NBA All-Star, Golf Fanatic Stephen Curry Featured on the Cover of the 60th Anniversary Issue of GOLF Magazine

Over the last few years, Curry—who played competitively on his high school's golf team—has diligently given back the game that has had such a big influence on his life. Earlier this year, when Curry learned that a Howard University student had been working to try to resurrect their golf program, Curry pledged to fund the men's and women's programs for their first six years. If that wasn't enough, he is also helping to hire coaches and design team uniforms at the historically black university. Acts like these, along with Curry's commitment to such worthy programs as the PGA Jr. League and PGA REACH, make Curry one of the most prominent ambassadors for the modern game of golf – in the words of GOLF Magazine… a hero.

"It's been 10 years since we last had a non-golf personality on the cover of GOLF," David DeNunzio, Editor-In-Chief of GOLF, said. "It's extremely rare that someone the caliber of Steph Curry, known for his greatness in an area other than golf, actually moves the needle in our game. He is such a great ambassador for the sport of golf, and we're thrilled to feature him on our 60th anniversary cover."

Curry's love of golf was passed on from his dad, former NBA standout Dell Curry. The younger Curry readily acknowledges that the lessons he learned on the course as a child, about accountability and integrity, serve as the foundation for his success as a basketball player.

Golf also provides "the sense of normalcy in terms of doing things outside of basketball that can take your mind off the game for a little bit," Curry relates in GOLF's November cover story.

"When you're playing [NBA games] nine months out of the year, every other night, it takes a toll," Curry adds. "And so just to be able to go out and get some sunlight, have fun, play a game, still be competitive, still kinda keep that mental sharpness, but get to enjoy golf – it's crazy."

In addition to the cover of GOLF's print edition, Curry is also prominently featured in a four-minute video on the GOLF.com website, where he talks about his love of the game and experiences playing with the pros. This week's episode of the GOLF podcast Drop Zone features a discussion between Curry and Alan Shipnuck where they talk about Curry's pro golf aspirations and the role golf played in the Warriors' success.

The November issue of GOLF magazine will hit subscriber's mailboxes and newsstands the week of October 15, 2019.

