Gamatronic Industries Ltd. She also served as Senior VP at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd, Head of the Trading Department and Clearing Houses until 2012 and CEO at Impact – Investments Portfolio Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Union Bank.

Rina is an external, independent, director. She will be a member of the audit and remuneration committees.

Elon Shalev

Elon Shalev is co-founder of SHL Telemedicine (SHLTN) and founder and Chief Executive Officer of Channel 2 News Company and the Editor in Chief of "Yedioth Aharonot", the leading Israeli daily newspaper. Elon served as the Vice Chairman of the board of directors for Partner Communications Company (NASDAQ, TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications. He was an Executive Vice President of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. of the IDB group, a senior advisor to the Saban Capital Group and was a director in several large Israeli corporations such as Bezeq Israel Telecommunication Company Ltd., DBS Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. (YES), Bezeq International Company Ltd., Cellcom Israel Ltd. and Agis Industries (1983) Ltd.

Elon is an independent director. He will be a member of the audit and remuneration committees.

Reuven Ben Menachem

Reuven Ben Menachem is the founder and former CEO of Fundtech, a leading global provider of software to the fintech industry. In 2015 Fundtech was sold to D+H for $1.25B. Today, Reuven is the chairman of several boards of directors of fintech companies as well as social ventures.

Reuven will serve as a member of the board.

About Nayax:

Nayax is a global retail enablement platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, telemetry, software management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. What began as an unattended retail solution has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 payment providers and integrations, and is a recognized payment institution worldwide. As a global company, Nayax's goal is to improve our customers' sales and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

