NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

  • Net income of $8.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.32 loss per diluted share, for the prior quarter.
  • Gross loans increased $65.3 million, or 1.7%, to $3.95 billion, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis increased 21 basis points to 3.60%.
  • Asset quality remains strong:
    • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.19% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $11.1 million, or 0.28% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio.
    • Provision for the allowance for credit losses was $4.4 million, down from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $2.1 million.
  • Total deposits increased $384.7 million or 11.4% from the prior quarter, to $3.77 billion. Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $268.3 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter.
  • Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.8% of total assets, compared to 10.3% in the prior quarter.
  • Strong capital position with 15.8% shareholders equity to total assets and 15.8% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.
  • Book value and tangible book value per share were $17.18 and $17.16, respectively.

"This was our first full quarter as a public company reporting our continued success in executing our long-term strategy, which includes growing core deposits and being prudent and patient in our deployment of capital. In today's environment, capital and liquidity are king. I'm happy to note we are well positioned on both fronts," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is poised to continue to grow market share and remain disciplined in our capital management."

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $116.6 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2023.

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased to $315.0 million from $272.6 million, a $42.4 million, or 15.6%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan and investment growth.
  • Available-for-sale securities increased $17.7 million, or 9.3%, from the prior quarter, to $207.2 million, due to purchases of U.S. treasuries and government agency securities during the quarter.
  • Net loans increased to $3.92 billion, representing an increase of $63.3 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which increased $136.7 million, or 9.9%, partially offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $87.4 million or 14.0%, as $111.0 million of construction loans converted to multi-family loans during the quarter.
  • Deposits totaled $3.77 billion representing an increase of $384.7 million, or 11.4%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $150.2 million, or 11.4% from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by $76.3 million, or 8.6%, and $51.3 million, or 9.7%, respectively from the prior quarter. Additionally, brokered deposits increased $116.4 million, or 63.4%, from the prior quarter, as a result of lower rates versus alternative funding sources.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB") advances totaled $60.8 million representing a decrease of $222.5 million, or 78.5%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in FHLB advances was the result of growth in brokered deposits due to lower rates and overall deposit growth.
  • Shareholders' equity was $733.8 million, representing a decrease of $24.1 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $32.8 million increase in the unallocated shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") from the final purchases for the funding of the ESOP, partially offset by an $8.7 million increase in retained earnings from net income during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $35.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 9.5%.

  • The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in net interest margin of 21 basis points, from 3.60% during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.39% during the prior quarter.
  • The increase in interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to increases from both volume and rates, which contributed $2.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively.
  • The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million, along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $845 thousand.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $249 thousand, or 7.7%.

  • Other income was $623 thousand, compared to $18 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $605 thousand, or 3,361.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus.
  • Swap contract income was $487 thousand, compared to $95 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $392 thousand, or 412.6%, due to increased swap contract originations.
  • Customer service fees decreased $753 thousand, or 28.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower one-way deposit fee income from initial public offering ("IPO") funds that had been swept off-balance sheet.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing a decrease of $27.2 million, or 51.6%, from the prior quarter. This is directly attributable to one-time costs associated with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

  • Charitable contributions expense decreased $19.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as a result of $19.1 million of expense during the prior quarter resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.
  • Salaries and benefits were $17.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $6.8 million, or 27.8%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in discretionary employee and a $1.5 million decrease in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan during the prior quarter; partially offset by increased salaries expense of $950 thousand, mostly due to increased headcount, increased FICA tax expenses of $620 thousand, due to the reset of taxes at the beginning of the year along with taxes associated with the bonus payout, and increased ESOP compensation costs of $588 thousand from the ESOP implementation.
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 80.6%, to $361 thousand, as a result of improved capital ratios as a result of the mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.

INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $3.4 million, representing a $10.0 million increase, or 152.6%, from the prior quarter.  The increase was primarily driven by the net loss in the prior quarter and no investment tax credits earned during the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.3%, compared to (32.5%) in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the prior quarter, whereas none were received in the current quarter.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $136.7 million, or 9.9%, to $1.52 billion, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

  • Multi-family loans increased $111.1 million or 52.9%, as a result of movement from construction and land development loans, along with originations during the quarter.
  • Other and mixed use commercial real estate loans increased $35.8 million and $12.6 million, respectively, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.
  • Increases noted above were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate office loans of $23.5 million, or 10.5%, during the quarter as a result of paydowns on outstanding loans.
  • The Company's $321.1 million multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
  • The Company's $200.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The typical use of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

ASSET QUALITY

  • The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million as of March 31, 2024, or 0.87% of total gross loans, compared to $32.2 million, or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $4.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.9 million for the prior quarter, which included $539 thousand and $4.2 million in provision for unfunded commitments and loans, respectively.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $11.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $265 thousand, or 2.45%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.8 million, or 0.19% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.
  • The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







NB BANCORP, INC.







SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








As of and for the three months ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Earnings data







   Net interest income

$

38,633

$

35,278

$

31,218

   Noninterest income

3,501

3,252

5,867

   Total revenue

42,134

38,530

37,085

   Provision for credit losses

4,429

5,901

2,072

   Noninterest expense

25,564

52,788

23,032

   Pre-tax income (loss)

12,141

(20,159)

11,981

   Net income (loss)

8,702

(13,617)

8,752

   Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

8,981

10,880

8,752

   Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

25,174

23,875

23,032









Per share data







   Earnings (loss) per share

$

0.22

$

(0.32)

N/A

   Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

0.23

0.26

N/A

   Book value per share

17.18

17.75

N/A

   Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.16

17.72

N/A









Profitability







   Return (loss) on average assets

0.78 %

(1.25) %

0.99 %

   Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

0.80 %

1.00 %

0.99 %

   Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity

4.77 %

(13.75) %

10.22 %

   Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-
related expenses (non-GAAP)

4.92 %

10.99 %

10.22 %

   Net interest margin

3.60 %

3.39 %

3.70 %

   Cost of deposits

3.82 %

3.56 %

1.99 %

   Efficiency ratio

60.67 %

137.00 %

62.11 %

   Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
(non-GAAP)

59.75 %

61.96 %

62.11 %









Balance sheet, end of period







   Total assets

$

4,650,019

$

4,533,412

$

3,713,901

   Total loans

3,954,623

3,889,279

3,214,008

   Total deposits

3,772,053

3,387,348

3,140,839

   Total shareholders' equity

733,838

757,959

351,785









Asset quality







   Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

34,306

$

32,222

$

27,931

   ACL / Total nonperforming loans (NPLs)

310.1 %

298.4 %

213.5 %

   Total NPLs / Total loans

0.28 %

0.28 %

0.41 %

   Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans

(0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.04) %









Capital ratios







   Shareholders' equity / Total assets

15.78 %

16.72 %

9.47 %

   Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.76 %

16.70 %

9.44 %

















NB BANCORP, INC.















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































As of

March 31, 2024 change from

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$

163,657

$

90,485

$

91,216

$

73,172

80.9 %

$

72,441

79.4 %

Federal funds sold

151,374

182,106

655

(30,732)

(16.9) %

150,719

23010.5 %

   Total cash and cash equivalents

315,031

272,591

91,871

42,440

15.6 %

223,160

242.9 %

















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

207,169

189,465

244,917

17,704

9.3 %

(37,748)

(15.4) %

















Loans receivable

3,954,623

3,889,279

3,214,008

65,344

1.7 %

740,615

23.0 %

Allowance for credit losses

(34,306)

(32,222)

(27,931)

(2,084)

6.5 %

(6,375)

22.8 %

   Net loans

3,920,317

3,857,057

3,186,077

63,260

1.6 %

734,240

23.0 %

















Accrued interest receivable

17,843

17,284

11,657

559

3.2 %

6,186

53.1 %

Banking premises and equipment, net

35,106

35,531

36,043

(425)

(1.2) %

(937)

(2.6) %

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

4,357

14,558

7,862

(10,201)

(70.1) %

(3,505)

(44.6) %

Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost

10,319

10,323

8,673

(4)

0.0 %

1,646

19.0 %

Non-public investments

13,619

13,852

10,313

(233)

(1.7) %

3,306

32.1 %

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

50,917

50,516

49,377

401

0.8 %

1,540

3.1 %

Prepaid expenses and other assets

56,289

53,109

55,239

3,180

6.0 %

1,050

1.9 %

Deferred income tax asset

19,052

19,126

11,872

(74)

