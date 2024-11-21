NBA Champion & Entrepreneur Giannis Antetokounmpo Launches Build Your Legacy Ventures

BYL Ventures to focus on early-stage startups in the entertainment and media, sports, consumer products and technology categories

MILWAUKEE and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA Champion and global superstar, today announced the launch of Build Your Legacy (BYL) Ventures. The firm focuses on investments in sports and entertainment, driven by the Antetokounmpo family's dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. BYL Ventures is strategically positioned to leverage the Antetokounmpo family's expanding business empire, combined with capital, to maximize impact within the worlds of sports, entertainment and media, sports intellectual property, consumer products and technology.

The fund represents a first-of-its-kind platform that helps industry leaders and forward-thinking entrepreneurs connect with promising founders to support growth. By harnessing Antetokounmpo's industry expertise and expansive network, BYL Ventures empowers bold founders to optimize opportunities, drive meaningful change, and create lasting value across industries. Additionally, Antetokounmpo will leverage his close relationships with the world's most influential people to ensure the entrepreneurs in which he invests are uniquely able to grow and scale their businesses.

"I'm incredibly energized to launch BYL Ventures as a way to give back and support the next generation of visionaries," said Giannis Antetokounmpo, Founder and General Partner, BYL Ventures. "This fund is not just about capital; it's about forging partnerships and opening my network to accelerate the growth trajectory for companies. I want to help other entrepreneurs, especially those who have faced barriers, to grow and succeed. BYL Ventures will be focused on finding people with big dreams and helping them make those dreams a reality."

"BYL Ventures is built to support the next wave of innovative startups in multiple high-growth categories. Giannis brings an unmatched combination of global reach, acumen and a commitment to empowering diverse entrepreneurs," said Tashi Nakanishi, General Partner, BYL Ventures. "BYL Ventures will be a powerful force for founders who want to redefine industries and make a lasting impact."

The fund, which will concentrate on early-stage investing, has already begun deploying capital from its first round, making two seed investments, Unrivaled, a new 3v3 professional women's basketball league, and Candy Funhouse, an influencer confectionary platform. BYL Ventures will expand on Giannis' past experience as an entrepreneur and investor, from launching Improbable Media, to investments in the Milwaukee Brewers, Nashville SC and LA Golf Club, a TGL franchise, among others.

"Since Giannis and the Antetokounmpos joined the Candy Funhouse team last year, they have helped accelerate our business to new heights," said Jamal Hejazi, CEO, Candy Funhouse. "Through their strong connections, expansive platform and unique understanding of content that resonates with communities across verticals, they have helped us spread joy and positivity to a vast, new audience."

BYL Ventures will also act as an incubator for select companies, providing hands-on mentorship, operational guidance and strategic support. Founders in BYL Ventures' incubation program will gain access to personalized growth plans, resources to refine their market strategies and connections that are critical for success in highly competitive industries.

About Build Your Legacy

Build Your Legacy is the exclusive venture investment arm of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Family. The firm focuses on investments in sports and entertainment, driven by the Antetokounmpos' dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. With a deep understanding of what it takes to build a legacy, BYL Ventures is committed to supporting entrepreneurs who are shaping the future and leaving a lasting impact by accelerating innovative ventures within the sports, entertainment and consumer sectors. For more information, visit: www.bylventures.com .

