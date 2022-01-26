NBA Legend, Mario Chalmers, Launches Limited NFT Collection with 2Crazy and Playmaker on Binance NFT Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , announced today their first NFT drop with 2x NBA Champion, Mario Chalmers and 2CrazyNFT , which will be available for auction on February 4th on Binance NFT Marketplace, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure.

The NFT collaboration is the first among other Playmaker athlete partnerships to come and features one of Mario Chalmer's most iconic moments from his basketball career, 4,000 total NFT's and several real-world value prizes. Any Binance exchange user can participate in the auction and buy NFTs. Users can browse and trade a diverse selection of in-game items, virtual land, art pieces and more — at a flat trading fee of just 1%. The limited collection by Mario Chalmers will consist of four different tiers.

Classic: A private Zoom session with Mario (streamed on a basketball court). Winners of these NFTs will also have a shot at winning up to $150,000 during the livestreams.

Rare: This card offers a limited-edition merchandise set which includes a jersey, a pair of shoes, a basketball and much more. Items will be signed not only by Mario, but other NBA superstars as well.

Epic: With this second-rarest tier card, users get VIP seats to a Miami Heat game, where they can meet Mario after the game.

: With this second-rarest tier card, users get VIP seats to a Miami Heat game, where they can meet Mario after the game. Legendary: Rarest tier card with the greatest rewards and benefits including an all expenses-paid trip to Miami where you'll get to hang out with Mario, have a fantastic dinner together, VIP club entrance, and receive a limited edition, signed merchandise set.

"I'm excited to get involved with 2CrazyNFT and Binance NFT for my first collection. NFTs have broken into the sports space in a big way, giving fans and athletes a new way to own or sell a piece of sports history. It's something I've been wanting to be a part of for a while," said Mario Chalmers.

Mario Chalmers was selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves after playing three seasons of college basketball for the University of Kansas. The NBA veteran played a major role in the NBA Finals for the Heat in 2012/2013. The point guard won two NBA Championships as part of a legendary roster that included Lebron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh.

About 2CrazyNFT

2Crazy allows fans to play with or against their favourite personalities with our revolutionary NFT platform! 2Crazy is backed by Twin Apex Capital, ICO Pantera, Exchange.bitcoin.com, Dark Pool, MDA Capital, MXC, Magnus Capital, Stakely, X21, Megala Ventures, Blocksync, Clouds Capital, Skynet, Orion Protocol, Exnetwork Capital, & AU21

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management.