(0.4) %

7,180

60.5 %

   Total assets

$

4,650,019

$

4,533,412

$

3,713,901

$

116,607

2.6 %

$

936,118

25.2 %

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity
































Deposits

$

3,772,053

$

3,387,348

$

3,140,839

$

384,705

11.4 %

$

631,214

20.1 %

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

4,300

4,229

3,867

71

1.7 %

433

11.2 %

FHLB borrowings

60,837

283,338

160,079

(222,501)

(78.5) %

(99,242)

(62.0) %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

60,760

81,325

45,623

(20,565)

(25.3) %

15,137

33.2 %

Accrued retirement liabilities

18,231

19,213

11,708

(982)

(5.1) %

6,523

55.7 %

   Total liabilities

3,916,181

3,775,453

3,362,116

140,728

3.7 %

554,065

16.5 %

















Commitments and contingencies
































Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares















   issued and outstanding

-

-

-

-

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729















   issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,















   respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023

427

427

-

-

0.0 %

427

0.0 %

Additional paid-in capital

416,812

417,030

-

(218)

(0.1) %

416,812

0.0 %

Unallocated ESOP common stock

(46,590)

(13,774)

-

(32,816)

238.2 %

(46,590)

0.0 %

Retained earnings

374,874

366,173

365,099

8,701

2.4 %

9,775

2.7 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,685)

(11,897)

(13,314)

212

(1.8) %

1,629

(12.2) %

   Total shareholders' equity

733,838

757,959

351,785

(24,121)

(3.2) %

382,053

108.6 %

















   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,650,019

4,533,412

$

3,713,901

$

116,607

2.6 %

$

936,118

25.2 %

















NB BANCORP, INC.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Change
From Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and fees on loans

$

64,000

$

61,696

$

43,760

$

2,304

3.7 %

$

20,240

46.3 %

Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,279

1,161

1,117

118

10.2 %

162

14.5 %

Interest on cash equivalents and other

2,914

1,445

1,140

1,469

101.7 %

1,774

155.6 %

   Total interest and dividend income

68,193

64,302

46,017

3,891

6.1 %

22,176

48.2 %

















INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on deposits

28,217

25,845

12,293

2,372

9.2 %

15,924

129.5 %

Interest on borrowings

1,343

3,179

2,506

(1,836)

(57.8) %

(1,163)

(46.4) %

   Total interest expense

29,560

29,024

14,799

536

1.8 %

14,761

99.7 %

















NET INTEREST INCOME

38,633

35,278

31,218

3,355

9.5 %

7,415

23.8 %

















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES















Provision for credit losses - loans

3,890

1,662

2,072

2,228

134.1 %

1,818

87.7 %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

539

4,239

-

(3,700)

(87.3) %

539

0.0 %

   Total provision for credit losses

4,429

5,901

2,072

(1,472)

(24.9) %

2,357

113.8 %

















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

34,204

29,377

29,146

4,827

16.4 %

5,058

17.4 %

















NONINTEREST INCOME















Customer service fees

1,880

2,633

1,696

(753)

(28.6) %

184

10.8 %

Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

401

394

371

7

1.8 %

30

8.1 %

Mortgage banking income

110

112

230

(2)

(1.8) %

(120)

(52.2) %

Swap contract income

487

95

107

392

412.6 %

380

355.1 %

Employee retention credit income

-

-

3,452

-

0.0 %

(3,452)

(100.0) %

Other income

623

18

11

605

3361.1 %

612

5563.6 %

   Total noninterest income

3,501

3,252

5,867

249

7.7 %

(2,366)

(40.3) %

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and employee benefits

17,560

24,311

14,977

(6,751)

(27.8) %

2,583

17.2 %

Director and professional service fees

1,908

1,247

1,664

661

53.0 %

244

14.7 %

Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,336

1,266

1,375

70

5.5 %

(39)

(2.8) %

Data processing expenses

1,995

2,044

1,717

(49)

(2.4) %

278

16.2 %

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

742

20,110

1,190

(19,368)

(96.3) %

(448)

(37.6) %

FDIC and state insurance assessments

361

1,863

692

(1,502)

(80.6) %

(331)

(47.8) %

General and administrative expenses

1,662

1,947

1,417

(285)

(14.6) %

245

17.3 %

   Total noninterest expense

25,564

52,788

23,032

(27,224)

(51.6) %

2,532

11.0 %

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES

12,141

(20,159)

