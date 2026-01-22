NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Share Repurchase Plan

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million (pre-tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, on November 15, 2025, and $2.1 million of tax expense and modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies acquired from BankProv.

"The fourth quarter was a monumental quarter for Needham Bank as a result of the merger with Provident. During the same weekend that the merger closed, we converted BankProv customers onto our core system. The team, comprised of both Needham Bank and BankProv employees, worked diligently to prepare us to successfully execute on the conversion. Our actual results were better than our pro-forma estimates, with tangible book value dilution of 5.3%, compared to our estimated 6.1% and merger-related expenses were $2.4 million (pre-tax) lower than our projections. We look forward to beginning 2026 as one team with all of the merger activities behind us. In addition to completing and converting BankProv, we continued to execute on our strategic plan, growing loans (excluding those transferred to loans held for sale) and core deposits organically during the quarter, on an annualized basis, by 9.4% and 12.1%, respectively. Our operating results for the quarter were strong, with operating earnings per share of $0.51 and operating return on average assets and average equity of 1.35% and 10.51%, respectively. Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points for the quarter and expanded by 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited for what 2026 has to offer us and are optimistic about our opportunities as we move forward," Campanelli continued.

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,288,509 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding.

Declaration of Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026.

MERGER WITH PROVIDENT BANCORP, INC. AND BANKPROV

On November 15, 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Provident for $111.8 million in cash consideration and the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock valued at $114.7 million.

The acquisition extends Needham Bank's presence in the southern New Hampshire market with the addition of approximately $1.42 billion of total assets, $1.23 billion of total loans and $1.13 billion in total deposits, each at fair value. See the Organic Loan Growth, Organic Deposit Growth and Merger & Acquisition Expenses tables for more information on the impact of the Provident acquisition. Fourth quarter results for 2025 reflect the inclusion of Provident since November 15, 2025.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025

Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

One-time charges during the current quarter include:

Pre-tax merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million ($11.4 million net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; and Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million related to the surrender of BOLI policies from policies acquired from BankProv.



One-time pre-tax amounts during the prior quarter include:

Merger and acquisition costs of $994 thousand ($766 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; and State voluntary disclosure agreement tax expenses of $561 thousand for new state income tax expenses; partially offset by Defined benefit pension termination refund of $739 thousand.





Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points to 3.92% during the current quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter.

Acquisition and conversion of Provident was completed, resulting in loans acquired at fair value amounting to $1.23 billion and deposits assumed at fair value of $1.13 billion.

Gross loans increased $1.27 billion, or 26.9%, to $5.99 billion, from $4.72 billion the prior quarter.

Total deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $1.14 billion, or 27.3%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits increased $147.0 million, or 37.8%, from the prior quarter.

Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $18.77 and $17.98, respectively, compared to $18.51 and $18.48, respectively, in the prior quarter. The decrease in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of the establishment of $16.8 million in goodwill and $18.3 million in core deposit intangible from the Provident acquisition, along with $2.7 million in dividends paid during the quarter, partially offset by $7.7 million in net income for the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets amounted to $7.01 billion as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.56 billion, or 28.7%, from September 30, 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents increased $112.2 million, or 38.0%, to $407.6 million from $295.4 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the organic increase in deposits of $199.3 million and cash acquired from Provident of $70.8 million, partially offset by the cash consideration for the acquisition of Provident of $111.8 million and organic loan growth of $43.6 million.

Net loans increased $1.23 billion, or 26.3%, to $5.90 billion, from the prior quarter primarily from the $1.23 billion acquisition of Provident's loan portfolio at fair value. The current quarter increase was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $474.4 million, or 32.7%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $355.9 million, or 54.6%, mortgage warehouse loans, which increased $280.9 million, or 100.0%, multi-family residential loans, which increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, construction and land development loans, which increased $75.6 million, or 11.5%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $56.9 million, or 4.5%, partially offset by a decline in consumer loans as $66.4 million in consumer loans were marked to fair value and transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.

Deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, to $5.85 billion from $4.57 billion in the prior quarter, primarily from the $1.13 billion assumption of Provident's deposit portfolio at fair value. The increase in deposits was the result of increases in money market accounts of $437.3 million, or 36.0%, NOW accounts of $187.2 million, or 39.2%, certificates of deposit of $211.2 million, or 12.0%, brokered deposits of $147.0 million, or 37.8%, savings accounts of $88.2 million, or 73.2% and noninterest bearing demand deposits of $216.9 million, or 35.7%.

