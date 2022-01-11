PHOENIX , Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Pure , the supplement brand dedicated to improving lives through a natural approach to health and wellness, proudly announces Immune+ a supplement containing a powerhouse blend of vitamins, herbs and antioxidants to embolden the body's natural defenses.

NB Pure Launches Advanced Immune Support Supplement

NB Pure has thoughtfully created Immune+ with the strongest holistic formulation possible, containing key nutrients (calcium, vitamin C and D, zinc, ashwagandha, quercetin, CoQ10, resveratrol, Reishi mushrooms and more) that not only empower the immune system, but can shorten the duration and severity of viral symptoms. Immune+ also supports respiratory, blood sugar, cardiovascular and anti-aging health, delivering benefits beyond immune support.

"These recent years have been enlightening for many people, in regard to their own health, the health of their loved ones and the germs lurking in every corner," said Danna Pratte, CEO and owner of NB Pure . "Immune+ provides a daily immune system boost that not only provides stronger immunity, but is an essential addition for looking and feeling your best and a must-have for anyone who simply can't afford to have an illness slow them down."

Immune+ is gluten-free, cruelty-free, non-GMO and made in the USA. Consumers can find it on NB Pure's website for $38.95 as well as Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.

To keep up with the brand's latest innovations in the health and wellness space, visit the NB Pure website at nbpure.com or follow their Instagram page @nbpure.

About NB Pure

NB Pure has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.

Media Contact: Anjie Oberholzer, [email protected], 484.241.6926

SOURCE NB Pure