NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Apr 24, 2024, 19:58 ET
NEEDHAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank, today announced its first quarter 2024 financial results.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024
- Net income of $8.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.32 loss per diluted share, for the prior quarter.
- Gross loans increased $65.3 million, or 1.7%, to $3.95 billion, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin on a fully-tax equivalent basis increased 21 basis points to 3.60%.
- Asset quality remains strong:
- Annualized net charge-offs of 0.19% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $11.1 million, or 0.28% of total loans. All of the charge-offs in the quarter were in the purchased consumer loan portfolio.
- Provision for the allowance for credit losses was $4.4 million, down from $5.9 million in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the ACL of $2.1 million.
- Total deposits increased $384.7 million or 11.4% from the prior quarter, to $3.77 billion. Core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $268.3 million or 8.4% from the prior quarter.
- Borrowings and brokered deposits totaled 7.8% of total assets, compared to 10.3% in the prior quarter.
- Strong capital position with 15.8% shareholders equity to total assets and 15.8% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets.
- Book value and tangible book value per share were $17.18 and $17.16, respectively.
"This was our first full quarter as a public company reporting our continued success in executing our long-term strategy, which includes growing core deposits and being prudent and patient in our deployment of capital. In today's environment, capital and liquidity are king. I'm happy to note we are well positioned on both fronts," said Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company is poised to continue to grow market share and remain disciplined in our capital management."
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets were $4.65 billion as of March 31, 2024, representing an increase of $116.6 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased to $315.0 million from $272.6 million, a $42.4 million, or 15.6%, increase from the prior quarter as a result of deposit growth outpacing loan and investment growth.
- Available-for-sale securities increased $17.7 million, or 9.3%, from the prior quarter, to $207.2 million, due to purchases of U.S. treasuries and government agency securities during the quarter.
- Net loans increased to $3.92 billion, representing an increase of $63.3 million, or 1.6%, from the prior quarter as demand for new originations continued. The main driver of the new growth was in commercial real estate loans, which increased $136.7 million, or 9.9%, partially offset by a decline in construction and land development loans of $87.4 million or 14.0%, as $111.0 million of construction loans converted to multi-family loans during the quarter.
- Deposits totaled $3.77 billion representing an increase of $384.7 million, or 11.4%, from the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was the result of growth in customer deposits, primarily certificates of deposit, which increased $150.2 million, or 11.4% from the prior quarter, along with money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, which increased by $76.3 million, or 8.6%, and $51.3 million, or 9.7%, respectively from the prior quarter. Additionally, brokered deposits increased $116.4 million, or 63.4%, from the prior quarter, as a result of lower rates versus alternative funding sources.
- Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston ("FHLB") advances totaled $60.8 million representing a decrease of $222.5 million, or 78.5%, from the prior quarter. The decrease in FHLB advances was the result of growth in brokered deposits due to lower rates and overall deposit growth.
- Shareholders' equity was $733.8 million, representing a decrease of $24.1 million, or 3.2%, from the prior quarter. The primary driver for the decrease was a $32.8 million increase in the unallocated shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") from the final purchases for the funding of the ESOP, partially offset by an $8.7 million increase in retained earnings from net income during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $38.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $35.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.4 million, or 9.5%.
- The increase in net interest income was primarily driven by an increase in net interest margin of 21 basis points, from 3.60% during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 3.39% during the prior quarter.
- The increase in interest income during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was attributable to increases from both volume and rates, which contributed $2.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively.
- The increase in interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $1.5 million, along with increases in volume on interest-bearing deposits, which increased interest expense by $845 thousand.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $249 thousand, or 7.7%.
- Other income was $623 thousand, compared to $18 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $605 thousand, or 3,361.1%, due to a one-time debit card brand signing bonus.
- Swap contract income was $487 thousand, compared to $95 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $392 thousand, or 412.6%, due to increased swap contract originations.
- Customer service fees decreased $753 thousand, or 28.6%, from the prior quarter, primarily driven by lower one-way deposit fee income from initial public offering ("IPO") funds that had been swept off-balance sheet.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $25.6 million, representing a decrease of $27.2 million, or 51.6%, from the prior quarter. This is directly attributable to one-time costs associated with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
- Charitable contributions expense decreased $19.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as a result of $19.1 million of expense during the prior quarter resulting from the contribution to the Needham Bank Charitable Foundation in connection with the Company's mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.