FHLB borrowings increased $154.8 million, or 373.4%, to $196.2 million from $41.5 million in the prior quarter as a result of liquidity needs.

Shareholders' equity increased $121.9 million, or 16.5%, to $858.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock for the acquisition of Provident, which increased shareholders' equity by $114.7 million, and net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by the payment of $2.7 million in dividends. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were 12.3% and 11.8% respectively, at the end of the current quarter, compared to 13.5% for both ratios at the end of the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $58.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $10.6 million, or 22.0%. Net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.92% for the quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter. Accretion from loan purchase accounting provided an 11 basis point increase in net interest margin for the current quarter.

The increase in interest income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans.

The increase in interest expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by increases in the average balances of money market and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of FHLB borrowings.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Provision for credit losses decreased $2.5 million, or 176.1%, to a release of credit losses of $1.1 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million for the prior quarter.

The release of credit losses on loans amounted to $1.6 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $2.6 million, or 249.4%, primarily driven by a $66.4 million portfolio of consumer loans transferred to loans held for sale.

The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $493 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $355 thousand for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $138 thousand, or 38.9%, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.7 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $720 thousand, or 19.6%.

Swap contract income was $677 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $208 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $469 thousand, or 225.5%, due to increased swap contract demand.

Customer service fees were $2.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $398 thousand, or 15.9%, due to increased customer transactional volume.

The increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI was $844 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $631 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a larger increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $213 thousand, or 33.8%, driven by the acquisition of BOLI policies from Provident during the current quarter.

Other income was $442 thousand, compared to $152 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in an increase of $290 thousand, or 190.8%, from the recognition of preferred dividends from solar tax credit investments during the current quarter.

The above increases were offset by a $564 thousand increase in the loss on sale of loans, net, resulting from the adjustment to record a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio at fair value, which transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the current quarter was $49.3 million, representing an increase of $18.8 million, or 61.8%, from the prior quarter.

Merger and acquisition expenses were $15.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $994 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a $14.7 million, or 1,483.5%, increase due to the completion of the Provident acquisition. See the Merger & Acquisition Expense table for a breakout of expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $21.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $18.6 million for the prior quarter, representing a $2.5 million, or 13.4%, increase resulting from increased headcount from the Provident acquisition and related incentives.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 76.8%, mainly a result of the amortization of the acquired Provident core deposit intangible and amortization of tax credits.

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense for the current quarter was $7.2 million, representing a $2.6 million, or 56.0%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses of $871 thousand. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) were 48.2% and 30.8%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 23.0% and 20.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the increase in the effective tax rate were the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses and related compensation of $871 thousand.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

Commercial real estate loans increased $561.5 million, or 29.9%, to $2.44 billion, during the current quarter.

Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $48.9 million, or 18.5%, to $215.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation, in addition to, in most cases, a lien on all business assets. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).

The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.

The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, during the current quarter to $517.5 million, as a result of construction and land development loans transitioning to permanent financing and continued originations. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at September 30, 2025.

The Company's $286.3 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.

As a result of the Provident acquisition, self-storage facilities and recreation vehicle parks are new commercial real estate segments of $64.3 million and $89.3 million, respectively.

ASSET QUALITY

The increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for the current quarter was the result of the Provident acquisition, including $39.9 million in reserves for purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and a purchase accounting adjustment of $8.0 million for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio, both of which were recorded to Goodwill. These increases were partially offset by the movement of a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio to loans held for sale and a charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan of $3.8 million.

The ACL amounted to $85.0 million as of December 31, 2025, or 1.42% of total loans, compared to $43.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a release of credit losses of $1.1 million during the current quarter, which included a release of $1.6 million for loans and a provision of $493 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.0 million for loans and a provision of $355 thousand for unfunded commitments.

Non-performing loans totaled $43.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $32.0 million, or 281.9%, from $11.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial and industrial loans on non-accrual of $31.6 million as a result of the Provident acquisition.

During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $4.4 million, or 0.32% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $590 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of a $3.8 million charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan.

As part of its ongoing credit risk management framework and prudent oversight, the Company periodically reviews lending relationships across all portfolios to ensure alignment with its risk appetite, regulatory expectations, and evolving market conditions. During 2025, the Bank exited two large cannabis-related lending relationships following a comprehensive credit assessment and risk review process. The exits were executed in an orderly manner and did not result in any principal loss and resulted in either default interest or fees paid as part of the exit. Management believes these actions demonstrate the Bank's continued commitment to proactive risk mitigation, disciplined underwriting standards, and sound credit administration practices.

