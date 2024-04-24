NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

Net income of $8.7 million , or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $13.6 million , or $0.32 loss per diluted share, for the prior quarter.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or loss per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Gross loans increased $65.3 million , or 1.7%, to $3.95 billion , from the prior quarter.

, or 1.7%, to , from the prior quarter. The net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis increased 21 basis points to 3.60%.

Asset quality remains strong: Annualized net charge-offs of 0.19% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $11.1 million , or 0.28% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio. Provision for the allowance for credit losses was $4.4 million , down from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $2.1 million .

Total deposits increased $384.7 million or 11.4% from the prior quarter, to $3.77 billion . Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $268.3 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter.

or 11.4% from the prior quarter, to . Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased or 8.4% from the prior quarter. Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.8% of total assets, compared to 10.3% in the prior quarter.

Strong capital position with 15.8% shareholders equity to total assets and 15.8% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.

Book value and tangible book value per share were $17.18 and $17.16 , respectively.

"This was our first full quarter as a public company reporting our continued success in executing our long-term strategy, which includes growing core deposits and being prudent and patient in our deployment of capital. In today's environment, capital and liquidity are king. I'm happy to note we are well positioned on both fronts," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is poised to continue to grow market share and remain disciplined in our capital management."

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets were $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $116.6 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $315.0 million from $272.6 million , a $42.4 million , or 15.6%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan and investment growth.

from , a , or 15.6%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan and investment growth. Available-for-sale securities increased $17.7 million , or 9.3%, from the prior quarter, to $207.2 million , due to purchases of U.S. treasuries and government agency securities during the quarter.

, or 9.3%, from the prior quarter, to , due to purchases of U.S. treasuries and government agency securities during the quarter. Net loans increased to $3.92 billion , representing an increase of $63.3 million , or 1.6%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which increased $136.7 million , or 9.9%, partially offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $87.4 million or 14.0%, as $111.0 million of construction loans converted to multi-family loans during the quarter.

, representing an increase of , or 1.6%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which increased , or 9.9%, partially offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of or 14.0%, as of construction loans converted to multi-family loans during the quarter. Deposits totaled $3.77 billion representing an increase of $384.7 million , or 11.4%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $150.2 million , or 11.4% from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by $76.3 million , or 8.6%, and $51.3 million , or 9.7%, respectively from the prior quarter. Additionally, brokered deposits increased $116.4 million , or 63.4%, from the prior quarter, as a result of lower rates versus alternative funding sources.

representing an increase of , or 11.4%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased , or 11.4% from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by , or 8.6%, and , or 9.7%, respectively from the prior quarter. Additionally, brokered deposits increased , or 63.4%, from the prior quarter, as a result of lower rates versus alternative funding sources. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB") advances totaled $60.8 million representing a decrease of $222.5 million , or 78.5%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in FHLB advances was the result of growth in brokered deposits due to lower rates and overall deposit growth.

("FHLB") advances totaled representing a decrease of , or 78.5%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in FHLB advances was the result of growth in brokered deposits due to lower rates and overall deposit growth. Shareholders' equity was $733.8 million , representing a decrease of $24.1 million , or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $32.8 million increase in the unallocated shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") from the final purchases for the funding of the ESOP, partially offset by an $8.7 million increase in retained earnings from net income during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $35.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 9.5%.

The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in net interest margin of 21 basis points, from 3.60% during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.39% during the prior quarter.

compared to 3.39% during the prior quarter. The increase in interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to increases from both volume and rates, which contributed $2.7 million and $1.2 million , respectively.

was attributable to increases from both volume and rates, which contributed and , respectively. The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million , along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $845 thousand .

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $249 thousand, or 7.7%.

Other income was $623 thousand , compared to $18 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $605 thousand , or 3,361.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus.

, compared to in the prior quarter, representing an increase of , or 3,361.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus. Swap contract income was $487 thousand , compared to $95 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $392 thousand , or 412.6%, due to increased swap contract originations.