- Salaries and benefits were $17.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, representing a decrease of $6.8 million, or 27.8%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a $7.9 million decrease in discretionary employee and a $1.5 million decrease in pension expense as a result of the termination of the Company's defined benefit pension plan during the prior quarter; partially offset by increased salaries expense of $950 thousand, mostly due to increased headcount, increased FICA tax expenses of $620 thousand, due to the reset of taxes at the beginning of the year along with taxes associated with the bonus payout, and increased ESOP compensation costs of $588 thousand from the ESOP implementation.
- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and state insurance assessments expense decreased by $1.5 million, or 80.6%, to $361 thousand, as a result of improved capital ratios as a result of the mutual-to-stock conversion and IPO.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $3.4 million, representing a $10.0 million increase, or 152.6%, from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the net loss in the prior quarter and no investment tax credits earned during the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.3%, compared to (32.5%) in the prior quarter due to income tax credits received in the prior quarter, whereas none were received in the current quarter.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $136.7 million, or 9.9%, to $1.52 billion, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Multi-family loans increased $111.1 million or 52.9%, as a result of movement from construction and land development loans, along with originations during the quarter.
- Other and mixed use commercial real estate loans increased $35.8 million and $12.6 million, respectively, during the quarter resulting from continued originations.
- Increases noted above were partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate office loans of $23.5 million, or 10.5%, during the quarter as a result of paydowns on outstanding loans.
- The Company's $321.1 million multifamily real estate loan portfolio consists of high-quality, performing loans primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans.
- The Company's $200.1 million office portfolio is predominantly located in the Greater Boston suburbs and mostly consists of Class A and B office space. The typical use of these office loans are medical and lab space and do not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
ASSET QUALITY
- The allowance for credit losses was $34.3 million as of March 31, 2024, or 0.87% of total gross loans, compared to $32.2 million, or 0.83% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $4.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.9 million for the prior quarter, which included $539 thousand and $4.2 million in provision for unfunded commitments and loans, respectively.
- Non-performing loans totaled $11.1 million as of March 31, 2024, an increase of $265 thousand, or 2.45%, from $10.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.
- During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $1.8 million, or 0.19% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.14% on an annualized basis of average total loans in the prior quarter. The increase in total net charge-offs during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was primarily due to charge-offs of purchased consumer loans, primarily home improvement and solar loans.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share, and efficiency ratio. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Earnings data
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
38,633
|
$
|
35,278
|
$
|
31,218
|
Noninterest income
|
3,501
|
3,252
|
5,867
|
Total revenue
|
42,134
|
38,530
|
37,085
|
Provision for credit losses
|
4,429
|
5,901
|
2,072
|
Noninterest expense
|
