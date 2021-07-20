NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to Launch Debut Podcast with Creative 7 and Cadence13

Anthony, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, is one of the NBA's biggest stars. After his 18th season in the league, Anthony is at the forefront of a growing wine movement in the NBA. Anthony began his wine journey over a decade ago and uses his platform to educate others and make the industry more inclusive and accessible.

On "What's In Your Glass?", Anthony will invite listeners to sit in on intimate chats with leading guests from the worlds of sports, wine, business, entertainment, music, politics, and more over a glass (or two) of wine—because wine is a drink best shared. Notable upcoming guests include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, leading songstress Andra Day, Oscar-winning filmmaker Shaka King, legendary rapper T-Pain, NBA star JJ Redick, Mavericks' sharpshooter and host of Cadence13's "The Old Man & the Three," and more.

In addition to discussing the world of wine, Anthony will also spearhead in-depth conversations about the timely issues facing our society. Social justice is at the heart of all Anthony's endeavors, both on and off the court, and that passion was most recently recognized in June 2021 when Anthony was named the inaugural winner of the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award for "his dedication over the past year to pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar's life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged."

"What's In Your Glass?" will launch with all-new episodes on July 22, 2021 on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Spotify and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be available every Thursday across podcast platforms and on YouTube. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://link.chtbl.com/KdCnQJPC.

"I'm excited to be working with Cadence13 to bring back 'What's In Your Glass?' in a brand new format and introduce it to the world of audio," said Anthony. "We have some incredible conversations lined up, so I can't wait for listeners to pour a glass and join us each week as we talk about life, current events, and of course, all-things wine."

"We're thrilled to partner with world-class athlete, and a leading voice for social justice, Carmelo Anthony as he continues to achieve greatness on and off the court," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer. "As he explores his passion for wine and more, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Carmelo to the Cadence13 family and listen to these conversations."

A leader and pioneer on the basketball court, Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as both a ten-time NBA All-Star and four-time Olympian. He is the only male basketball player to win three Olympic gold medals in history, and his legacy continues today with the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony's incredible career on the court has paved the way for his many other brands, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts on a global platform, but lesser known are the seemingly immeasurable odds the All-Star overcame growing up amidst poverty, racism, violence, mental illness, and a broken education system. Anthony's roots propel his passion for giving back to those that need it most, and in 2005 he founded The Carmelo Anthony Foundation as a vehicle for community impact and social reform through a variety of outreach programs, disaster relief initiatives, and donations. Anthony continues to be a champion for actionable change that pushes the next generation forward, and his passions truly merge in the wine industry. As a wine aficionado, beyond working on a wine of his own, he uses his platform to foster representation and inclusivity in the industry, and remains a leading voice at the forefront of the ongoing fight for social justice.

Creative 7 is a global, multi-platform content company producing purpose driven projects spanning film, television, documentary, animation, audio and digital content that speaks to the evolution of the human spirit through adversity, social activism, and compelling, entertainment-forward storytelling. Spurred by a passion for inclusive, purpose-driven content, NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony and his longtime business partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann established the company to champion the narratives and voices that for too long have gone unheard. Agnostic of genre or platform, Creative 7 is a force propelling groundbreaking, uplifting—and, at times—heartbreaking stories for change to a global audience. The company already has a slate of projects in development that uniquely champion diversity, social impact, and aim to serve as true catalysts for change in an unprecedented time where the world needs it now more than ever before.

Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Lili Anolik, Carmelo Anthony, Rachel Brathen, Dean Budnick, Pete Carroll, Emma Chamberlain, Lauren Conrad, Darren Criss, Remi Cruz, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio, Seyward Darby, Glennon Doyle, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Emily Jane Fox, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Lizzy Goodman, Gigi Gorgeous, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark-Paul Gosselaar,, Shawn Levy, Demi Lovato, Joe Hagan, Este Haim, Andrew Jenks, Sarah Knight, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Elle Mills, Mike Murphy, Leon Neyfakh, Michaela Okland, Anna Palmer, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Plouffe, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Ariel Ramchandani, JJ Redick, Davis Reid, Ben Reiter, Doc Rivers, Duncan Robinson, Rhett and Link, Jake Sherman, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, Jessica Wapner, Tim Weiner, Ashley West, iO Tillett Wright, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering podcast studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length fictionalized audio "movies for your ears," and the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and has a broad range of programming partners including: American Public Media, Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, goop, Granity Studios, Headspace, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Punchbowl News, PushBlack, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, ThreeFourTwo Productions, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

