NB Pure Partners with Wellness Author and Influencer, Earthy Andy on New Plant-Based Protein Powder

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Pure , the supplement company dedicated to improving the lives of customers through a natural approach to health and wellness, has announced a new partnership with wellness author and influencer, Andrea Hannemann, otherwise known online as Earthy Andy . The collaboration kicks off with a new product called " Plant Powered Protein ," a delicious, plant-based protein powder with the digestive benefits of pre and probiotics. The new product, made from a digestive enzyme blend, North American pea protein, chia seed and natural vanilla flavoring, fits perfectly into NB Pure's existing portfolio of authentic wellness products sourced from the highest caliber ingredients.

NB Pure and Wellness Author and Influencer, Earthy Andy, Launch New Plant Powered Protein

Earthy Andy and NB Pure came together for this collaboration with a shared sense of values for clean nutrition, quality ingredients and exceptional taste. The two brands share a focus on better health by learning to trust nature, embrace balance and use plant-based nutrition to fuel the body.

Both Andy and Danna Pratte, founder and CEO of NBPure , are excited about the opportunity to offer this product as a way to help followers make better choices for themselves and their families. Both moms of three boys, they feel strongly about their roles leading their families' nutritional choices. Both women have taken their passion for providing healthy lifestyles for their families and launched brands to help others who want to do the same.

NB Pure has been known in the industry for over 25 years for sourcing ingredients of the highest caliber to bring authentic wellness products to consumers and Earthy Andy has over a million followers who look to her for guidance on healthy living and careful nutritional choices.

Plant Powered Protein is available now on NB Pure's website . To follow Earthy Andy and NB Pure, check them out on Instagram at @nbpure and @earthyandy .

About NB Pure

NB Pure has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting edge and innovative products.

Media Contact:

Anjie Oberholzer

484-241-6926

[email protected]

SOURCE NB Pure

Related Links

http://www.nbpure.com