25,564
|
52,788
|
23,032
|
Pre-tax income (loss)
|
12,141
|
(20,159)
|
11,981
|
Net income (loss)
|
8,702
|
(13,617)
|
8,752
|
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
8,981
|
10,880
|
8,752
|
Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
|
25,174
|
23,875
|
23,032
|
Per share data
|
Earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
N/A
|
Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
|
0.23
|
0.26
|
N/A
|
Book value per share
|
17.18
|
17.75
|
N/A
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
17.16
|
17.72
|
N/A
|
Profitability
|
Return (loss) on average assets
|
0.78 %
|
(1.25) %
|
0.99 %
|
Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
|
0.80 %
|
1.00 %
|
0.99 %
|
Return (loss) on average shareholders' equity
|
4.77 %
|
(13.75) %
|
10.22 %
|
Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-
|
4.92 %
|
10.99 %
|
10.22 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.60 %
|
3.39 %
|
3.70 %
|
Cost of deposits
|
3.82 %
|
3.56 %
|
1.99 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
60.67 %
|
137.00 %
|
62.11 %
|
Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses
|
59.75 %
|
61.96 %
|
62.11 %
|
Balance sheet, end of period
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,650,019
|
$
|
4,533,412
|
$
|
3,713,901
|
Total loans
|
3,954,623
|
3,889,279
|
3,214,008
|
Total deposits
|
3,772,053
|
3,387,348
|
3,140,839
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
733,838
|
757,959
|
351,785
|
Asset quality
|
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
$
|
34,306
|
$
|
32,222
|
$
|
27,931
|
ACL / Total nonperforming loans (NPLs)
|
310.1 %
|
298.4 %
|
213.5 %
|
Total NPLs / Total loans
|
0.28 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.41 %
|
Net charge-offs (annualized) / Average total loans
|
(0.19) %
|
(0.14) %
|
(0.04) %
|
Capital ratios
|
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
|
15.78 %
|
16.72 %
|
9.47 %
|
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
15.76 %
|
16.70 %
|
9.44 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
As of
|
March 31, 2024 change from
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
163,657
|
$
|
90,485
|
$
|
91,216
|
$
|
73,172
|
80.9 %
|
$
|
72,441
|
79.4 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
151,374
|
182,106
|
655
|
(30,732)
|
(16.9) %
|
150,719
|
23010.5 %
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
315,031
|
272,591
|
91,871
|
42,440
|
15.6 %
|
223,160
|
242.9 %
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
207,169
|
189,465
|
244,917
|
17,704
|
9.3 %
|
(37,748)
|
(15.4) %
|
Loans receivable
|
3,954,623
|
3,889,279
|
3,214,008
|
65,344
|
1.7 %
|
740,615
|
23.0 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(34,306)
|
(32,222)
|
(27,931)
|
(2,084)
|
6.5 %
|
(6,375)
|
22.8 %
|
Net loans
|
3,920,317
|
3,857,057
|
3,186,077
|
63,260
|
1.6 %
|
734,240
|
23.0 %
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
17,843
|
17,284
|
11,657
|
559
|
3.2 %
|
6,186
|
53.1 %
|
Banking premises and equipment, net
|
35,106
|
35,531
|
36,043
|
(425)
|
(1.2) %
|
(937)
|
(2.6) %
|
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|
4,357
|
14,558
|
7,862
|
(10,201)
|
(70.1) %
|
(3,505)
|
(44.6) %
|
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost
|
10,319
|
10,323
|
8,673
|
(4)
|
0.0 %
|
1,646
|
19.0 %
|
Non-public investments
|
13,619
|
13,852
|
10,313
|
(233)
|
(1.7) %
|
3,306
|
32.1 %
|
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|
50,917
|
50,516
|
49,377
|
401
|
0.8 %
|
1,540
|
3.1 %
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
56,289
|
53,109
|
55,239
|
3,180
|
6.0 %
|
1,050
|
1.9 %
|
Deferred income tax asset
|
19,052
|
19,126
|
11,872
|
(74)
|
(0.4) %
|
7,180
|
60.5 %
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,650,019
|
$
|
4,533,412
|
$
|
3,713,901
|
$
|
116,607
|
2.6 %
|
$
|
936,118
|
25.2 %
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Deposits