, compared to in the prior quarter, representing an increase of , or 412.6%, due to increased swap contract originations. Customer service fees decreased $753 thousand , or 28.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower one-way deposit fee income from initial public offering ("IPO") funds that had been swept off-balance sheet.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing a decrease of $27.2 million, or 51.6%, from the prior quarter. This is directly attributable to one-time costs associated with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Charitable contributions expense decreased $19.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as a result of $19.1 million of expense during the prior quarter resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.

for the quarter ended as a result of of expense during the prior quarter resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO. Salaries and benefits were $17.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , representing a decrease of $6.8 million , or 27.8%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in discretionary employee and a $1.5 million decrease in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan during the prior quarter; partially offset by increased salaries expense of $950 thousand , mostly due to increased headcount, increased FICA tax expenses of $620 thousand , due to the reset of taxes at the beginning of the year along with taxes associated with the bonus payout, and increased ESOP compensation costs of $588 thousand from the ESOP implementation.

for the quarter ended , representing a decrease of , or 27.8%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in discretionary employee and a decrease in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan during the prior quarter; partially offset by increased salaries expense of , mostly due to increased headcount, increased FICA tax expenses of , due to the reset of taxes at the beginning of the year along with taxes associated with the bonus payout, and increased ESOP compensation costs of from the ESOP implementation. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense decreased by $1.5 million , or 80.6%, to $361 thousand , as a result of improved capital ratios as a result of the mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $3.4 million, representing a $10.0 million increase, or 152.6%, from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the net loss in the prior quarter and no investment tax credits earned during the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.3%, compared to (32.5%) in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the prior quarter, whereas none were received in the current quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $136.7 million, or 9.9%, to $1.52 billion, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Multi-family loans increased $111.1 million or 52.9%, as a result of movement from construction and land development loans, along with originations during the quarter.

or 52.9%, as a result of movement from construction and land development loans, along with originations during the quarter. Other and mixed use commercial real estate loans increased $35.8 million and $12.6 million , respectively, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.

and , respectively, during the quarter resulting from continued originations. Increases noted above were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate office loans of $23.5 million , or 10.5%, during the quarter as a result of paydowns on outstanding loans.

, or 10.5%, during the quarter as a result of paydowns on outstanding loans. The Company's $321.1 million multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.

multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans. The Company's $200.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The typical use of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston .

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million as of March 31, 2024 , or 0.87% of total gross loans, compared to $32.2 million , or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2023 . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $4.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , compared to $5.9 million for the prior quarter, which included $539 thousand and $4.2 million in provision for unfunded commitments and loans, respectively.

as of , or 0.87% of total gross loans, compared to , or 0.83% of total loans at . The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of during the quarter ended , compared to for the prior quarter, which included and in provision for unfunded commitments and loans, respectively. Non-performing loans totaled $11.1 million as of March 31, 2024 , an increase of $265 thousand , or 2.45%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

as of , an increase of , or 2.45%, from at the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024 , the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.8 million , or 0.19% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.3 million , or 0.14% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.

, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of , or 0.19% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to , or 0.14% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs during the quarter ended was primarily due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans. The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts , eastern Connecticut , southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island .

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



















NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 38,633

$ 35,278

$ 31,218 Noninterest income

3,501



3,252



5,867 Total revenue

42,134



38,530



37,085 Provision for credit losses

4,429



5,901



2,072 Noninterest expense

25,564



52,788



23,032 Pre-tax income (loss)

12,141



(20,159)



11,981 Net income (loss)

8,702



(13,617)



8,752 Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

8,981



10,880



8,752 Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

25,174



23,875



23,032

















Per share data















Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.22

$ (0.32)



N/A Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

0.23



0.26



N/A Book value per share

17.18



17.75



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.16



17.72



N/A

















Profitability















Return (loss) on average assets

0.78 %



(1.25) %



0.99 % Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

0.80 %



1.00 %



0.99 % Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity

4.77 %



(13.75) %



10.22 % Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-

related expenses (non-GAAP)

4.92 %



10.99 %



10.22 % Net interest margin

3.60 %



3.39 %



3.70 % Cost of deposits

3.82 %



3.56 %



1.99 % Efficiency ratio

60.67 %



137.00 %



62.11 % Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses

(non-GAAP)

59.75 %



61.96 %



62.11 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 4,650,019

$ 4,533,412

$ 3,713,901 Total loans

3,954,623



3,889,279



3,214,008 Total deposits

3,772,053



3,387,348



3,140,839 Total shareholders' equity

733,838



757,959



351,785

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 34,306

$ 32,222

$ 27,931 ACL / Total nonperforming loans (NPLs)

