Nazmiyal's exciting Online Auction of Antique and Vintage Rugs is Poised to Excite Collectors Worldwide!

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nazmiyal Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming on-line auction to be held on October 15 following its successful sale in June. Expertly sourced from various national and international estates and collections, as well as from the Nazmiyal collection, the sale is filled with exciting opportunities for both first time buyers and seasoned collectors.

Antique Persian Mohtashem Kashan , Lot # 7064 , starting price $7000 Antique Karachopt Kazak, Lot # 7022 , starting price $4000

With starting bids ranging from $100 to $18,000, a range of pieces from tribal semi-nomadic storage bags to large room size Persian decorative carpets from Tabriz, Kerman, Khorassan and Sultanabad are on offer. Highlights from the selection of Caucasian rugs is a colorful Karachopt Kazak Rug (lot 7022, estimate: $5,000-8,000) and a Daghestan Prayer Rug (lot 7021, estimate; $3,000-5,000). Among the decorative room-size carpets, lot 7064, a circa 1880 Mohtashem Kashan carpet (9 ft. 6 in. x 7 ft. 9 in., estimate: S8,000-12,000) and lot 7109, a Turkish Oushak Carpet (16 ft. x 12 ft., estimate: $20,000-30,000) are standouts. The earliest carpet in the sale, lot 7110, an 18" century Turkish Smyrna, Carpet (lot 7110, estimate: $8,000-10,000) comes from a California Estate. An attractive group of room-sized Bakshaish and Heriz carpets range in price from $6,000 to $12,000, while several high-quality Qum rugs in both silk add wool represent weaving from the 20th century.

Several Israeli Marbediah and Bezalel rugs, rare to come to market, are an excellent opportunity for collectors, including a Menorah rug (lot 7102, estimate $3,000-$5,000). And from Asia, there are Chinese textiles, Tibetan, Khotan, Mongolian and Chinese rugs and carpets. Rounding out the sale are a a group of runners in various sizes and designs, neutral Moroccan rugs and colorful Swedish kilims.

Bidding begins on Nazmiyal auction site as well as Live Auctioneers, Invaluable auctions and Bidsquare. As a courtesy, condition reports will be available on line and interested parties can see carpets in person by appointment only. This is a perfect opportunity, to update what covers your floors and even your walls.

To view the auction, click on the link below:

https://bidlive.nazmiyalauctions.com/auctions/4-MNSZ4/collection-of-antique-and-vintage-rugs-from-various-estates-and-collectors

PREVIEW DATES AND TIMES:

SAT OCT 10 TH, 10 AM - 5 PM, SUN OCT 11 TH, 12 NOON - 5 PM, MONDAY OCT 12 TH to THURSDAY OCT 15TH 10 AM - 5 PM. APPOINTMENT SUGGESTED

Nazmiyal Auctions

https://www.nazmiyalauctions.com/

31 East 32nd street

New York, NY 10016

212.545.8029

[email protected]

SOURCE Nazmiyal Auctions