|
$
|
3,772,053
|
$
|
3,387,348
|
$
|
3,140,839
|
$
|
384,705
|
11.4 %
|
$
|
631,214
|
20.1 %
|
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|
4,300
|
4,229
|
3,867
|
71
|
1.7 %
|
433
|
11.2 %
|
FHLB borrowings
|
60,837
|
283,338
|
160,079
|
(222,501)
|
(78.5) %
|
(99,242)
|
(62.0) %
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
60,760
|
81,325
|
45,623
|
(20,565)
|
(25.3) %
|
15,137
|
33.2 %
|
Accrued retirement liabilities
|
18,231
|
19,213
|
11,708
|
(982)
|
(5.1) %
|
6,523
|
55.7 %
|
Total liabilities
|
3,916,181
|
3,775,453
|
3,362,116
|
140,728
|
3.7 %
|
554,065
|
16.5 %
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
|
issued and outstanding
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 42,705,729
|
issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
|
respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023
|
427
|
427
|
-
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
427
|
0.0 %
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
416,812
|
417,030
|
-
|
(218)
|
(0.1) %
|
416,812
|
0.0 %
|
Unallocated ESOP common stock
|
(46,590)
|
(13,774)
|
-
|
(32,816)
|
238.2 %
|
(46,590)
|
0.0 %
|
Retained earnings
|
374,874
|
366,173
|
365,099
|
8,701
|
2.4 %
|
9,775
|
2.7 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(11,685)
|
(11,897)
|
(13,314)
|
212
|
(1.8) %
|
1,629
|
(12.2) %
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
733,838
|
757,959
|
351,785
|
(24,121)
|
(3.2) %
|
382,053
|
108.6 %
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,650,019
|
4,533,412
|
$
|
3,713,901
|
$
|
116,607
|
2.6 %
|
$
|
936,118
|
25.2 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Change
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
64,000
|
$
|
61,696
|
$
|
43,760
|
$
|
2,304
|
3.7 %
|
$
|
20,240
|
46.3 %
|
Interest and dividends on investment securities
|
1,279
|
1,161
|
1,117
|
118
|
10.2 %
|
162
|
14.5 %
|
Interest on cash equivalents and other
|
2,914
|
1,445
|
1,140
|
1,469
|
101.7 %
|
1,774
|
155.6 %
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
68,193
|
64,302
|
46,017
|
3,891
|
6.1 %
|
22,176
|
48.2 %
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Interest on deposits
|
28,217
|
25,845
|
12,293
|
2,372
|
9.2 %
|
15,924
|
129.5 %
|
Interest on borrowings
|
1,343
|
3,179
|
2,506
|
(1,836)
|
(57.8) %
|
(1,163)
|
(46.4) %
|
Total interest expense
|
29,560
|
29,024
|
14,799
|
536
|
1.8 %
|
14,761
|
99.7 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
38,633
|
35,278
|
31,218
|
3,355
|
9.5 %
|
7,415
|
23.8 %
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
3,890
|
1,662
|
2,072
|
2,228
|
134.1 %
|
1,818
|
87.7 %
|
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
539
|
4,239
|
-
|
(3,700)
|
(87.3) %
|
539
|
0.0 %
|
Total provision for credit losses
|
4,429
|
5,901
|
2,072
|
(1,472)
|
(24.9) %
|
2,357
|
113.8 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
34,204
|
29,377
|
29,146
|
4,827
|
16.4 %
|
5,058
|
17.4 %
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Customer service fees
|
1,880
|
2,633
|
1,696
|
(753)
|
(28.6) %
|
184
|
10.8 %
|
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
|
401
|
394
|
371
|
7
|
1.8 %
|
30
|
8.1 %
|
Mortgage banking income
|
110
|
112
|
230
|
(2)
|
(1.8) %
|
(120)
|
(52.2) %
|
Swap contract income
|
487
|
95
|
107
|
392
|
412.6 %
|
380
|
355.1 %
|
Employee retention credit income
|
-
|
-
|
3,452
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(3,452)
|
(100.0) %
|
Other income
|
623
|
18
|
11
|
605
|
3361.1 %
|
612
|
5563.6 %
|
Total noninterest income
|
3,501
|
3,252
|
5,867
|
249
|
7.7 %
|
(2,366)
|
(40.3) %
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
17,560
|
24,311
|
14,977
|
(6,751)
|
(27.8) %
|
2,583
|
17.2 %
|
Director and professional service fees
|
1,908
|
1,247
|
1,664
|
661
|
53.0 %
|
244
|
14.7 %
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
1,336
|
1,266
|
1,375
|
70
|
5.5 %
|
(39)
|
(2.8) %
|
