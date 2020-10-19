NBA Legend Tracy Mcgrady Joins Voyager Digital As Key Advisor

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- McGrady and Business Partner Grant Haas Join Voyager to Give Away $2 Million USD to New Voyager Customers -

- McGrady Highlights the Ability to Earn 8.5% APR on the US Dollar-backed USDC Stablecoin -

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady will join Voyager as an advisor, helping to educate investors about the interest available on 17 coins, and the ability to invest in the best performing asset of the past ten years, Bitcoin, as well as 50 other cryptocurrencies. Additionally, McGrady and his business partner, Grant Haas, will be giving away $2 million USD ($5 per new account opened under this promotion) to introduce the general public to what is the largest number of crypto assets on one platform in the United States. Voyager currently highlights 8.5% APR available on USDC.

"Following my NBA career, I've been dedicated to educating others on how to better manage their assets and ensure financial security, especially young athletes as they begin lucrative careers," said Tracy McGrady. "When my business partner Grant Haas introduced me to Voyager Digital and the cryptocurrency space, I quickly saw that Voyager is bringing financial services to the masses. The Company's secure platform allows all customers to earn on their money much faster than they would with a traditional bank account, with an impressive 8.5% APR."

McGrady added, "I'm so impressed by this commission-free platform that I want my community to have the opportunity to invest smartly with Voyager, like Grant and I have. Given all of the benefits that Voyager offers to its customers, we've decided to partner with the Company to give away up to USD $2 million to encourage everyone to give cryptocurrency a try using Voyager's easy-to-use and convenient platform." For more information, please visit: https://try.investvoyager.com/tmac/.

Voyager's agency brokerage platform provides customers with an easy-to-use app and the best execution on the largest number of crypto assets in the United States. Users can download the app from the Google or the Apple App Store , and can start investing within minutes.

"Tracy joins our team with extensive knowledge of smart investments and a passion for financial literacy," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "Tracy's leadership on the court has transitioned to his financial advisory program with Grant Haas to help young athletes manage their new-found wealth. Having Tracy and Grant on our team as trusted advocates brings even more credibility to our platform. We look forward to working more closely with both Tracy and Grant, and implementing the insights they offer by providing our customers with an unmatched user experience."

Before launching his financial advisory program, Tracy was a seven-time NBA All-Star and two-time scoring champion, over a 17-year Hall of Fame career. Grant Haas is a leading business strategist and successful entrepreneur with countless exits under his belt. Currently, Tracy and Grant are partners at the Haas Portman Family Office, where their top goal is to educate players and help them make sound financial decisions.

Just recently, Voyager announced its 50th asset and 10th DeFi asset, as well as an Institutional and Corporate Treasury business with plans to continue to grow Internationally.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

