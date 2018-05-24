Naztech Introduces the 45W USB-C PD Super Speed Wall Charger

VALENCIA, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, innovator of cutting-edge power solutions, announced the release of its 45W USB-C PD Super Speed Wall Charger, combining high efficiency and fast charging in a compact powerhouse. The Super Speed Charger has three output voltage levels-- 5, 9 and 15V-- and output current of up to 3A, enabling an output power of up to 45 watts, able to fast charge smartphones, tablets, wearables, and even USB-C type laptops, using the latest USB technology.

Naztech 45W USB-C PD Super Speed Wall Charger This single charger can power all your favorite devices from power-hungry USB-C laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras and Bluetooth speakers.

The USB PD, or USB Power Delivery, protocol is designed to standardize charging across the latest and future USB electronics. Everything from smartphones and tablets, to high-powered laptops will soon be able to charge from a single device, reducing the need to carry around an assortment of cables and chargers. USB-C PD technology can charge a smartphone up to 80% faster than standard USB chargers, and automatically adjusts to deliver the exact power needed for the fastest possible charge.

The Super Speed Wall Charger's key features include:

45W PD output

Power Delivery technology

Universal USB-C, Micro USB, Lightning and Power Delivery compatibility

Built-in OmniProtect safety features that automatically regulate power output to protect devices

International voltage compatibility

Sleek, portable design

Folding prongs

Illuminated USB port to help connect cables in the dark

This compact charger's sleek, soft-touch rubberized housing is designed for easy travel, and can slip into a briefcase, handbag, backpack or carry-on, snag-free. Its universal compatibility enables the traveler to keep multiple devices charged wherever they go.

The Naztech 45W USB-C PD Super Speed Wall Charger is backed by a limited lifetime warranty. MSRP $49.99.

About Naztech

Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.

