Nazi concentration camp artwork, Judaica, propaganda and other items selling in auction

WASHINGTON, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As co-founder of the U.S. Holocaust Museum, Mark Talisman accumulated a rare collection of artwork over his lifetime, including the 45-piece "I Never Saw Another Butterfly" collection of children's drawings from the Nazi Terezin concentration camp. That collection is among more than 500 pieces of art, history, and culture being sold in an online auction, with Prime Auction Solutions conducting the event.

"The highlight of the auction is the 'Butterfly' collection, a companion exhibit displayed alongside the acclaimed 'Precious Legacy' collection at the Smithsonian Institution and the B'Nai B'rith Museum," said Anne Nouri, president of the auction company.

In 1974, Mr. Talisman, as a congressional staffer, helped pen the Jackson-Vanick amendment to the Trade Act of 1974, enabling Soviet Jews to emigrate from the Soviet Union. Later, Talisman was appointed by President Jimmy Carter as vice chairman of the Holocaust Memorial Council, leading to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. Talisman was also president of the Project Judaica Foundation and a powerful advocate for Jewish causes until his death in 2019.

Also offered in the auction are rare objects of historical significance, including an autographed 1977 photo of Elie Wiesel, taken by the renowned photographer Roman Vishniac. Another is a photo of David Ben-Gurion, prime minister of Israel, taken by Talisman and used as the book cover for Ben-Gurion's autobiography.

Reflecting Talisman's long work in advocacy, the offerings also include:

Historic memorabilia, especially from World Wars I and II

Ephemera Collection, including invitations and letters

The Washington Haggadah, Limited Editions series

Photos with presidents; Nixon Impeachment Inquiry Pass

Extensive LP Albums Collection

Collection of antique pocket watches

Judaica Art Collection

"The Precious Legacy" exhibit memorabilia

"Some of the items I especially found fascinating were the Judaica, such as the intricately painted enamel Russian boxes, which Talisman had commissioned. During my years of designing and traveling in Russia, I had never encountered such artistic detail. I see this entire collection as a celebration of a remarkable life of advocacy and public service," said Nouri.

Bidding is o pen at www.primeauctionsolutions.com and will continue until January 16. Individuals seeking additional information may visit the web site or call 703-889-8949.