The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on page 13.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.

NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. Needham Bank also provides services to companies in the cannabis industry by providing loans and deposits, along with supporting payment platforms in this industry, such as Mosaic and Corduro.

We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-provision net revenue, operating net income, operating pre-tax income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; risks related to the Company's acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC.















SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















As of and for the three months ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Earnings data















Net interest income $ 58,752

$ 48,175

$ 42,521 Noninterest income

4,402



3,682



4,246 Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)

63,154



51,857



46,767 (Release of) provision for credit losses

(1,062)



1,396



1,404 Noninterest expense

49,334



30,499



26,088 Pre-tax income

14,882



19,962



19,275 Net income

7,707



15,362



15,611 Operating net income (non-GAAP)

21,200



16,002



13,261 Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

33,594



30,244



26,088

















Per share data















Earnings per share, basic $ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.40 Earnings per share, diluted

0.19



0.43



0.40 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

0.52



0.45



0.34 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

0.51



0.45



0.34 Book value per share

18.77



18.51



17.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

17.98



18.48



17.89

















Profitability















Return on average assets

0.49 %



1.16 %



1.23 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.35 %



1.20 %



1.04 % Return on average shareholders' equity

3.82 %



8.35 %



8.22 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

10.51 %



8.70 %



6.98 % Net interest margin

3.92 %



3.78 %



3.52 % Cost of deposits

2.86 %



2.92 %



3.24 % Efficiency ratio

78.12 %



58.81 %



55.78 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

53.19 %



58.32 %



55.78 %

















Balance sheet, end of period















Total assets $ 7,006,130

$ 5,442,390

$ 5,157,737 Total loans

5,986,140



4,715,923



4,332,929 Total deposits

5,853,534



4,565,664



4,177,652 Total shareholders' equity

858,932



737,034



765,167

















Asset quality















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 85,009

$ 43,052

$ 38,744 ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)

196.0 %



379.1 %



279.6 % Total NPLs / Total loans

0.72 %



0.24 %



0.32 % Annualized net charge-offs / Average total loans

(0.32) %



(0.05) %



(0.04) %

















Capital ratios















Shareholders' equity / Total assets

12.26 %



13.54 %



14.84 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.81 %



13.53 %



14.82 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































As of

December 31, 2025 change from

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets































Cash and due from banks $ 325,711

$ 197,548

$ 211,166

$ 128,163 64.9 %

$ 114,545 54.2 % Federal funds sold

81,885



97,829



152,689



(15,944) (16.3) %



(70,804) (46.4) % Total cash and cash equivalents

407,596



295,377



363,855



112,219 38.0 %



43,741 12.0 %

































Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

268,959



231,023



228,205



37,936 16.4 %



40,754 17.9 %

































Loans held for sale

66,447



-



-



66,447 100.0 %



66,447 100.0 %

































Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

5,986,140



4,715,923



4,332,929



1,270,217 26.9 %



1,653,211 38.2 % Allowance for credit losses

(85,009)



(43,052)



(38,744)



(41,957) 97.5 %



(46,265) 119.4 % Net loans

5,901,131



4,672,871



4,294,185



1,228,260 26.3 %



1,606,946 37.4 %

































Accrued interest receivable

25,390



21,074



19,685



4,316 20.5 %



5,705 29.0 % Banking premises and equipment, net

46,209



33,842



34,654



12,367 36.5 %



11,555 33.3 % Non-public investments

33,740



44,531



24,364



(10,791) (24.2) %



9,376 38.5 % Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")