11,981

32,300

(160.2) %

160

1.3 %

















INCOME TAXES

3,439

(6,542)

3,229

9,981

(152.6) %

210

6.5 %

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

8,702

$

(13,617)

$

8,752

$

22,319

(163.9) %

$

(50)

(0.6) %

















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

39,689,644

42,018,229

N/A

(2,328,585)

(5.5) %

N/A

N/A

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

39,689,644

42,018,229

N/A

(2,328,585)

(5.5) %

N/A

N/A

Earnings (loss) per share, basic

$

0.22

$

(0.32)

$

N/A

$

0.54

(167.7) %

$

N/A

N/A

Earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.22

$

(0.32)

$

N/A

$

0.54

(167.7) %

$

N/A

N/A

NB BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023


Average 





Average 





Average 







Outstanding 



Average 

Outstanding 



Average 

Outstanding 



Average 


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (5)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (1)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (5)

Interest-earning assets:
























Loans

$

3,903,044

$

64,000

6.60

%

$

3,784,363

$

61,696

6.47

%

$

3,093,708

$

43,760

5.74

%

Securities

193,296

1,279

2.66

%

194,024

1,161

2.37

%

235,243

1,117

1.93

%

Other investments

38,724

416

4.32

%

42,101

430

4.05

%

37,905

537

5.75

%

Short-term investments

175,616

2,498

5.72

%

111,067

1,015

3.63

%

57,678

603

4.24

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,310,680

68,193

6.36

%

4,131,555

64,302

6.17

%

3,424,534

46,017

5.45

%

Non-interest-earning assets

217,883






224,969






197,450





Allowance for credit losses

(32,744)






(32,638)






(26,302)





Total assets

$

4,495,819





$

4,323,886





$

3,595,682































Interest-bearing liabilities:
























Savings accounts

$

127,487

16

0.05

%

$

135,629

17

0.05

%

$

159,087

20

0.05

%

NOW accounts

320,392

4,413

5.54

%

330,830

3,981

4.77

%

368,795

668

0.73

%

Money market accounts

851,077

3,495

1.65

%

829,353

3,092

1.48

%

654,043

1,933

1.20

%

Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts

1,669,490

20,293

4.89

%

1,580,538

18,755

4.71

%

1,322,760

9,672

2.97

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

2,968,446

28,217

3.82

%

2,876,350

25,845

3.56

%

2,504,685

12,293

1.99

%

FHLB advances

98,886

1,343

5.46

%

220,475

3,179

5.72

%

200,194

2,506

5.08

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,067,332

29,560

3.88

%

3,096,825

29,024

3.72

%

2,704,879

14,799

2.22

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

611,305






729,928






478,910





Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

83,487






104,211






64,551





Total liabilities

3,762,124






3,930,964






3,248,340





Shareholders' equity

733,695






392,922






347,342





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,495,819





$

4,323,886





$

3,595,682





Net interest income



$

38,633





$

35,278





$

31,218


Net interest rate spread (2)






2.48

%





2.45

%





3.23

%

Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

1,243,348





$

1,034,730





$

719,655





Net interest margin (4)






3.60

%





3.39

%





3.70

%


























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

140.54

%





133.41

%





126.61

%





(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized

NB BANCORP, INC.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

























March 31, 2024












Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage











Industrial

$

210,700

$

71,950

$

282,650

19 %











Office

44,288

155,836

200,124

13 %











Multi-Family



321,124

321,124

21 %











Retail

86,096

105,264

191,360

13 %











Special Purpose

120,242

59,950

180,192

12 %











Hospitality

63

148,244

148,307

10 %











Other

72,489

41,402

113,891

8 %











Mixed-Use

10,518

68,348

78,866

5 %











Total commercial real estate

$

544,396

$

972,118

$

1,516,514

100 %




































December 31, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Industrial

$

212,246

$

72,288

$

284,534

21 %

$

(1,546)

$

(338)

$

(1,884)

(1) %

Office

39,330

184,246

223,576

16 %

4,958

(28,410)

(23,452)

(10) %

Multi-Family



209,982

209,982

15 %



111,142

111,142

53 %

Retail

84,269

104,596

188,865

14 %

1,827

668

2,495

1 %

Special Purpose

119,073

59,876

178,949

13 %

1,169

74

1,243

1 %

Hospitality

1,217

148,278

149,495

11 %

(1,154)

