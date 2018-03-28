Naztech Introduces the TRiO USB-C Car Charger with Power Delivery
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naztech, innovator of next-generation charging solutions, announced the release of its TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger, a powerful, triple-ported power source, able to fast charge smartphones, tablets, wearables, and even laptops, using the latest USB PD technology.
USB PD, or USB Power Delivery, is a charging standard that employs high-speed USB-C cables and connectors to deliver safe, optimal charges to a wider range of devices, from smartphones and tablets, to high-powered laptops. USB PD will charge a smartphone up to 80% faster than standard chargers, and automatically adjusts its power flow to the needs of the connected device, delivering the exact power needed for the fastest possible charge. The USB PD protocol was designed to standardize charging across the newest and future USB devices, reducing the need to have a different charger for each device.
The TRiO's key features include:
- A built-in USB-C PD cable, capable of delivering an ultra-fast 27W to PD-compatible devices – 5x the power of standard USB chargers
- Dual 2.4A USB ports to charge additional mobile devices
- Rapid charge technology able to replenish all three devices, simultaneously, at maximum speed
- USB-C PD, Micro USB, Lightning and standard USB device compatibility
- Sturdy 8-ft extension cable that reaches from charger to the back seat, enabling large devices to be powered out of the way.
- IntelliQ Technology which detects each device's power needs and adjusts the flow automatically for the fastest and most efficient charge
- OmniProtect safety features that automatically regulate power output to protect against short circuits and overcharging
- LED power indicator to signal when the charger is receiving power from the car's outlet
The TRiO's sleek, gloss-black housing is complemented with illuminated USB ports and chrome stability tips. Its charging cable is engineered with reinforced stress points, industrial-grade jacketing, shielded aluminum tips and heavy-gauge wiring, providing an unrivaled bend lifespan.
The Naztech TRiO USB-C PD 27W Car Charger comes with a limited lifetime warranty. MSRP $39.99
About Naztech
Naztech is a leading consumer electronics brand. Headquartered in California, Naztech is known worldwide for skillfully incorporating patented technologies and precision craftsmanship.