104,335



56,342



102,785



47,993 85.2 %



1,550 1.5 % Prepaid expenses and other assets

68,078



57,720



58,626



10,358 17.9 %



9,452 16.1 % Goodwill

16,786



-



-



16,786 0.0 %



16,786 0.0 % Core deposit intangible

19,303



967



1,079



18,336 1896.2 %



18,224 1689.0 % Deferred income tax asset

48,156



28,643



30,299



19,513 68.1 %



17,857 58.9 % Total assets $ 7,006,130

$ 5,442,390

$ 5,157,737

$ 1,563,740 28.7 %

$ 1,848,393 35.8 %

































Liabilities and shareholders' equity































Deposits































Core deposits $ 5,317,853

$ 4,176,991

$ 3,867,846

$ 1,140,862 27.3 %

$ 1,450,007 37.5 % Brokered deposits

535,681



388,673



309,806



147,008 37.8 %



225,875 72.9 % Total deposits

5,853,534



4,565,664



4,177,652



1,287,870 28.2 %



1,675,882 40.1 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts

5,193



4,543



4,549



650 14.3 %



644 14.2 % FHLB borrowings

196,235



41,453



120,835



154,782 373.4 %



75,400 62.4 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities

70,716



73,139



65,708



(2,423) (3.3) %



5,008 7.6 % Accrued retirement liabilities

21,520



20,557



23,826



963 4.7 %



(2,306) (9.7) % Total liabilities

6,147,198



4,705,356



4,392,570



1,441,842 30.6 %



1,754,628 39.9 %

































Shareholders' equity:































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares































issued and outstanding

-



-



-



- 0.0 %



- 0.0 % Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 45,770,128 shares issued and































outstanding at December 31, 2025, 39,826,446 shares issued and outstanding at































September 30, 2025 and 42,705,729 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024

458



398



427



60 15.1 %



31 7.3 % Additional paid-in capital

458,864



342,526



417,247



116,338 34.0 %



41,617 10.0 % Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")

(42,454)



(43,049)



(44,813)



595 (1.4) %



2,359 (5.3) % Retained earnings

445,200



440,281



400,473



4,919 1.1 %



44,727 11.2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,136)



(3,122)



(8,167)



(14) 0.4 %



5,031 (61.6) % Total shareholders' equity

858,932



737,034



765,167



121,898 16.5 %



93,765 12.3 %

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,006,130

$ 5,442,390

$ 5,157,737

$ 1,563,740 28.7 %

$ 1,848,393 35.8 %

NB BANCORP, INC.































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME































(Unaudited)































(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































































For the Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Change

From Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME































Interest and fees on loans $ 91,485

$ 77,365

$ 70,977

$ 14,120 18.3 %

$ 20,508 28.9 % Interest on securities

2,658



2,253



2,116



405 18.0 %



542 25.6 % Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other

3,219



2,070



4,107



1,149 55.5 %



(888) (21.6) % Total interest and dividend income

97,362



81,688



77,200



15,674 19.2 %



20,162 26.1 %

































INTEREST EXPENSE































Interest on deposits

37,677



31,273



33,514



6,404 20.5 %



4,163 12.4 % Interest on borrowings

933



2,240



1,165



(1,307) (58.3) %



(232) (19.9) % Total interest expense

38,610



33,513



34,679



5,097 15.2 %



3,931 11.3 %

































NET INTEREST INCOME

58,752



48,175



42,521



10,577 22.0 %



16,231 38.2 %

































PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES































(Release of) provision for credit losses - loans

(1,555)



1,041



1,618



(2,596) (249.4) %



(3,173) (196.1) % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments

493



355



(214)



138 38.9 %



707 (330.4) % Total (release of) provision for credit losses

(1,062)



1,396



1,404



(2,458) (176.1) %



(2,466) (175.6) %

































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

59,814



46,779



41,117



13,035 27.9 %



18,697 45.5 %

































NONINTEREST INCOME































Customer service fees

2,896



2,498



2,068



398 15.9 %



828 40.0 % Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

844



631



1,049



213 33.8 %



(205) (19.5) % Mortgage banking income

62



148



107



(86) (58.1) %



(45) (42.1) % Swap contract income

677



208



531



469 225.5 %



146 27.5 % (Loss) gain on sale of loans, net

(519)



