NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero Joins Triad Training Systems as Investor and Brand Ambassador

Orlando Magic forward is set to expand his decade-long relationship with the makers of the portable training systems R3BAR and R3BANDS

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Training Systems, creator of the R3BAR and R3BANDS portable neuromuscular training platform, today announced that NBA All-Star and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has officially joined the company as both an investor and brand ambassador.

The partnership marks a major milestone in a relationship that predates Banchero's NBA career. He first began using the R3BAR system at age 14, relying on it throughout his rise from an elite Seattle youth prospect to the No.1 overall NBA Draft pick and one of the league's most dynamic young stars.

As both an equity investor and lead ambassador, Banchero will play a central role in the company's next phase of growth by helping to accelerate product innovation, expanding global brand visibility, and introducing the R3BAR and R3BANDS methodology to a broader audience of athletes, coaches, and high-performance training communities around the world.

"R3BAR has been a part of my daily routine since I was 14," said Banchero. "It's helped build my mobility, strength, and durability at every stage of my career. Becoming an investor and ambassador feels like a natural next step for me. I've trusted it my whole career and I still use it every day."

The R3BAR is a portable, two-piece aluminum-alloy training system that connects at the center and pairs with interchangeable resistance bands of varying tensile strengths. Unlike traditional isolated training tools, the system is designed to develop coordinated, full-body movement across the entire kinetic chain — supporting athletic performance, mobility, pre-habilitation, rehabilitation, and active recovery.

Engineered for real-world performance, the system fully disassembles into a compact carry bag, allowing athletes to train anywhere. This portability has made it a staple in Banchero's routine both at home and on the road throughout the NBA season.

"Paolo represents everything we built this company around — longevity, disciplined movement, and training that travels," said a spokesperson for Triad Training Systems. "What makes this partnership powerful is its authenticity. He didn't just join the brand — he grew with it. Having him now as an investor and ambassador is a defining moment for our company and a strong validation of our mission."

Banchero, 23, was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2023 and an NBA All-Star in 2024. The Seattle native and former Duke University standout has quickly become a cornerstone of the Orlando Magic and one of the league's brightest young stars.

Through this partnership, Banchero and Triad Training Systems will collaborate on training content, athlete development initiatives, and future product innovation across the R3BAR and R3BANDS ecosystem.

About Triad Training Systems

Triad Training Systems is the creator of the R3BAR and R3BANDS portable neuromuscular training platform. The system is designed to improve athletic performance, mobility, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and general fitness through full-body movement training.

The R3BAR is a portable, two-piece aluminum alloy training system that connects at the center and pairs with interchangeable resistance bands of varying tensile strengths. It is engineered to develop coordinated, full-body movement across the kinetic chain, supporting performance, mobility, pre-habilitation, rehabilitation, and recovery.

Built for portability, the system disassembles into a compact carry bag, allowing athletes to train in virtually any environment. For more information, please visit www.r3bartraining.com.

About Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero is one of the NBA's most dynamic young stars and the cornerstone forward of the Orlando Magic. A Jordan Brand athlete, he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and made an immediate impact, earning the 2023 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year honors. He continued his rise in his sophomore year, earning a selection to the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and further cementing his status among the league's elite emerging talents. Banchero has also represented the United States on the international stage, competing with the USA Men's National Team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Banchero played college basketball at Duke University, where he earned ACC Freshman of the Year honors, was named to the All-ACC First Team and the ACC All-Freshman Team and helped lead the Blue Devils to the 2022 Final Four. He was also recognized as a Consensus Second-Team All-American and earned NCAA West Region Most Outstanding Player honors, solidifying himself as one of the top prospects in the country before entering the NBA.

Off the court, Banchero has begun building a growing portfolio in sports and business. He holds ownership stakes and investments in global and emerging sports properties, including Italian football club AC Milan and professional rugby franchise Seattle Seawolves. He continues to expand his presence as both an athlete and entrepreneur while staying active in community initiatives, including youth development programs such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, where he helps inspire and support the next generation of athletes.

Paolo Banchero PR Contact

Jessica Sciacchitano – 2PM Sharp

[email protected]

SOURCE Triad Training Systems LLC