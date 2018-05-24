Naztech Introduces the 18W Super Speed Wall Charger
12:54 ET
VALENCIA, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, market leader in mobile accessories, announced the release of its 18W Super Speed Wall Charger, a multi-device power solution that provides the latest high-speed charging technology—USB-C Power Delivery and Adaptive Fast Charging—in a single charger.
Both of the charger's ports deliver up to 18W output and can accommodate all USB-powered devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables and even USB-C laptops such as the 12" MacBook. Combining high efficiency and fast charging in a compact USB-PD powerhouse, the 18W USB-C PD + AFC Wall Charger is able to quick-charge an iPhone X/8 or Samsung Galaxy 9/9+ from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes.
The USB PD, or USB Power Delivery, protocol is designed to standardize charging across the latest and future USB electronics. Everything from smartphones and tablets, to high-powered laptops will soon be able to charge from a single device, reducing the need to carry around an assortment of cables and chargers. USB-C PD technology can charge a smartphone up to 80% faster than standard USB chargers, and automatically adjusts to deliver the exact power needed for the fastest possible charge.
The 18W PD + AFC Wall Charger's key features include:
- 25W/5A max output
- Charge 2 devices simultaneously
- 18W USB-C PD output
- Adaptive Fast Charge (AFC) technology; able to power up Fast Charge-enabled devices up to 4 times the speed of standard chargers.
- Universal USB-C, Micro USB, Lightning, Power Delivery and Fast Charge compatibility
- IntelliQ smart chip technology
- International voltage compatibility
- OmniProtect safety features which regulate power output to protect devices
- Sleek, portable design
- Folding prongs
- Illuminated USB port to guide cables in the dark
The compact wall charger's sleek, soft-touch rubberized housing is designed for easy travel, and can slip into a briefcase, handbag, backpack or carry-on, snag-free. Its universal compatibility enables the traveler to keep multiple devices charged wherever they go.
The Naztech 18W USB-C PD + AFC Wall Charger is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. MSRP $49.99.
About Naztech
Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.
For more information, please visit Naztech on the Web, Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, or email msaltos@hypercel.com.
Media contact:
David Tedder
195854@email4pr.com
661-310-1000 x192
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naztech-introduces-the-18w-super-speed-wall-charger-300654544.html
SOURCE Naztech
Share this article