45



11



(564) (1253.3) %



(530) (4818.2) % Other income

442



152



480



290 190.8 %



(38) (7.9) % Total noninterest income

4,402



3,682



4,246



720 19.6 %



156 3.7 %

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries and employee benefits

21,134



18,641



15,747



2,493 13.4 %



5,387 34.2 % Director and professional service fees

2,500



2,920



2,428



(420) (14.4) %



72 3.0 % Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,954



1,559



1,388



395 25.3 %



566 40.8 % Data processing expenses

3,344



2,911



2,478



433 14.9 %



866 34.9 % Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

1,087



949



779



138 14.5 %



308 39.5 % FDIC and state insurance assessments

751



928



1,041



(177) (19.1) %



(290) (27.9) % Merger and acquisition expenses

15,740



994



-



14,746 1483.5 %



15,740 0.0 % General and administrative expenses

2,824



1,597



2,227



1,227 76.8 %



597 26.8 % Total noninterest expense

49,334



30,499



26,088



18,835 61.8 %



23,246 89.1 %

































INCOME BEFORE TAXES

14,882



19,962



19,275



(5,080) (25.4) %



(4,393) (22.8) %

































INCOME TAX EXPENSE

7,175



4,600



3,664



2,575 56.0 %



3,511 95.8 %

































NET INCOME $ 7,707

$ 15,362

$ 15,611

$ (7,655) (49.8) %

$ (7,904) (50.6) %

































Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

40,870,969



35,372,205



39,291,088



5,498,764 15.5 %



1,579,881 4.0 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

41,172,645



35,579,456



39,291,088



5,593,189 15.7 %



1,881,557 4.8 % Earnings per share, basic $ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.40

$ (0.24) (55.8) %

$ (0.21) (52.5) % Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.43

$ 0.40

$ (0.24) (55.8) %

$ (0.21) (52.5) %

NB BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024





Average











Average











Average















Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average

Outstanding







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

















































Loans

$ 5,409,681

$ 91,485

6.71 % $ 4,612,837

$ 77,365

6.65 % $ 4,278,952

$ 70,977

6.60 % Securities



250,435



2,658

4.21 %

236,187



2,253

3.78 %

215,268



2,116

3.91 % Other investments (5)



25,531



627

9.74 %

32,510



223

2.72 %

27,217



586

8.57 % Short-term investments (5)



265,239



2,592

3.88 %

176,884



1,847

4.14 %

283,540



3,521

4.94 % Total interest-earning assets



5,950,886



97,362

6.49 %

5,058,418



81,688

6.41 %

4,804,977



77,200

6.39 % Noninterest-earning assets



345,244













256,763













285,715











Allowance for credit losses



(68,337)













(42,746)













(38,231)











Total assets

$ 6,227,793











$ 5,272,435











$ 5,052,461































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































Savings accounts

$ 164,423



217

0.52 % $ 121,704



181

0.59 % $ 108,594



14

0.05 % NOW accounts



557,988



1,415

1.01 %

467,761



1,365

1.16 %

456,460



1,144

1.00 % Money market accounts



1,435,761



11,265

3.11 %

1,119,539



9,363

3.32 %

965,031



8,342

3.44 % Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



2,351,324



24,780

4.18 %

1,933,665



20,364

4.18 %

1,990,735



24,014

4.80 % Total interest-bearing deposits



4,509,496



37,677

3.31 %

3,642,669



31,273

3.41 %

3,520,820



33,514

3.79 % FHLB borrowings



92,927



933

3.98 %

199,852



2,240

4.45 %

95,873



1,165

4.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,602,423



38,610

3.33 %

3,842,521



33,513

3.46 %

3,616,693



34,679

3.81 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



720,273













604,631













595,296











Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



105,107













95,304













84,964











Total liabilities



5,427,803













4,542,456













4,296,953











Shareholders' equity



799,990













729,979













755,508











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,227,793











$ 5,272,435











$ 5,052,461











Net interest income







$ 58,752











$ 48,175











$ 42,521





Net interest rate spread (1)













3.16 %











2.95 %











2.58 % Net interest-earning assets (2)

$ 1,348,463











$ 1,215,897











$ 1,188,284











Net interest margin (3)













3.92 %











3.78 %











3.52 %



















































Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing

liabilities



129.30 %











131.64 %











132.86 %















(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Annualized. (5) Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC. COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2025

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 517,527

$ 517,527



21 % Industrial

152,469



151,172



303,641



12 % Office

39,718



246,571



286,289



12 % Hospitality

36,995



246,313



283,308



12 % Mixed-Use

23,174



196,701



219,875



9 % Cannabis Facility

205,923



9,085



215,008



9 % Special Purpose

84,563



62,211



146,774



6 % Retail

44,687



103,846



148,533



6 % Self Storage Facilities

—



64,315



64,315



3 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

15,013



74,290



89,303



4 % Other

62,157



104,840



166,997



7 % Total commercial real estate $ 664,699

$ 1,776,871

$ 2,441,570



100 %



Change From September 30, 2025

Change From December 31, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 87,099

