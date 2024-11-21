NBA Champion and Wellness Advocate Metta World Peace Invests In Next Generation Performance Beverage BARCODE

Metta Joins Basketball Phenom Victor Wembanyama in objective to promote a nutrient rich low sugar performance beverage

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARCODE, the leading performance beverage, today announced Metta World Peace as the newest investor and brand partner. The NBA Champion has made it his focus to use his platform to shine a spotlight on wellness, starting with his own mental wellness and expanding to health and nutrition. This investment in BARCODE marks Metta World Peaces' first investment into the health and wellness space out of his new Venture fund, Tru Skye Ventures. .

In 2023, Metta was the first celebrity to endorse Robert Kennedy in his fight to promote health and wellness for Americans. Inspired by Kennedy's MAHA movement, Metta has been focused on identifying and partnering with the best brands that support his overall beliefs and goals to bring healthier options to consumers. This investment comes out of Metta's new venture capital fund, Tru Skye Ventures which was launched this year with former serial entrepreneur and Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols.

"BARCODE is the only performance drink I've seen that I'd give to my kids," said Metta. "It was developed by the best NBA trainer in the business with the sole intent of bringing an effective and healthy alternative to athletes," he continued.

BARCODE has secured partnerships with multiple NBA teams including the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and the Miami HEAT, With a firm hold on the basketball market, Metta will help BARCODE continue its expansion into other sports franchises including the NFL and MLB who are passionate about offering players and fans healthier alternatives over the current hydration offerings. .

"BARCODE was developed and tested by the most elite minds in fitness to deliver unparalleled performance and supreme nourishment to our consumers," said CEO and Founder Bar Malik. "We are thrilled to count Metta as not only a fan but an investor who believes in our mission in providing consumers a performance water without the large amounts of sugar and preservatives that can be found in drinks like Gatorade and Powerade. We are excited to have him as a partner to help to shine a brighter light on healthier alternatives, and further educate consumers on making smarter choices for themselves and our children," Malik continued.

ABOUT BARCODE

Founded by Mubarak "Bar" Malik, BARCODE Performance Water is the first ever premium, all-natural performance and hydration drink on the market. As the proud performance water of the Brooklyn Nets, BARCODE is plant-based with added benefits and ingredients including Vitamin D, B6, B12, Magnesium, Ashwagandha, and no added sugar. BARCODE Performance Water offers a functional alternative to sugar-packed sports drinks and is perfectly designed to optimize overall health.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Tru Skye Ventures

Tru Skye Ventures was founded by NBA Champion Metta World Peace and entrepreneur and executive Stephen Stokols. Tru Skye Ventures not only provides capital to early stage companies, but also support expertise across product, distribution, partnerships and growth marketing. It also has assembled an extensive network of corporate partners and high profile influencers to help its portfolio companies grow.

For more information, please contact Gerard Casazza at [email protected]

SOURCE BARCODE