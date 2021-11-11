NBA Legend, Mario Chalmers, Signs First Massive NFT Deal with 2CrazyNFT and Playmaker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sports media and talent management brand, Playmaker , announced today the partnership between 2x NBA Champion, Mario Chalmers, and 2CrazyNFT , a premier non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform designed for mainstream accessibility and offering secure and unique ownership of curated collectibles. The NFT collaboration is the first among other Playmaker athlete partnerships to come and features one of Mario Chalmer's most iconic moments from his basketball career, 3,000 total NFT's and several real-world value prizes.

Basketball fans and blockchain enthusiasts worldwide will now be able to own a piece of basketball history and win a variety of exclusive prizes including an NBA 2K stream session with Chalmers, autographed shoes, jersey and basketball designed by Chalmers, 2CrazyNFT, and Playmaker, VIP Miami Heat tickets and a 48 hour all-expenses paid trip to Miami to meet Chalmers.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 2CrazyNFT by helping them launch their first sports NFT with Mario Chalmers, which is a thrill of its own as I remember watching him bring the Jayhawks a title with several of my diehard KU friends," said David Woodley, CRO at Playmaker.

The 10 year NBA veteran played a major role in the NBA Finals for the Heat in 2012 and 2013. Chalmers won two NBA Championships as part of a legendary roster that included Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh. He is also the recipient of 1x NCAA Champion Number retired by Kansas Jayhawks.

"I've been wanting to create an NFT for a while. I love what 2CrazyNFT has been doing in the space and I'm excited to roll out our project," said Mario Chalmers.

Playmaker's sports marketing expertise combined with 2Crazy's unique blockchain innovation places them at the cutting edge of NFT development in the sporting industry. According to a recent report by Virtue Market Research, the NFT market experienced remarkable growth in a relatively short time, amassing over $2.5 billion in sales volume during the first half of 2021 as reported by Reuters.

"We're incredibly thankful to have Mario alongside us on this journey. As lifelong basketball fans ourselves, it's an honour to have a legend like this on 'our team'. It was a joy to watch him play and we're sure he'll be as valuable to 2CrazyNFT as he was on the court. We're excited to build an even stronger connection between him and his fans, giving them a chance to win an actual experience with this elite player that they've watched for years," said Arthur Getzinger and Dylan Katz, partners and co-founders of 2CrazyNFT.

About 2CrazyNFT

2Crazy allows fans to play with or against their favourite personalities with our revolutionary NFT platform! 2Crazy is backed by Twin Apex Capital, ICO Pantera, Exchange.bitcoin.com, Dark Pool, MDA Capital, MXC, Magnus Capital, Stakely, X21, Megala Ventures, Blocksync, Clouds Capital, Skynet, Orion Protocol, Exnetwork Capital, & AU21

About Playmaker

Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 10 million followers on social media, shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management.

