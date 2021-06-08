NBA Champion, Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet joins Wondr Gaming executive team as Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement

TORONTO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the "Company" or "Wondr Gaming") is pleased to announce that NBA Champion Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has joined the Wondr Gaming executive team as Director of Strategic Athlete Engagement.

Joining the Wondr team, Mr VanVleet will aide in the following:

Provide strategic guidance on athlete engagement and partnerships.

Support influencer partnerships, including strategic input and participation on Wondr Gaming and Gaming Rewards influencer campaigns.

Help Wondr Gaming enhance its presence in marginalized communities and grow its digital footprint in Canada and the United States .

and . Promote Wondr Gaming on social channels and take part in creative content campaigns

"Fred Vanvleet is an inspiration. He is leader on and off the court, and to have him join the Wondr team to play a strategic role in our future growth is a huge opportunity for the business and an absolute honour. This engagement is another example that the future of businesses interacting with athletes is not on an ad hoc basis, athletes like Fred VanVleet are more than ambassadors for companies, their experiences, knowledge and wisdom can play a central role in a company's growth. Fred will impact how we understand the gaming and professional sports industries, and we're excited to work together." - Chairman & CEO, Jon Dwyer

"I've been fortunate to surround myself with great people who have a winning mentality. As a key player on the Toronto Raptors championship team in 2019, we demonstrated the importance of perseverance and working together as a unit. The leadership team at Wondr Gaming represents what it means to prioritize people and to develop a winning culture. I'm thrilled to join their executive team and to support Wondr as it continues to grow into an entertainment industry powerhouse." - Toronto Raptor & NBA Champion, Fred VanVleet

About Fred VanVleet

Mr. Van Fleet won the NBA Championship in 2019 as a point guard for the Toronto Raptors, won the 2017 NBA D League Championship, and prior to that was a central figure in the resurgence of the Wichita State Shockers NCAA basketball program. He was an NCAA D1 Basketball All-American in 2014. In November 2020 VanVleet signed a four-year deal worth $85 million, making him the first-ever undrafted player in league history to earn over $20 million annually. He is widely known and respected for his mantra "Bet on Yourself".

About Wondr Gaming

Wondr Gaming Corp, a publicly traded company on the Canadian Securities Exchange that builds partnerships and fosters community within the gaming and esports industries by creating and acquiring new assets. Its business model unites brands and the global gaming community through loyalty & rewards, NFTs, augmented reality, influencer advocacy, and tournament platform silos.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information relating, the future business of the Company, the completion of the acquisition, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Wondr Gaming

Related Links

https://wondrgaming.com/