(34)

(1,188)

(1) %

Other

58,548

19,580

78,128

6 %

13,941

21,822

35,763

46 %

Mixed-Use

8,974

57,338

66,312

5 %

1,544

11,010

12,554

19 %

Total commercial real estate

$

523,657

$

856,184

$

1,379,841

100 %

$

20,739

$

115,934

$

136,673

10 %

























March 31, 2023

Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-
Occupied

Non-
Owner-
Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Industrial

$

64,473

$

51,383

$

115,856

11 %

$

146,227

$

20,567

$

166,794

144 %

Office

34,751

128,486

163,237

15 %

9,537

27,350

36,887

23 %

Multi-Family



199,755

199,755

18 %



121,369

121,369

61 %

Retail

32,638

103,167

135,805

12 %

53,458

2,097

55,555

41 %

Special Purpose

57,079

51,162

108,241

10 %

63,163

8,788

71,951

66 %

Hospitality

1,239

108,333

109,572

10 %

(1,176)

39,911

38,735

35 %

Other

62,175

104,402

166,577

15 %

10,314

(63,000)

(52,686)

(32) %

Mixed-Use

13,419

77,747

91,166

8 %

(2,901)

(9,399)

(12,300)

(13) %

Total commercial real estate

$

265,774

$

824,435

$

1,090,209

100 %

$

278,622

$

147,683

$

426,305

39 %









NB BANCORP, INC.







NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION







(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)








For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Net income (GAAP)

$

8,702

$

(13,617)

$

8,752









Add:







Noninterest expense components:







Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-

19,082

-

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-

7,931

-

Defined benefit pension termination expense

390

1,900

-

Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)

-

3,680

-

Total impact of non-GAAP adjustment

$

390

$

32,593

$

-

Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments

111

8,096

-

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

279

24,497

-

Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

8,981

$

10,880

$

8,752

Weighted average common shares outstanding

39,689,644

42,018,229

N/A

Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.23

0.26

N/A









(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023







compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible









on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.




























For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

25,564

$

52,788

$

23,032









Subtract:







Noninterest expense components:







Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO

-

19,082

-

One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense

-

7,931

-

Defined benefit pension termination expense

390

1,900

-

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments

$

390

$

28,913

$

-

Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

25,174

$

23,875

$

23,032



















For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

8,981

$

10,880

$

8,752

Average assets

4,495,819

4,323,886

3,595,682

Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

0.80 %

1.00 %

0.99 %

Average shareholders' equity

733,695

392,922

347,342

Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related









expenses (non-GAAP)

4.92 %

10.99 %

10.22 %










As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

733,838

$

757,959

$

351,785

Subtract:







Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,191

1,227

1,340

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

732,647

756,732

350,445

Total assets (GAAP)

4,650,019

4,533,412

3,713,901

Subtract:







Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)

1,191

1,227

1,340

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

4,648,828

$

4,532,185

$

3,712,561

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

15.76 %

16.70 %

9.44 %

Total common shares outstanding

42,705,729

42,705,729

N/A

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

17.16

$

17.72

$

N/A



















For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023









Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

$

25,174

$

23,875

$

23,032

Total revenue

42,134

38,530

37,085

Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)

59.75 %

61.96 %

62.11 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)












March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Real estate loans:








One to four-family residential

$

4,281

$

4,100

$

5,748

Home equity

586

590

570

Commercial real estate

422

422

670

Construction and land development

10

10

10

Commercial and industrial

4,125

4,138

5,077

Consumer

1,640

1,539

1,010

Total

$

11,064

$

10,799

$

13,085










Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.28 %

0.28 %

0.41 %

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.24 %

0.24 %

0.35 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)










For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period

$

32,222

$

31,889

$

25,028









Adjustment to allowance for adoption of ASU 2016-13





1,159









Provision for credit losses

3,890

1,662

2,072









Charge-offs:







Consumer

1,942

1,519

637

Total charge-offs

1,942

1,519

637









Recoveries of loans previously charged off:







Commercial Real Estate



12

12

Consumer

136

178

297

Total recoveries

136

190

309









Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(1,806)

(1,329)

(328)









Allowance for credit losses at end of the period

$

34,306

$

32,222

$

27,931









Allowance to non-performing loans

310 %

298 %

213 %

Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

0.87 %

0.83 %

0.87 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.04) %

