NB Group Invests in OnePeak Medical, an Innovative Primary Care Practice Group

NEW YORK and MEDFORD, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Group Investors ("NB Group" or "NBG") announced today an investment in OnePeak Medical ("OnePeak" or the "Company"), an innovative primary care medical practice group located in Oregon, to support continued growth. NBG is partnering with Nisha Jackson, the company's Founder, and the rest of OnePeak's management team as their first institutional investor.

Founded in 2015 by Nisha Jackson, OnePeak offers patients a unique care model which integrates traditional primary care alongside preventative medicine. OnePeak's care model is aligned with the increasing focus by both patients and healthcare payors on prevention, wellness, and overall health outcomes. The Company is quickly expanding its clinic footprint in the Pacific Northwest with the goal of bringing the OnePeak model to as many patients as possible.

"We're excited to partner with NB Group as we embark on a period of rapid growth and transformation for the company," said Nisha Jackson, Founder of OnePeak Medical. "We enjoyed working with Ariez and Neel throughout the investment process and they distinguished themselves as a unique fit with our culture. We look forward to drawing on their experience and resources to support us in capturing the opportunity ahead."

This investment marks NB Group's first in the Healthcare sector and its third in the Multi-Unit Services space, a growing focus for the private investment firm. "OnePeak has developed a highly compelling patient experience and business model," commented Neel Bhargava, Partner at NBG. "We were immediately impressed by the Company's growth, unit economics, and their vision to transform primary care through better health outcomes and improved patient access."

"OnePeak is an ideal fit with our firm's strategy of partnering with consumer-focused healthcare businesses with significant growth potential," added NBG Partner Ariez Dustoor. "We look forward to rolling up our sleeves to help support the management team in strengthening and growing the business over the next several years."

About NB Group

NB Group Investors ("NB Group" or "NBG") is a growth-oriented private investment firm founded in 2017. NB Group focuses on investments in North American companies with $10-200M of revenue and significant growth potential in three core sectors: Multi-Unit, Healthcare & Wellness, and Technology & Online. NBG is a hands-on investor and works closely with portfolio companies, supported by experienced Operating Partners in its target sectors. Partners Neel Bhargava and Ariez Dustoor leverage deep experience as investors, advisors, and operators to help management teams accelerate growth and strengthen their companies with a focus on creating long-term value. NBG is actively seeking new investments to add to its portfolio. More information is available at www.nbgroup.us

For comments or questions, please contact:

Neel Bhargava

[email protected]

Ariez Dustoor

[email protected]

SOURCE NB Group Investors

Related Links

www.nbgroup.us

