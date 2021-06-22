Nayax Names Fintech Exec Sagit Manor as Chief Financial Officer

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced it has appointed Sagit Manor as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Manor will be responsible for the company's global finance activities as well as supply chain and procurement operations. The enhanced scope of the position reflects the company's growing business activity, geographical expansion, and diversification of product portfolio, as well as the recent IPO on the TASE.

Manor, a seasoned fintech executive, joins the company after four years as CEO of Nyotron, a San Francisco-based cybersecurity start-up. Prior to that, she served as the VP of Finance and CFO of several divisions at Verifone, Inc., a multinational fintech manufacturing company in the payments industry, where she oversaw departments that included products, engineering, and operations. She also held leadership positions at Lipman Electronic Engineering Ltd., which was acquired by Verifone, and prior to that, at Ernst & Young. A CPA with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting, Manor has extensive experience with private and public companies, large-scale acquisitions, as well as in R&D and operations.

Nayax's current CFO, Liron Grosman, is leaving her position after over 4 years with Nayax, following the completion of a successful IPO on the TASE, to pursue new career challenges. Liron will depart after completing a handover process to Sagit Manor.

"After four fascinating years and the completion of a successful IPO process, it is time for my next challenge," said Liron Grosman. "I'm thankful to the founders, for their on-going trust and support, and I have no doubt the company will continue to grow and prosper."

"Sagit's substantial expertise in leading financial operations will support Nayax as we become a larger organization with a growing employee base and extensive operations around the world," commented Yair Nechmad, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nayax. "We want to thank Liron for her dedicated contribution since 2017 and greatly appreciate her leadership and professionalism during our recent IPO, for which she was one of the main driving forces. We wish her the best as she pursues other opportunities and believe she will do extremely well in all future endeavors."

"I am excited to be part of Nayax's leadership team and have the opportunity to contribute to a growing and innovative company," said Manor. "I aim to build on the solid foundation Liron and the Nayax finance team have established and work towards the expansion of Nayax around the globe."