$ 87,099



20 %

$ —

$ 184,480

$ 184,480



55 % Industrial

74,981



38,508



113,489



60 %



29,278



71,265



100,543



50 % Office

14,461



74,940



89,401



45 %



8,643



94,842



103,485



57 % Hospitality

822



34,971



35,793



14 %



36,995



81,793



118,788



72 % Mixed-Use

15,159



36,250



51,409



31 %



14,151



92,199



106,350



94 % Cannabis Facility

(48,812)



(83)



(48,895)



(19) %



(104,850)



(322)



(105,172)



(33) % Special Purpose

3,653



5,445



9,098



7 %



4,507



7,856



12,363



9 % Retail

6,066



17,507



23,573



19 %



869



13,129



13,998



10 % Self Storage Facilities

—



64,315



64,315



100 %



—



64,315



64,315



100 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

15,013



74,290



89,303



100 %



15,013



74,290



89,303



100 % Other

23,552



23,330



46,882



39 %



20,685



35,991



56,676



51 % Total commercial real estate $ 104,895

$ 456,572

$ 561,467



30 %

$ 25,291

$ 719,838

$ 745,129



44 %



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage

Owner-Occupied

Non-Owner-

Occupied

Balance

Percentage Multi-Family $ —

$ 430,428

$ 430,428



23 %

$ —



333,047

$ 333,047



20 % Industrial

77,488



112,664



190,152



10 %



123,191



79,907



203,098



12 % Office

25,257



171,631



196,888



11 %



31,075



151,729



182,804



11 % Hospitality

36,173



211,342



247,515



13 %



—



164,520



164,520



10 % Mixed-Use

8,015



160,451



168,466



9 %



9,023



104,502



113,525



7 % Cannabis Facility

254,735



9,168



263,903



14 %



310,773

$ 9,407



320,180



19 % Special Purpose

80,910



56,766



137,676



7 %



80,056



54,355



134,411



8 % Retail

38,621



86,339



124,960



7 %



43,818



90,717



134,535



8 % Self Storage Facilities

—



—



—



0 %



—



—



—



0 % Recreational Vehicle Parks

—



—



—



0 %



—



—



—



0 % Other

38,605



81,510



120,115



6 %



41,472



68,849



110,321



7 % Total commercial real estate $ 559,804

$ 1,320,299

$ 1,880,103



100 %

$ 639,408

$ 1,057,033

$ 1,696,441



100 %

NB BANCORP, INC.















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION















(Unaudited)















(Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Net income (GAAP) $ 7,707

$ 15,362

$ 15,611

















Add (Subtract):















Adjustments to net income:















Defined benefit pension termination refund

-



(739)



- State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements

-



561



- Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



-



(2,503) BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

2,092



-



153 Merger and acquisition expenses

15,740



994



- Total adjustments to net income $ 17,832

$ 816

$ (2,350) Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

4,339



176



- Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

13,493



640



(2,350) Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,200

$ 16,002

$ 13,261 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

40,870,969



35,372,205



39,291,088 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

41,172,645



35,579,456



39,291,088 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.52

$ 0.45

$ 0.34 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.51

$ 0.45

$ 0.34

















Pre-tax income (GAAP) $ 14,882

$ 19,962

$ 19,275

















Add (Subtract):















Defined benefit pension termination refund

-



(739)



- Merger and acquisition expenses

15,740



994



- Operating pre-tax income (non-GAAP) $ 30,622

$ 20,217

$ 19,275

















Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 49,334

$ 30,499

$ 26,088

















Subtract (Add):















Noninterest expense components:















Defined benefit pension termination refund $ -

$ (739)

$ - Merger and acquisition expenses

15,740



994



- Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments $ 15,740

$ 255

$ - Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 33,594

$ 30,244

$ 26,088

















Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 21,200

$ 16,002

$ 13,261 Average assets

6,227,793



5,272,435



5,052,461 Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.35 %



1.20 %



1.04 % Average shareholders' equity $ 799,990

$ 729,979

$ 755,508 Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

10.51 %



8.70 %



6.98 %

















Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 33,594

$ 30,244

$ 26,088 Total pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)

63,154



51,857



46,767 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

53.19 %



58.32 %



55.78 %

















Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 7,175

$ 4,600

$ 3,664

















Add (Subtract):















State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements

-



(561)



- Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction

-



-



2,503 Net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income

4,339



176



- BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty

(2,092)



-



(153) Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments $ 2,247

$ (385)

$ 2,350 Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 9,422

$ 4,215

$ 6,014

















Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)

30.8 %



20.8 %



31.2 %



















As of

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 858,932

$ 737,034

$ 765,167 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)

