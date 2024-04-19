NBA LEGEND UDONIS HASLEM UNVEILS FORTY OG CANNABIS STRAIN

IMAGES

MIAMI, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flowery, the leading name in the Florida medical cannabis industry renowned for its commitment to the highest quality and authentic experiences, proudly announces its unique collaboration with Udonis Haslem, a 3-time NBA Champion and legendary captain of the Miami Heat affectionately known as UD, Mister 305, and an iconic figure in the Miami community and throughout Florida. This long-anticipated project will come to fruition around the biggest 'weed holiday' of the year, 4/20, with the release of a special strain and merch drop named 'FORTY OG'. A robust, 'offensive' variety meticulously selected by The Flowery's cultivation team with UD's close attention. Alongside the strain release, The Flowery will also exclusively offer limited basketball' designed by local street artist Disem, jerseys, t-shirts, and hats that carry the collaboration. Additionally, a VIP, friends and family party is planned in Wynwood to celebrate the occasion. All products will be available on The Flowery's website www.theflowery.co and in-stores statewide.

Udonis and his wife, Faith Haslem, also a decorated athlete, former media professional, and community leader, began their journey with The Flowery several years ago. The company's local DNA, early challenges, and mission statement connected the dots and created a strong bond that transcends traditional roles, embodying the spirit of partnership and advocacy. UD's official title within The Flowery is that of an aspirational OG figure, like he is to so many.

UD's connection with The Flowery extends beyond business; it's deeply personal. He visits the company's facilities, delivers motivational speeches to the staff, and embodies the values of hard work and dedication. His famous mantra, "Keep Applying Pressure," resonates throughout The Flowery as a testament to his unwavering support and belief in the company's success.

Motivated by The Flowery's commitment to producing the highest quality and most exotic cannabis strains, as well as its resilience in the face of legal challenges, UD swiftly became an advocate for the brand and a powerful internal player in maintaining morale and focusing on the vision, which ultimately led to The Flowery's victory and entry into the industry.

In recognition of UD's legacy and his deep ties to Florida, The Flowery is proud to unveil its latest strain, 40 OG. This tribute to the local legend celebrates UD's contributions to both the community and The Flowery family. Developed over the course of 14 months in collaboration with UD, FORTY OG is a homage to his OG roots and his affinity for high-quality, gassy cannabis experiences.

UD's preference for the classic OG funk inspired The Flowery's team to select a strain with a strong genetic background that stays true to its origins. With UD's discerning palate in mind, The Flowery meticulously curated FORTY OG to deliver an unparalleled smoking experience that pays homage to Florida's rich cannabis culture.

Speaking of his partnership with The Flowery, UD expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "I'm proud to be part of The Flowery family and to contribute to the cannabis community in Florida. Together, we're setting new standards for quality and authenticity, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."

The Flowery welcomes cannabis enthusiasts to experience FORTY OG and join in celebrating the enduring legacy of UD and The Flowery family. This exciting collaboration is anticipated to be just the start of a genuine relationship between UD, The Flowery, and the Heady Cannabis Community.