310.1 %



298.4 %



213.5 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.28 %



0.28 %



0.41 % Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.19) %



(0.14) %



(0.04) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

15.78 %



16.72 %



9.47 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.76 %



16.70 %



9.44 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

March 31, 2024 change from

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 163,657

$ 90,485

$ 91,216

$ 73,172 80.9 %

$ 72,441 79.4 % Federal funds sold

151,374



182,106



655



(30,732) (16.9) %



150,719 23010.5 % Total cash and cash equivalents

315,031



272,591



91,871



42,440 15.6 %



223,160 242.9 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

207,169



189,465



244,917



17,704 9.3 %



(37,748) (15.4) %

































Loans receivable

3,954,623



3,889,279



3,214,008



65,344 1.7 %



740,615 23.0 % Allowance for credit losses

(34,306)



(32,222)



(27,931)



(2,084) 6.5 %



(6,375) 22.8 % Net loans

3,920,317



3,857,057



3,186,077



63,260 1.6 %



734,240 23.0 %

































Accrued interest receivable

17,843



17,284



11,657



559 3.2 %



6,186 53.1 % Banking premises and equipment, net

35,106



35,531



36,043



(425) (1.2) %



(937) (2.6) % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,357



14,558



7,862



(10,201) (70.1) %



(3,505) (44.6) % Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

10,319



10,323



8,673



(4) 0.0 %



1,646 19.0 % Non-public investments

13,619



13,852



10,313



(233) (1.7) %



3,306 32.1 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

50,917



50,516



49,377



401 0.8 %



1,540 3.1 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

56,289



53,109



55,239



3,180 6.0 %



1,050 1.9 % Deferred income tax asset

19,052



19,126



11,872



(74) (0.4) %



7,180 60.5 % Total assets $ 4,650,019

$ 4,533,412

$ 3,713,901

$ 116,607 2.6 %

$ 936,118 25.2 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































































Deposits $ 3,772,053

$ 3,387,348

$ 3,140,839

$ 384,705 11.4 %

$ 631,214 20.1 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,300



4,229



3,867



71 1.7 %



433 11.2 % FHLB borrowings

60,837



283,338



160,079



(222,501) (78.5) %



(99,242) (62.0) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,760



81,325



45,623



(20,565) (25.3) %



15,137 33.2 % Accrued retirement liabilities

18,231



19,213



11,708



(982) (5.1) %



6,523 55.7 % Total liabilities

3,916,181



3,775,453



3,362,116



140,728 3.7 %



554,065 16.5 %

































Commitments and contingencies

































































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729































issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,































respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

427



427



-



- 0.0 %



427 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital

416,812



417,030



-



(218) (0.1) %



416,812 0.0 % Unallocated ESOP common stock

(46,590)



(13,774)



-



(32,816) 238.2 %



(46,590) 0.0 % Retained earnings

374,874



366,173



365,099



8,701 2.4 %



9,775 2.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,685)



(11,897)



(13,314)



