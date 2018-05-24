Naztech Introduces the 18W Super Speed Wall Charger

VALENCIA, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, market leader in mobile accessories, announced the release of its 18W Super Speed Wall Charger, a multi-device power solution that provides the latest high-speed charging technology—USB-C Power Delivery and Adaptive Fast Charging—in a single charger.

Naztech 18W USB-C PD + AFC Charger Engineered with a specialized PD chipset to support up to 18 watts of high voltage charging power for the fastest and most efficient charging experience

Both of the charger's ports deliver up to 18W output and can accommodate all USB-powered devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables and even USB-C laptops such as the 12" MacBook. Combining high efficiency and fast charging in a compact USB-PD powerhouse, the 18W USB-C PD + AFC Wall Charger is able to quick-charge an iPhone X/8 or Samsung Galaxy 9/9+ from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.

The USB PD, or USB Power Delivery, protocol is designed to standardize charging across the latest and future USB electronics. Everything from smartphones and tablets, to high-powered laptops will soon be able to charge from a single device, reducing the need to carry around an assortment of cables and chargers. USB-C PD technology can charge a smartphone up to 80% faster than standard USB chargers, and automatically adjusts to deliver the exact power needed for the fastest possible charge.

The 18W PD + AFC Wall Charger's key features include:

25W/5A max output

Charge 2 devices simultaneously

18W USB-C PD output

Adaptive Fast Charge (AFC) technology; able to power up Fast Charge-enabled devices up to 4 times the speed of standard chargers.

Universal USB-C, Micro USB, Lightning, Power Delivery and Fast Charge compatibility

IntelliQ smart chip technology

International voltage compatibility

OmniProtect safety features which regulate power output to protect devices

Sleek, portable design

Folding prongs

Illuminated USB port to guide cables in the dark

The compact wall charger's sleek, soft-touch rubberized housing is designed for easy travel, and can slip into a briefcase, handbag, backpack or carry-on, snag-free. Its universal compatibility enables the traveler to keep multiple devices charged wherever they go.

The Naztech 18W USB-C PD + AFC Wall Charger is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. MSRP $49.99.

