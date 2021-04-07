NBA And CLEAR Announce Partnership, Making Health Pass Technology Available To Teams For Secure In-Arena COVID-19 Screenings

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and CLEAR, the secure identity company, announced a partnership that will make CLEAR's Health Pass technology available to NBA teams for COVID-19 health screenings in their arenas. This partnership builds on CLEAR's history of innovation as it continues to help shape the future of sports and enhance the fan experience.

Health Pass is a free, mobile experience by CLEAR that securely connects a user's verified identity to multiple layers of COVID-19-related health information – like test results – to help reduce public health risk and aid in the safe return of fans to NBA venues in the United States. CLEAR's Health Pass allows fans to securely access and verify their health information prior to entering an arena. Additionally, as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be administered across the country, CLEAR's Health Pass will soon offer the ability to link an individual's vaccination records to their Health Pass account.

"Trust and transparency are CLEAR's number one priority, and with Health Pass, our goal is to get people back to what they love while ensuring they are always in control of their health information," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "As states reopen sports venues to fans in the U.S., we are thrilled to team up with the NBA to help create safer fan experiences and reimagine the future of sports."

"CLEAR's Health Pass is an innovative technology that can further enhance the league's health and safety protocols at arenas and the wellbeing of those who attend NBA games," said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media & Business Development. "We are grateful to CLEAR for their partnership and commitment to creating safe environments and experiences for our fans."

A third of all NBA teams have already started using CLEAR's Health Pass technology for their employee or fan safety protocols in-arena, which can include a combination of health surveys and secure linking to COVID-19 lab results and vaccination records.

More than 50 organizations across the country use Health Pass to create safer environments, including teams across all major sports leagues, MGM Resorts, the state of Hawaii, and many more. Health Pass builds upon CLEAR's history of creating frictionless experiences in sports, including innovative pilots for touchless ticketing, biometric payments and age validation.

About CLEAR

CLEAR is a leader in identity and access with more than 5 million members and 100+ partners across the United States. CLEAR links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports. CLEAR's data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR's users are always in control of their data and CLEAR does not sell user information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com .

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