212 (1.8) %



1,629 (12.2) % Total shareholders' equity

733,838



757,959



351,785



(24,121) (3.2) %



382,053 108.6 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,650,019



4,533,412

$ 3,713,901

$ 116,607 2.6 %

$ 936,118 25.2 %



































NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Change

From Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 64,000

$ 61,696

$ 43,760

$ 2,304 3.7 %

$ 20,240 46.3 % Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,279



1,161



1,117



118 10.2 %



162 14.5 % Interest on cash equivalents and other

2,914



1,445



1,140



1,469 101.7 %



1,774 155.6 % Total interest and dividend income

68,193



64,302



46,017



3,891 6.1 %



22,176 48.2 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

28,217



25,845



12,293



2,372 9.2 %



15,924 129.5 % Interest on borrowings

1,343



3,179



2,506



(1,836) (57.8) %



(1,163) (46.4) % Total interest expense

29,560



29,024



14,799



536 1.8 %



14,761 99.7 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

38,633



35,278



31,218



3,355 9.5 %



7,415 23.8 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































Provision for credit losses - loans

3,890



1,662



2,072



2,228 134.1 %



1,818 87.7 % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

539



4,239



-



(3,700) (87.3) %



539 0.0 % Total provision for credit losses

4,429



5,901



2,072



(1,472) (24.9) %



2,357 113.8 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

34,204



29,377



29,146



4,827 16.4 %



5,058 17.4 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

1,880



2,633



1,696



(753) (28.6) %



184 10.8 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

401



394



371



7 1.8 %



30 8.1 % Mortgage banking income

110



112



230



(2) (1.8) %



(120) (52.2) % Swap contract income

487



95



107



392 412.6 %



380 355.1 % Employee retention credit income

-



-



3,452



- 0.0 %



(3,452) (100.0) % Other income

623



18



11



605 3361.1 %



612 5563.6 % Total noninterest income

3,501



3,252



5,867



249 7.7 %



(2,366) (40.3) %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

17,560



24,311



14,977



(6,751) (27.8) %



2,583 17.2 % Director and professional service fees

1,908



1,247



1,664



661 53.0 %



244 14.7 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,336



1,266



1,375



70 5.5 %



(39) (2.8) % Data processing expenses

1,995



2,044



1,717



(49) (2.4) %



278 16.2 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

742



20,110



1,190



(19,368) (96.3) %



(448) (37.6) % FDIC and state insurance assessments

361



1,863



692



(1,502) (80.6) %



(331) (47.8) % General and administrative expenses

1,662



1,947



1,417



(285) (14.6) %



245 17.3 % Total noninterest expense

25,564



52,788



23,032



(27,224) (51.6) %



2,532 11.0 %

































INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

12,141



(20,159)



11,981



32,300 (160.2) %



160 1.3 %

































INCOME TAXES

3,439



(6,542)



3,229



9,981 (152.6) %



210 6.5 %

































NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 8,702

$ (13,617)

$ 8,752

$ 22,319 (163.9) %

$ (50) (0.6) %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,689,644



42,018,229



N/A



(2,328,585) (5.5) %



N/A N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,689,644



42,018,229



N/A



(2,328,585) (5.5) %



N/A N/A Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.22

$ (0.32)

$ N/A

$ 0.54 (167.7) %

$ N/A N/A Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.22

$ (0.32)

$ N/A

$ 0.54 (167.7) %

$ N/A N/A

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (5)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (1)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (5)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 3,903,044

$ 64,000

6.60 % $ 3,784,363

$ 61,696

6.47 % $ 3,093,708

$ 43,760

5.74 % Securities



193,296



1,279

2.66 %

194,024



1,161

2.37 %

235,243



1,117

1.93 % Other investments



38,724



416

4.32 %

42,101



430

4.05 %

37,905



537

5.75 % Short-term investments



175,616



2,498

5.72 %

111,067



1,015

3.63 %

57,678



603

4.24 % Total interest-earning assets



4,310,680



68,193

6.36 %

4,131,555



64,302

6.17 %

3,424,534



46,017

5.45 % Non-interest-earning assets



217,883













224,969













197,450











Allowance for credit losses



(32,744)













(32,638)













(26,302)











Total assets

$ 4,495,819











$ 4,323,886











$ 3,595,682































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 127,487



16

0.05 % $ 135,629



17

0.05 % $ 159,087



20

0.05 % NOW accounts



320,392



4,413

5.54 %

330,830



3,981

4.77 %

368,795



668

0.73 % Money market accounts



851,077



3,495

1.65 %

829,353



3,092

1.48 %

654,043



1,933

1.20 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



1,669,490



20,293

4.89 %

1,580,538



18,755

4.71 %

1,322,760



9,672

2.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits



2,968,446



28,217

3.82 %

2,876,350



25,845

3.56 %

2,504,685



12,293

1.99 % FHLB advances



98,886



1,343

5.46 %

220,475



3,179

5.72 %

200,194



2,506

5.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



3,067,332



29,560

3.88 %

3,096,825



29,024

3.72 %

2,704,879



14,799

2.22 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



611,305













729,928













478,910











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



83,487













104,211













64,551











Total liabilities



3,762,124













3,930,964













3,248,340











Shareholders' equity



733,695













392,922













347,342











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 4,495,819











$ 4,323,886











$ 3,595,682











Net interest income







$ 38,633











$ 35,278











$ 31,218





Net interest rate spread (2)













2.48 %











2.45 %











3.23 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 1,243,348











$ 1,034,730











$ 719,655











Net interest margin (4)













3.60 %











3.39 %











3.70 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



140.54 %











133.41 %











126.61 %













(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (5) Annualized

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















































March 31, 2024

























Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage























Industrial $ 210,700

$ 71,950

$ 282,650



19 %























Office

44,288



155,836



200,124



13 %























Multi-Family

—



321,124



321,124



21 %























Retail

86,096



105,264



191,360



13 %























Special Purpose

120,242



59,950



180,192



12 %























Hospitality

63



148,244



148,307



10 %























Other

72,489



41,402



113,891



8 %























Mixed-Use

10,518



68,348



78,866



5 %























Total commercial real estate $ 544,396

$ 972,118

$ 1,516,514



100 %









































































December 31, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Industrial $ 212,246

$ 72,288

$ 284,534



21 %

$ (1,546)

$ (338)

$ (1,884)