Data processing expenses
|
1,995
|
2,044
|
1,717
|
(49)
|
(2.4) %
|
278
|
16.2 %
|
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
|
742
|
20,110
|
1,190
|
(19,368)
|
(96.3) %
|
(448)
|
(37.6) %
|
FDIC and state insurance assessments
|
361
|
1,863
|
692
|
(1,502)
|
(80.6) %
|
(331)
|
(47.8) %
|
General and administrative expenses
|
1,662
|
1,947
|
1,417
|
(285)
|
(14.6) %
|
245
|
17.3 %
|
Total noninterest expense
|
25,564
|
52,788
|
23,032
|
(27,224)
|
(51.6) %
|
2,532
|
11.0 %
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
|
12,141
|
(20,159)
|
11,981
|
32,300
|
(160.2) %
|
160
|
1.3 %
|
INCOME TAXES
|
3,439
|
(6,542)
|
3,229
|
9,981
|
(152.6) %
|
210
|
6.5 %
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
8,702
|
$
|
(13,617)
|
$
|
8,752
|
$
|
22,319
|
(163.9) %
|
$
|
(50)
|
(0.6) %
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|
39,689,644
|
42,018,229
|
N/A
|
(2,328,585)
|
(5.5) %
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
39,689,644
|
42,018,229
|
N/A
|
(2,328,585)
|
(5.5) %
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Earnings (loss) per share, basic
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
$
|
N/A
|
$
|
0.54
|
(167.7) %
|
$
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.22
|
$
|
(0.32)
|
$
|
N/A
|
$
|
0.54
|
(167.7) %
|
$
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Average
|
Average
|
Average
|
Outstanding
|
Average
|
Outstanding
|
Average
|
Outstanding
|
Average
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate (5)
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate (1)
|
Balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/Rate (5)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$
|
3,903,044
|
$
|
64,000
|
6.60
|
%
|
$
|
3,784,363
|
$
|
61,696
|
6.47
|
%
|
$
|
3,093,708
|
$
|
43,760
|
5.74
|
%
|
Securities
|
193,296
|
1,279
|
2.66
|
%
|
194,024
|
1,161
|
2.37
|
%
|
235,243
|
1,117
|
1.93
|
%
|
Other investments
|
38,724
|
416
|
4.32
|
%
|
42,101
|
430
|
4.05
|
%
|
37,905
|
537
|
5.75
|
%
|
Short-term investments
|
175,616
|
2,498
|
5.72
|
%
|
111,067
|
1,015
|
3.63
|
%
|
57,678
|
603
|
4.24
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4,310,680
|
68,193
|
6.36
|
%
|
4,131,555
|
64,302
|
6.17
|
%
|
3,424,534
|
46,017
|
5.45
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
217,883
|
224,969
|
197,450
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(32,744)
|
(32,638)
|
(26,302)
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,495,819
|
$
|
4,323,886
|
$
|
3,595,682
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Savings accounts
|
$
|
127,487
|
16
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
135,629
|
17
|
0.05
|
%
|
$
|
159,087
|
20
|
0.05
|
%
|
NOW accounts
|
320,392
|
4,413
|
5.54
|
%
|
330,830
|
3,981
|
4.77
|
%
|
368,795
|
668
|
0.73
|
%
|
Money market accounts
|
851,077
|
3,495
|
1.65
|
%
|
829,353
|
3,092
|
1.48
|
%
|
654,043
|
1,933
|
1.20
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
|
1,669,490
|
20,293
|
4.89
|
%
|
1,580,538
|
18,755
|
4.71
|
%
|
1,322,760
|
9,672
|
2.97
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
2,968,446
|
28,217
|
3.82
|
%
|
2,876,350
|
25,845
|
3.56
|
%
|
2,504,685
|
12,293
|
1.99
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
98,886
|
1,343
|
5.46
|
%
|
220,475
|
3,179
|
5.72
|
%
|
200,194
|
2,506
|
5.08
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
3,067,332
|
29,560
|
3.88
|
%
|
3,096,825
|
29,024
|
3.72
|
%
|
2,704,879
|
14,799
|
2.22
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
611,305
|
729,928
|
478,910
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
83,487
|
104,211
|
64,551
|
Total liabilities
|
3,762,124
|
3,930,964
|
3,248,340
|
Shareholders' equity
|
733,695
|
392,922
|
347,342
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,495,819
|
$
|
4,323,886
|
$
|
3,595,682
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
38,633
|
$
|
35,278
|
$
|
31,218
|
