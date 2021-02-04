Nayya and Selerix Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, an AI-driven software platform that provides benefits decision support and engagement, is pleased to announce its partnership with Selerix, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration software. Nayya is now fully embedded and integrated within the Selerix BenSelect platform. Through this partnership, Nayya and Selerix will offer employers and employees a personalized benefits experience leveraging billions of different data points.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Selerix. The dynamism and flexibility of their platform alongside the real-time API connectivity with Nayya will help us in providing comprehensive decision support for the millions of Americans that use Selerix BenSelect when enrolling in plans," said Akash Magoon, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nayya.

"The ability for national broker and carrier partners to offer value-add services without any extra effort from a configuration perspective is invaluable to the market," adds Jeff Oldham, Nayya's Chief Revenue Officer. "The implications in terms of both engagement and participation will be transformative."

"Nayya accomplishes something genuinely unique," said Lyle Griffin, President of Selerix. "Nayya empowers consumers with personalized, data-backed decision-making when comparing complex benefits options. Through seamless API integration, Nayya's sophisticated decision support platform functions as an integrated part of the Selerix BenSelect user experience."

Nayya links over 3 billion external data points, including nearly 200 million rows of claims data, to offer curated, confidential guidance on topics such as selecting voluntary benefits, comparing different health insurance options, HSA/401(K) education, and finding cost-effective healthcare. Nayya is backed by leading institutional venture funds including Felicis Ventures, Social Leverage, Guardian Strategic Ventures, and Unum Business Ventures.

Trusted by more than 19,000 employer groups, Selerix offers an industry-trusted suite of software products that facilitate employee engagement, benefits administration and ACA compliance The integration of Nayya directly into the Selerix ecosystem provides a a dynamic way for employees to compare, explore, and enroll in their employer-provided benefits.

About Nayya

Nayya was founded by Sina Chehrazi and Akash Magoon in 2019. Nayya is a software and data infrastructure company transforming the way employees choose and use their benefits, driving better financial outcomes for employees and employers. The Nayya platform is powered by billions of consumer data points, millions of rows of claims data, and thousands of data integrations -- helping consumers make data-driven decisions during open enrollments, new employee onboarding, and qualifying life events. The rest of the year, Nayya's employee engagement product tracks financial spending to guide and redirect consumers to file claims programmatically, manage spending accounts, and optimize prescription locations. Nayya is headquartered in New York, NY. Visit https://www.nayya.com/ for more information.

About Selerix

Selerix Systems produces software (Selerix BenSelect and Selerix Engage) utilized by employers, brokers, and carriers to conquer the chaos of benefits administration, employee engagement, and Affordable Care Act (ACA) reporting. The industry-leading flexibility of the Selerix BenSelect platform accommodates both core and voluntary insurance products with ease. With an active user base of over 9 million employees, our suite of solutions is trusted by groups in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, education, transportation/logistics, state and local government, nonprofit, high technology, and waste management.

