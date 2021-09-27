Nayax's Chief Executive Officer, Yair Nechmad to Present and Participate in a Panel Discussion at Jefferies Israel Innovation Virtual Summit

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced that Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Jefferies Israel Innovation Summit, to be held virtually on September 30, 2021.

The panel "From Private to Public" will be held at 10:00 a.m. ET and moderated by Justin Smolkin, Jefferies Head of U.S. Technology, Media, Telecom Equity Capital Markets.

In addition, Yair Nechmad will also present at the conference on September 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET. To access the webcast please use: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff198/nyax/1885344. The webcast will be available for 2 weeks following the event.

For more information, please visit Nayax's Investor Relations page here.

About Nayax:

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integration and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Nayax