36,089



967



1,079 Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

822,843



736,067



764,088

















Total assets (GAAP)

7,006,130



5,442,390



5,157,737 Subtract:















Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)

36,089



967



1,079 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,970,041

$ 5,441,423

$ 5,156,658 Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.81 %



13.53 %



14.82 % Total common shares outstanding

45,770,128



39,826,446



42,705,729 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.98

$ 18.48

$ 17.89

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Real estate loans:

















One-to-four-family residential

$ 2,712

$ 2,771

$ 2,930 Home equity



1,359



1,001



958 Commercial real estate



855



809



3,005 Construction and land development



10



10



10 Commercial and industrial



36,251



4,686



4,558 Consumer



2,184



2,080



2,395 Total

$ 43,371

$ 11,357

$ 13,856



















Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.72 %



0.24 %



0.32 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.62 %



0.21 %



0.27 %





(1) Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY – PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 43,052

$ 42,601

$ 37,605

















Adjustment to allowance for Provident acquisition

47,869



—



—

















(Release of) provision for credit losses

(1,555)



1,041



1,618

















Charge-offs:















Consumer

1,325



693



843 Commercial & Industrial

3,763



—



— Commercial real estate

17



—



— Total charge-offs

5,105



693



843

















Recoveries of loans previously charged off:















Commercial and industrial

562



12



202 Consumer

186



91



162 Total recoveries

748



103



364

















Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(4,357)



(590)



(479)

















Allowance for credit losses at end of the period $ 85,009

$ 43,052

$ 38,744

















Allowance to non-performing loans

196 %



379 %



279.6 % Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period

1.42 %



0.91 %



0.89 % Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans outstanding during the period

(0.32) %



(0.05) %



(0.04) %

NB BANCORP, INC. ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

BP Acquisition (1)

Organic $ Change

Organic % Change One-to four-family residential

$ 1,177,156

$ 1,133,856

$ 27,315

$ 15,985



1.4 % Home equity



152,602



138,979



4,110



9,513



6.8 % Residential real estate



1,329,758



1,272,835



31,425



25,498



2.0 %































Commercial real estate



1,924,043



1,449,675



483,548



(9,180)



0.6 % Multi-family residential



517,527



430,428



73,035



14,064



3.3 % Commercial real estate



2,441,570



1,880,103



556,583



4,884



0.3 % Construction and land development



730,573



655,023



19,962



55,588



8.5 % Commercial and industrial



1,007,669



651,731



354,017



1,921



0.3 % Commercial



4,179,812



3,186,857



930,562



62,393



2.0 %































Consumer, net of premium/discount



203,497



263,259



—



(59,762)



22.7 %































Warehouse, net of premium/discount



280,949



—



264,614



16,335



6.2 %































Total loans



5,994,016



4,722,951



1,226,601



44,464



0.9 % Deferred fees, net



(7,876)



(7,028)



—



(848)



12.1 % Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

$ 5,986,140

$ 4,715,923

$ 1,226,601

$ 43,616



0.9 %





(1) Loans acquired at fair value

NB BANCORP, INC. ORGANIC DEPOSIT GROWTH (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

BP Acquisition (1)

Organic $ Change

Organic % Change



(In thousands)

















Transactional accounts:





























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 824,403

$ 607,470

$ 216,370

$ 563



0.1 % Savings accounts



208,672



120,449



78,723



9,500



7.9 % NOW accounts



664,719



477,538



134,075



53,106



11.1 % Money market accounts



1,650,849



1,213,550



427,725



9,574



0.8 % Total transactional accounts



3,348,643



2,419,007



856,893



72,743



3.0 %































Customer CD's



1,969,210



1,757,984



157,403



53,823



3.1 % Total core deposits



5,317,853



4,176,991



1,014,296



126,566



3.0 %































Total brokered deposits



535,681



388,673



120,000



27,008



6.9 %































Total deposits

$ 5,853,534

$ 4,565,664

$ 1,134,296

$ 199,309



4.4 %





(1) Deposits acquired at fair value

NB BANCORP, INC. MERGER & ACQUISITION EXPENSE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025



Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,986

$ 10,168 Director and professional service fees

2,749



3,864 Occupancy and equipment expenses

571



571 Data processing expenses

1,048



1,149 Marketing and charitable contribution expenses

337



464 General and administrative expenses

1,049



1,049 Total $ 15,740

$ 17,265

