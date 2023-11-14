NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Teams with Aloha Sun to Release 9100 Puffs Disposable

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aloha Sun has released its exclusive collaboration with Dennis Rodman , the RODMAN 9.1K. The 9100 puffs device is named after NBA Legend, Dennis Rodman. Marking the first time a celebrity and vape brand have come together for a collaboration, the RODMAN 9.1K aims to decadently celebrate the legacy of Rodman through Aloha Sun's state of the art hardware and juice to support this new release.

Hot off the continued success of Aloha Sun 7000, a sporty 7000 puffs disposable featuring a distinct mix of tropical and classical flavors such as "Tiger Blood" and "Mango Lychee," the company seeks to expand their profile by entering the budding world of celebrity vape disposables via the likeness and character of the famed basketball star and cultural icon.

RODMAN 9.1K is available in 10 unique flavors:

Acai Berry

All Star (Blue Razz Ice)

Buzzer Beater (Lush Ice)

Clear

Cool Mint

Hall of Fame (Juicy Grapes)

Overtime (Lychee Guava Ice)

Peach Berry

VCTobacco

Pineapple Banana Ice

The Design

The 9100 puffs disposable (a clever nod to Rodman's famed jersey number of 91 for the Chicago Bulls) contains a 16mL e-liquid pre-fill with 5% available Nicotine bolstered by a high grade aluminum Mesh Coil for unparalleled flavor and vapor production. The device is supported by a robust 550mAh Rechargeable Battery with fast charging Type-C USB connectivity, a switch located at its base for easily adjustable airflow control and an LED screen on the device's side.

The Practicals

The device measures 1.8 x 3.6 inches with a colored rubber mouthpiece for eased inhaling and its sleek yet durable black matte, textured finish features an iconic portrait of Rodman alongside Aloha Sun's signature hibiscus flower. The LED screen indicates flavor profile and will showcase battery percentage and juice levels so there's no need to second guess.

Changing the Game

Aloha Sun had this to say about the release of RODMAN 9.1K:

"With the launch of the RODMAN 9.1K, our aims are simple: to be bold and to stay authentic, much like the man, the myth, the legend himself. To collaborate with an icon like Dennis Rodman himself is an immense honor, but to be able to fuse his iconoclastic image with ours is an unimaginable privilege that we hope to maximize. It's time to change the game."

For more information, visit https://rodman9k.com/

