Nayya Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Nayya named among best workplaces in HR Technology Category

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Nayya is a software company powered by AI and machine learning algorithms, transforming the way employees choose and use their workplace benefits – driving better financial outcomes for employees and employers. Nayya's user-friendly platform simplifies the process of choosing traditional employer health insurance plans and employee benefit plans through hyper-personalized insights and recommendations – guiding employees to select the right kind of benefits that protect their health and financial wellbeing. For a significant portion of the U.S. workforce, navigating the healthcare and benefits system is extremely frustrating, stressful, and confusing. With skyrocketing inflation and medical, student loan, housing, and other debts posing a serious financial burden on individuals across the U.S., Nayya is simplifying the workplace benefits enrollment process and guiding American employees to choose and use the benefits that are right for them.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We are honored to be named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022. The key to achieving this recognition has been the stellar Nayya team," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO and Co-Founder of Nayya. "Our unwavering approach to empowering Americans to make smarter health and financial decisions has always been our North Star. Thanks to our stellar team dedicated to improving the lives of employees throughout the US, we are able to provide them peace on their best days and confidence on their worst."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Nayya

At Nayya, we believe there's a better way to choose and use benefits: A more transparent, less confusing way for employees to control their health and financial potential. Powered by billions of data points and machine learning, our benefits experience platform delivers personalized decision support and guidance during open enrollment, new employee onboarding, qualifying life events, and in the moments that matter all year round. This is one of the most stressful and challenging situations consumers face – and we see that as an opportunity to build an innovative response that can help millions of Americans gain the control and understanding they deserve. Join the consumers and their employers that are now living with more peace and confidence at Nayya.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

[email protected]

US: +1 917 724 2176

SOURCE Nayya Health, Inc.