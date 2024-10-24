Nayrouz Olarte Combines Fashion and Social Impact and Introduces Glamour For Good, an Initiative of International Fashion Federation

Icon Park Event Continues the Fashion Week Inspired Series Following a Premier Luxury Fashion Event at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fashion week inspired series that will elevate Florida's status on the global fashion map, Florida Fashion Shows is hosting a fashion expo and two premier runway shows at Four Seasons Resort Orlando on October 25th, followed by a special event at Icon Park Saturday October 26th. With members of the press, local celebrities, public figures, wives of professional athletes and the city's fashion elite and fashion influencers in attendance, the events created by Nayrouz Olarte and International Fashion Federation (IFF) are poised to make a significant mark on Orlando's cultural calendar.

"Florida is the second most valuable real estate market in the country and it's my vision to curate Fashion Week experiences throughout the Sunshine State," said Nayrouz Olarte, founder of International Fashion Federation and Florida Fashion Shows. "Partnering with Wardrobe at Four Seasons Resort Orlando brings together the height of luxury and fashion excellence. We are excited to offer a platform where emerging and established designers can converge, allowing attendees to experience fashion innovation, while our event at Icon Park is all about celebrating social impact and philanthropy."

Four Seasons Resort Orlando, known for its commitment to elegance and world-class hospitality, is the perfect backdrop for bringing sophistication and style. The first Friday show will feature collections by emerging designers, alongside international and Florida-based talents, offering a diverse range of creative perspectives. The second show, presented by Wardrobe, will showcase pieces from some of the world's most sought-after designers.

"We are excited to be a part of this amazing event. As the curator of the fashion lines at Four Seasons Resort Orlando boutiques I am thrilled to showcase the fantastic brands we carry," said Michelle Perales, Manager of Retail Buying at Wardrobe and Fable. "Our store is like a dream walk-in closet to experience — a hidden gem for locals to discover. This fashion show is a celebration of the beautiful collections and an opportunity for us to connect with our local community. It's going to be a magical evening filled with fashion, fun, and a sprinkle of enchantment!"

Guests are invited to attend a Fashion Expo Pop-Up with doors opening at 3pm. Highlighting the star-studded day of fashion will be celebrity guest Jackie Siegel, Orlando's "Queen of Versailles" who will walk the runway to open the show. Siegel's fashion and retail line will be on display at the fashion expo taking place throughout the event.

Following the luxury shows on Friday, the week continues with a meaningful event at Icon Park where fashion meets philanthropy. The evening spotlights Glamour For Good initiative, an IFF endeavor that uses fashion as a platform for empowerment, inclusion and positive social impact. In collaboration with Nonpareil, a nonprofit that provides job training for young adults with autism, a portion of the show will showcase their students' creativity as they walk the runway wearing their own shirt designs. Nonpareil was chosen to be the recipient of a donation provided through ticket sales.

Premium sponsors for event series include ADP, AZ Car Rentals and Build Ventures. Kait Doulou, founder of Build Ventures and a prominent real estate developer and general contractor will also take the runway, representing the collaboration between business, community and fashion and the impact fashion makes for a thriving city. These partnerships create lasting opportunities for those involved.

Event Details:

Friday October 25th 2024

Location: Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort Special appearance by Jackie Siegel "Queen of Versailles "

" Fashion Expo Pop-Up : 3pm - 5pm

: First Show: 5pm - 7pm Featuring emerging and established Florida and International designers

Featuring emerging and established and International designers Second Show: 8pm In collaboration with Wardrobe, featuring Missoni, Balmain, Patbo, Zimmerman, Simkhai, Fendi Kids, Camilla Kids and more.

Saturday October 26th 2024

Location: Icon Park

Fashion Show at 6pm

Glamour For Good in collaboration with NonPareil benefiting young adults with autism

Supporting empowerment and inclusion through fashion

Tickets are available for each show or attendees can purchase a VIP all access pass, offering an exclusive experience for fashion insiders, influencers, and luxury enthusiasts. For more information about Florida Fashion Shows, including VIP packages, sponsorship opportunities and event tickets, please visit www.floridafashionshows.com

About Wardrobe at Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Located on the lobby level of the Resort, this lifestyle boutique offers an extensive range of fashionable clothing, swimwear, footwear, and accessories for both men and women. The collection showcases an exciting blend of styles from prestigious designers like Missoni, Cartier, and Zimmermann, complemented by a carefully curated selection of luxury jewelry.

About Icon Park

ICON Park is located at the epicenter of Orlando's Entertainment District — with entrances on both International Drive and Universal Boulevard – and surrounded by 150+ hotels, world-famous theme parks, the second-largest convention center in the United States, and 1,000+ restaurants, attractions and retail outlets. Anchored by the iconic, 400-ft Orlando Eye by Merlin Entertainments, ICON Park's portfolio of 50+ tenants includes globally recognized brands that appeal to both families and adults and attracts millions of guests each year. The complex encompasses distinct attractions, and an extensive shopping and outdoor marketplace, restaurants, nightly live music, promenade and lawn.

About International Fashion Federation

International Fashion Federation (IFF) is a global trade organization dedicated to uniting stakeholders in fashion, tourism and hospitality. While other leading fashion organizations focus on global trade, designer recognition through awards, and education and resources for support with things like materials, supply chain and manufacturing, IFF focuses on the connection between the fashion industry and the business interests of a thriving city.