Net interest rate spread (2)
|
2.48
|
%
|
2.45
|
%
|
3.23
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets (3)
|
$
|
1,243,348
|
$
|
1,034,730
|
$
|
719,655
|
Net interest margin (4)
|
3.60
|
%
|
3.39
|
%
|
3.70
|
%
|
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
140.54
|
%
|
133.41
|
%
|
126.61
|
%
|
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Annualized
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2024
|
Owner-
|
Non-
|
Balance
|
Percentage
|
Industrial
|
$
|
210,700
|
$
|
71,950
|
$
|
282,650
|
19 %
|
Office
|
44,288
|
155,836
|
200,124
|
13 %
|
Multi-Family
|
—
|
321,124
|
321,124
|
21 %
|
Retail
|
86,096
|
105,264
|
191,360
|
13 %
|
Special Purpose
|
120,242
|
59,950
|
180,192
|
12 %
|
Hospitality
|
63
|
148,244
|
148,307
|
10 %
|
Other
|
72,489
|
41,402
|
113,891
|
8 %
|
Mixed-Use
|
10,518
|
68,348
|
78,866
|
5 %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
544,396
|
$
|
972,118
|
$
|
1,516,514
|
100 %
|
December 31, 2023
|
Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
Owner-
|
Non-
|
Balance
|
Percentage
|
Owner-
|
Non-
|
Balance
|
Percentage
|
Industrial
|
$
|
212,246
|
$
|
72,288
|
$
|
284,534
|
21 %
|
$
|
(1,546)
|
$
|
(338)
|
$
|
(1,884)
|
(1) %
|
Office
|
39,330
|
184,246
|
223,576
|
16 %
|
4,958
|
(28,410)
|
(23,452)
|
(10) %
|
Multi-Family
|
—
|
209,982
|
209,982
|
15 %
|
—
|
111,142
|
111,142
|
53 %
|
Retail
|
84,269
|
104,596
|
188,865
|
14 %
|
1,827
|
668
|
2,495
|
1 %
|
Special Purpose
|
119,073
|
59,876
|
178,949
|
13 %
|
1,169
|
74
|
1,243
|
1 %
|
Hospitality
|
1,217
|
148,278
|
149,495
|
11 %
|
(1,154)
|
(34)
|
(1,188)
|
(1) %
|
Other
|
58,548
|
19,580
|
78,128
|
6 %
|
13,941
|
21,822
|
35,763
|
46 %
|
Mixed-Use
|
8,974
|
57,338
|
66,312
|
5 %
|
1,544
|
11,010
|
12,554
|
19 %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
523,657
|
$
|
856,184
|
$
|
1,379,841
|
100 %
|
$
|
20,739
|
$
|
115,934
|
$
|
136,673
|
10 %
|
March 31, 2023
|
Change From Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
Owner-
|
Non-
|
Balance
|
Percentage
|
Owner-
|
Non-
|
Balance
|
Percentage
|
Industrial
|
$
|
64,473
|
$
|
51,383
|
$
|
115,856
|
11 %
|
$
|
146,227
|
$
|
20,567
|
$
|
166,794
|
144 %
|
Office
|
34,751
|
128,486
|
163,237
|
15 %
|
9,537
|
27,350
|
36,887
|
23 %
|
Multi-Family
|
—
|
199,755
|
199,755
|
18 %
|
—
|
121,369
|
121,369
|
61 %
|
Retail
|
32,638
|
103,167
|
135,805
|
12 %
|
53,458
|
2,097
|
55,555
|
41 %
|
Special Purpose
|
57,079
|
51,162
|
108,241
|
10 %
|
63,163
|
8,788
|
71,951
|
66 %
|
Hospitality
|
1,239
|
108,333
|
109,572
|
10 %
|
(1,176)
|
39,911
|
38,735
|
35 %
|
Other
|
62,175
|
104,402
|
166,577
|
15 %
|
10,314
|
(63,000)
|
(52,686)
|
(32) %
|
Mixed-Use
|
13,419
|
77,747
|
91,166
|
8 %
|
(2,901)
|
(9,399)
|
(12,300)
|
(13) %
|
Total commercial real estate
|
$
|
265,774
|
$
|
824,435
|
$
|
1,090,209
|
100 %
|
$
|
278,622
|
$
|
147,683
|
$
|
426,305
|
39 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
8,702
|
$
|
(13,617)
|
$
|
8,752
|
Add:
|
Noninterest expense components:
|
Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO
|
-
|
19,082
|
-
|
One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense
|
-
|
7,931
|
-
|
Defined benefit pension termination expense
|
390
|
1,900
|
-
|
Permanent tax differences resulting from public company tax laws (1)
|
-
|
3,680
|
-
|
Total impact of non-GAAP adjustment
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
32,593
|
$
|
-
|
Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments
|
111
|
8,096
|
-
|
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
|
279
|
24,497
|
-
|
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,981
|
$
|
10,880
|
$
|
8,752
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
39,689,644
|
42,018,229
|
N/A
|
Earnings per share excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
0.23
|
0.26
|
N/A
|
(1) These amounts are reflected in income tax expense and reflect amounts related to 2023
|
