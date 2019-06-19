NBA Hall of Famer Steve Nash Joins Wolf & Shepherd as Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf & Shepherd, a men's footwear company, announced Steve Nash as an official ambassador of the brand today. Nash, an 18-year NBA veteran, 2X MVP and Hall of Famer, connected with Founder and CEO Justin Schneider last summer in Los Angeles, and has since been collaborating with the brand on opportunities.

2X NBA MVP Steve Nash for Wolf & Shepherd. Official Brand Ambassador. 2X NBA MVP Steve Nash for Wolf & Shepherd. Official Brand Ambassador.

"It's been incredibly exciting to be welcomed in to the Wolf & Shepherd team," said Steve, when asked about the relationship. "Seeing this brand's unique, practical approach to finding comfort speaks to their ingenuity, and that they've added a social component says a lot about their desire to make a positive impact. Plus, their shoes are really comfortable."

Inspired by the innovation seen in athletic wear, Wolf & Shepherd shoes conceal running shoe comfort within classic dress shoe styles. The result is footwear designed to both look and feel fantastic, giving modern workers another tool to help them perform their best.

Schneider said, "Collaborating with Steve has been an awesome experience from the start. His character, tenacity, and drive embody what Wolf & Shepherd aspires to be and who we want representing our brand. We're proud to be working with both him and the Steve Nash Foundation."

In addition to dress shoes, Wolf & Shepherd's ever-growing product line also contains sneakers, boots and belts, all using premium full-grain Italian calfskin.

Wolf & Shepherd's products are available online, as well as at its flagship store in Los Angeles. A pop-up in New York City will be opening later this summer.

About the Company: Founded in 2015 by Justin Schneider, a former University of Notre Dame decathlete, who designed running shoes for top manufacturers including adidas, Wolf & Shepherd's mission is to equip and inspire the high-performing professional to succeed during and after work. Wolf & Shepherd does this by taking all the performance of your favorite running shoe and neatly conceal it in a classic style. In 2016, Wolf & Shepherd set the World Record for Fastest Half Marathon in dress shoes (1 hour 17 minutes).

Media Contacts

Hope Schneider | 216694@email4pr.com | 330-631-9395

Michael McCarty | 216694@email4pr.com

SOURCE Wolf & Shepherd

Related Links

https://wolfandshepherd.com

