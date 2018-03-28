Naztech Introduces the TRiO USB-C Car Charger with Power Delivery

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, innovator of next-generation charging solutions, announced the release of its TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger, a powerful, triple-ported power source, able to fast charge smartphones, tablets, wearables, and even laptops, using the latest USB PD technology.

TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger

USB PD, or USB Power Delivery, is a charging standard that employs high-speed USB-C cables and connectors to deliver safe, optimal charges to a wider range of devices, from smartphones and tablets, to high-powered laptops. USB PD will charge a smartphone up to 80% faster than standard chargers, and automatically adjusts its power flow to the needs of the connected device, delivering the exact power needed for the fastest possible charge. The USB PD protocol was designed to standardize charging across the newest and future USB devices, reducing the need to have a different charger for each device.

The TRiO's key features include:

A built-in USB-C PD cable, capable of delivering an ultra-fast 27W to PD-compatible devices – 5x the power of standard USB chargers

Dual 2.4A USB ports to charge additional mobile devices

Rapid charge technology able to replenish all three devices, simultaneously, at maximum speed

USB-C PD, Micro USB, Lightning and standard USB device compatibility

Sturdy 8-ft extension cable that reaches from charger to the back seat, enabling large devices to be powered out of the way.

IntelliQ Technology which detects each device's power needs and adjusts the flow automatically for the fastest and most efficient charge

OmniProtect safety features that automatically regulate power output to protect against short circuits and overcharging

LED power indicator to signal when the charger is receiving power from the car's outlet

The TRiO's sleek, gloss-black housing is complemented with illuminated USB ports and chrome stability tips. Its charging cable is engineered with reinforced stress points, industrial-grade jacketing, shielded aluminum tips and heavy-gauge wiring, providing an unrivaled bend lifespan.

The Naztech TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger comes with a limited lifetime warranty. MSRP $39.99

About Naztech

Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.

For more information, please visit Naztech on the Web, Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, or email msaltos@hypercel.com.

Media Contact:

David Tedder

192438@email4pr.com

661-310-1000 X192

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naztech-introduces-the-trio-usb-c-car-charger-with-power-delivery-300620771.html

SOURCE Naztech

Related Links

http://naztech.com