compensation and a writedown for future LTIP vesting amounts that are not expected to be deductible
|
on a tax return. These amounts are not included in the calculation of the tax impact on the non-GAAP adjustments.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
25,564
|
$
|
52,788
|
$
|
23,032
|
Subtract:
|
Noninterest expense components:
|
Needham Bank Charitable Foundation contribution resulting from IPO
|
-
|
19,082
|
-
|
One-time conversion and IPO-related compensation expense
|
-
|
7,931
|
-
|
Defined benefit pension termination expense
|
390
|
1,900
|
-
|
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
28,913
|
$
|
-
|
Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
25,174
|
$
|
23,875
|
$
|
23,032
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Net income excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
8,981
|
$
|
10,880
|
$
|
8,752
|
Average assets
|
4,495,819
|
4,323,886
|
3,595,682
|
Return on average assets excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
0.80 %
|
1.00 %
|
0.99 %
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
733,695
|
392,922
|
347,342
|
Return on average shareholders' equity excluding conversion and IPO-related
|
expenses (non-GAAP)
|
4.92 %
|
10.99 %
|
10.22 %
|
As of
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
733,838
|
$
|
757,959
|
$
|
351,785
|
Subtract:
|
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
|
1,191
|
1,227
|
1,340
|
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
732,647
|
756,732
|
350,445
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
4,650,019
|
4,533,412
|
3,713,901
|
Subtract:
|
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible)
|
1,191
|
1,227
|
1,340
|
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
4,648,828
|
$
|
4,532,185
|
$
|
3,712,561
|
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
15.76 %
|
16.70 %
|
9.44 %
|
Total common shares outstanding
|
42,705,729
|
42,705,729
|
N/A
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
17.16
|
$
|
17.72
|
$
|
N/A
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Noninterest expense excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
25,174
|
$
|
23,875
|
$
|
23,032
|
Total revenue
|
42,134
|
38,530
|
37,085
|
Efficiency ratio excluding conversion and IPO-related expenses (non-GAAP)
|
59.75 %
|
61.96 %
|
62.11 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Real estate loans:
|
One to four-family residential
|
$
|
4,281
|
$
|
4,100
|
$
|
5,748
|
Home equity
|
586
|
590
|
570
|
Commercial real estate
|
422
|
422
|
670
|
Construction and land development
|
10
|
10
|
10
|
Commercial and industrial
|
4,125
|
4,138
|
5,077
|
Consumer
|
1,640
|
1,539
|
1,010
|
Total
|
$
|
11,064
|
$
|
10,799
|
$
|
13,085
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.28 %
|
0.28 %
|
0.41 %
|
Total non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.24 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.35 %
|
NB BANCORP, INC.
|
ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2023
|
March 31, 2023
|
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
|
$
|
32,222
|
$
|
31,889
|
$
|
25,028
|
Adjustment to allowance for adoption of ASU 2016-13
|
—
|
—
|
1,159
|
Provision for credit losses
|
3,890
|
1,662
|
2,072
|
Charge-offs:
|
Consumer
|
1,942
|
1,519
|
637
|
Total charge-offs
|
1,942
|
1,519
|
637
|
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
|
Commercial Real Estate
|
—
|
12
|
12
|
Consumer
|
136
|
178
|
297
|
Total recoveries
|
136
|
190
|
309
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
(1,806)
|
(1,329)
|
(328)
|
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
|
$
|
34,306
|
$
|
32,222
|
$
|
27,931
|
Allowance to non-performing loans
|
310 %
|
298 %
|
213 %
|
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
|
0.87 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.87 %
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
|
(0.19) %
|
(0.14) %
|
(0.04) %
