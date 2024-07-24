NBA Champion Quinn Cook's New Book Inspires Young Readers to Develop Life Skills

The Cook Book: A Recipe for Success

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightswitch Learning, a leading provider of educational materials, is proud to announce the launch of NBA Champion Quinn Cook's new book, The Cook Book: A Recipe for Success. The book aims to teach young readers crucial life skills for success on and off the court.

The Cook Book by Quinn Cook

As a professional basketball player, Quinn Cook understands the impact sports can have on shaping an individual's character. He shares 11 inspiring lessons or "recipes" for success, such as the importance of Faith, Confidence, Preparation and Perseverance, lessons taught to him by his beloved father.

"Quinn is the definition of never quitting…He is a champion at every level on and off the court!...I'm so proud of him for writing this inspiring book that will impact kids at all levels!" - LeBron James, NBA Champion.

Quinn Cook hopes to empower children with the tools necessary for success. Quinn's love for others and his relationship with strong role models gives him a unique perspective to help young individuals to develop the social-emotional skills that are critical to creating their own achievements.

About The Authors:

Quinn Cook is a professional basketball player and motivational speaker. As a leader, Quinn has impacted his community while also winning championships in high school, at Duke University, as well as in the NBA (Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers). Inspired by his father, who passed away when his son was young, Quinn has dedicated his life to teaching others to overcome challenges and actively achieve their life goals.

Jack McClinton III was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. As a young boy, Jack dreamed of success in sports. His number 33 basketball jersey hangs in the rafters at the University of Miami, where he is a member of the university's Sports Hall of Fame. As a player, Jack leads the ACC in three-point field goal percentage and ranks second in the ACC for free throw percentage. Jack was drafted to the NBA by the San Antonio Spurs in 2009. Following a short NBA career, Jack went on to inspire the world with his brand, Active Dreamers, helping athletes become the CEO of their own lives.

For more information, please visit our Lightswitch Learning website.

Contact:

Sussman Education

Lightswitch Learning

1-800-350-7180

info@lightswitchlearning.com

www.lightswitchlearning.com

SOURCE Sussman Education