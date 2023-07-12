Nazis Beat Oppenheimer in Race for First Atomic Bomb, Unearthed Book Claims

News provided by

Ezra Company, LLC

12 Jul, 2023, 12:40 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Director Christopher Nolan's biopic on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer promises to generate a flood of interest in the history of the atomic bomb, yet a new book published by Ezra Company, LLC threatens to resurrect old doubts about that very history.

Continue Reading
The new book "I'm Afraid!" is the first authorized English edition of a very obscure memoir published in Paris in 1955 that was purportedly authored by a German-turned-American atomic scientist, Erwin K. Oppenheimer. "I'm Afraid!" features a new preface, an index, and reproductions of all the historic photographs included in the original French edition of the book. Now in paperback on Amazon.com.
The new book "I'm Afraid!" is the first authorized English edition of a very obscure memoir published in Paris in 1955 that was purportedly authored by a German-turned-American atomic scientist, Erwin K. Oppenheimer. "I'm Afraid!" features a new preface, an index, and reproductions of all the historic photographs included in the original French edition of the book. Now in paperback on Amazon.com.

 I'm Afraid! (available on Amazon.com) is the first authorized English translation of a very obscure book published in Paris in 1955. Purportedly authored by a German-turned-American atomic scientist named Erwin K. Oppenheimer, I'm Afraid! tells the gripping story of the high-stakes battles that unfolded behind the scenes in atomic laboratories at the dawn of the Cold War. The book paints surprising and contentious portraits of a gallery of historic personalities such as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Gustav Hertz, Edward Teller, Albert Einstein, Hermann Göring, and Adolf Hitler.

With uncommon prescience, I'm Afraid! tackles weighty themes like the weaponization of science and scientists, the fragility of human understanding, the harrowing dangers of geopolitical conflicts in an era dominated by advanced technologies, and the prospects of a global government to prevent another catastrophic world war.

What mostly sets I'm Afraid! apart, however, are its shocking historical claims, ranging from Hitler's secret fears about the end of the world, to America's military plans to drop atomic bombs on Vietnam in 1954, to early attempts to manipulate the globe's climate with nuclear technologies. The most startling allegation, however, is that German Nazi atomic scientists were successful in producing their own atomic bombs, a contention which brazenly contradicts official history.

"The whole world believes that the two atomic bombs that crushed Japan in August 1945 were American made," states the narrator in I'm Afraid! "In reality, as I would later learn, those bombs were Hitler's secret weapon."

I'm Afraid! is certain to raise eyebrows among WWII students and historians. Raul Vasquez, a journalist who dedicated four years researching the book's themes and translating the text, also wrote a new preface for this first authorized English edition.

"I'm Afraid! is a literary time capsule containing the hopes and fears of the world at the advent of the atomic age," says Vasquez. "This book shows us that the daunting global crises of 1955 bear striking resemblance to the ones we face today."

I'm Afraid! features a preface, an index, and reproductions of all the historic photographs in the original French edition.

SOURCE Ezra Company, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.