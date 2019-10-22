NB-IoT Now Available on Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) today announced the availability of NB-IoT on its Curiosity™ IoT platform. A complement to the nationwide Cat-M rollout, NB-IoT further expands low-power wide area network access to its dedicated, virtualized and distributed network and operating system, purpose-engineered for IoT.

"Whether its sensors are in a large fleet of cargo trucks or connectivity across an industrial automation operation, the combination of CAT-M and NB-IoT brings flexibility to address the unique demands of diverse connected device use cases," said Ivo Rook, senior vice president of IoT and product development. "The design of Curiosity™ IoT has always been based on being connectivity-agnostic. Low-power wide area network expansion is a reflection of this need, and we are proud to launch NB-IoT to support ABB as they connect their industry leading solutions."

Industrial IoT comes alive through Curiosity™ IoT at MWC LA

At MWC Los Angeles, Sprint and Ericsson will demonstrate a live network connected asset, as it might be used in a rural field environment. The asset will be connected via NB-IoT, powered by Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform, at the Ericsson booth, S.1724.

"With NB-IoT, Sprint now expands low-power wide area network access to Curiosity IoT," said Åsa Tamsons, senior vice president and head of business area technologies and new businesses at Ericsson. "With this complement, Sprint is meeting the needs of SMBs, enterprises and government entities alike in how to connect, manage and secure its people, places and things."

This demonstration of Curiosity™ IoT capabilities and industry value is further enhanced by collaborative relationships with customers such as ABB, providing input and collaboration and then driving requirements to meet the demands of their next-generation products and services through leveraging the power of Industrial IoT.

"We are pleased to be working with Sprint on forward-thinking applications that aim to bring game-changing solutions to ABB customers," said, Juha Mirsch, global cellular communication lead for ABB. "We are working together to help drive safety, reliability and energy efficiency through IoT solutions."

Sprint Business is changing the way SMBs, enterprises and government entities connect, manage and secure its people, places and things – orchestrating an array of next-generation technologies, artificial intelligence and the power of Sprint's converged wireless, wireline and Curiosity™ IoT capabilities to create unparalleled products and solutions.