(1) % Office

39,330



184,246



223,576



16 %



4,958



(28,410)



(23,452)



(10) % Multi-Family

—



209,982



209,982



15 %



—



111,142



111,142



53 % Retail

84,269



104,596



188,865



14 %



1,827



668



2,495



1 % Special Purpose

119,073



59,876



178,949



13 %



1,169



74



1,243



1 % Hospitality

1,217



148,278



149,495



11 %



(1,154)



(34)



(1,188)



(1) % Other

58,548



19,580



78,128



6 %



13,941



21,822



35,763



46 % Mixed-Use

8,974



57,338



66,312



5 %



1,544



11,010



12,554



19 % Total commercial real estate $ 523,657

$ 856,184

$ 1,379,841



100 %

$ 20,739

$ 115,934

$ 136,673



10 %

















































March 31, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-

Occupied

Non-

Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Industrial $ 64,473

$ 51,383

$ 115,856



11 %

$ 146,227

$ 20,567

$ 166,794



144 % Office

34,751



128,486



163,237



15 %



9,537



27,350



36,887



23 % Multi-Family

—



199,755



199,755



18 %



—



121,369



121,369



61 % Retail

32,638



103,167



135,805



12 %



53,458



2,097



55,555



41 % Special Purpose

57,079



51,162



108,241



10 %



63,163



8,788



71,951



66 % Hospitality

1,239



108,333



109,572



10 %



(1,176)



39,911



38,735



35 % Other

62,175



104,402



166,577



15 %



10,314



(63,000)



(52,686)



(32) % Mixed-Use

13,419



77,747



91,166



8 %



(2,901)



(9,399)



(12,300)



(13) % Total commercial real estate $ 265,774

$ 824,435

$ 1,090,209



100 %

$ 278,622

$ 147,683

$ 426,305



39 %



















NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Net income (GAAP) $ 8,702

$ (13,617)

$ 8,752

















Add:















Noninterest expense components:















Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-



19,082



- One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-



7,931



- Defined benefit pension termination expense

390



1,900



- Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)

-



3,680



- Total impact of non-GAAP adjustment $ 390

$ 32,593

$ - Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments

111



8,096



- Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

279



24,497



- Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 8,981

$ 10,880

$ 8,752 Weighted average common shares outstanding

39,689,644



42,018,229



N/A Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.23



0.26



N/A

















(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023















compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible















on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.





















































For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 25,564

$ 52,788

$ 23,032

















Subtract:















Noninterest expense components:















Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-



19,082



- One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-



7,931



- Defined benefit pension termination expense

390



1,900



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 390

$ 28,913

$ - Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 25,174

$ 23,875

$ 23,032





































For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 8,981

$ 10,880

$ 8,752 Average assets

4,495,819



4,323,886



3,595,682 Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.80 %



1.00 %



0.99 % Average shareholders' equity

733,695



392,922



347,342 Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related















expenses (non-GAAP)

4.92 %



10.99 %



10.22 %



















As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 733,838

$ 757,959

$ 351,785 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,191



1,227



1,340 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

732,647



756,732



350,445 Total assets (GAAP)

4,650,019



4,533,412



3,713,901 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,191



1,227



1,340 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 4,648,828

$ 4,532,185

$ 3,712,561 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.76 %



16.70 %



9.44 % Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729



42,705,729



N/A Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.16

$ 17.72

$ N/A





































For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

















Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP) $ 25,174

$ 23,875

$ 23,032 Total revenue

42,134



38,530



37,085 Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

59.75 %



61.96 %



62.11 %

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)























March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Real estate loans:

















One to four-family residential

$ 4,281

$ 4,100

$ 5,748 Home equity



586



590



570 Commercial real estate



422



422



670 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



4,125



4,138



5,077 Consumer



1,640



1,539



1,010 Total

$ 11,064

$ 10,799

$ 13,085



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.28 %



0.28 %



0.41 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.24 %



0.24 %



0.35 %

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 32,222

$ 31,889

$ 25,028

















Adjustment to allowance for adoption of ASU 2016-13

—



—



1,159

















Provision for credit losses

3,890



1,662



2,072

















Charge-offs:















Consumer

1,942



1,519



637 Total charge-offs

1,942



1,519



637

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial Real Estate

—



12



12 Consumer

136



178



297 Total recoveries

136



190



309

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(1,806)



(1,329)



(328)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 34,306

$ 32,222

$ 27,931

















Allowance to non-performing loans

310 %



298 %



213 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.87 %



0.83 %



0.87 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.19) %



(0.14) %



(0.04) %

