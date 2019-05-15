NBA Alumnus Kareem Rush Joins Eyecarrot Innovations Corp as a Special Advisor in High Performance Sports Focusing on Basketball Development

TSX Venture Exchange Trading Symbol: EYC

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC |OTCQB: EYCCF) announces their partnership with NBA Alumnus Kareem Rush, who has joined Eyecarrot as a Special Advisor within High Performance Sports focusing on emerging vision training opportunities within professional, collegiate, and youth basketball programs. Kareem is a former University of Missouri's Men's Basketball Player of the Decade (2000-2010) and a pro athlete who played for five NBA franchises, including the L.A. Lakers (selected in the 1st round in 2002), Charlotte Bobcats, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and L.A. Clippers. He is known for his jump-shot and overall versatility.

"I am enthused to contribute to Eyecarrot's interest within high performance sports, and of course, within basketball. There are many advantages Eyecarrot's Binovi sports vision protocols can add to a modern athlete's game. Technology that supports cognitive health and agility is the next wave of athletic development" commented Kareem Rush, Founder of Rush Branding & Consulting LLC.

Additionally, Kareem is an R&B recording artist and entrepreneur with a long track record of community activism. His charitable work in the areas of anti-bullying, youth sports, and healthy living has focused on underserved communities and culminated in two major altruistic endeavors: commitment to the healthy psychosocial development of young athletes and to the long-term financial viability of retired pro-athletes through his Rush Forward Foundation.

"The addition of Kareem to Eyecarrot's advisory committee will add depth and practical development within the expansion of our sports interests, specifically within the sport of basketball. We are thrilled to have him as a part of our team" said Adam Cegielski, President & CEO of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

As an All-Star Sponsor of the NBATA 2019 Conference and Symposium, the addition of Kareem Rush to the Eyecarrot team creates a direct connection to elite basketball opportunities. The company looks forward to meeting with NBATA members at the NBATA 2019 Conference in Chicago later this week.

Forward looking information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

